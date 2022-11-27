ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

UK summons China envoy after arrest of BBC journalist

Britain on Tuesday summoned the Chinese ambassador in London for a rebuke after the arrest and alleged assault of a BBC journalist covering Covid protests. The BBC said he was assaulted by police before being released several hours later.
The Associated Press

Australian Parliament censures former prime minister

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s former Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday listed his achievements in government including standing up to a “bullying“ China as he unsuccessfully argued against being censured by the Parliament for secretly amassing multiple ministerial powers. The center-left Labor Party government introduced...
The Associated Press

UK royals travel to Boston with eye on environment prize

BOSTON (AP) — The first overseas trip by the Prince and Princess of Wales since the death of Queen Elizabeth II began Wednesday, an occasion to show the world as much about who they are not as who they are. With their three-day visit to Boston, focused on Prince William’s initiative to find the environmental entrepreneurs of a new generation, supplemented with trips to an anti-poverty program, child development researchers and local flood defenses, the couple hope to demonstrate that they aren’t the last remnants of a dying institution. Instead, Americans will see the younger face of a monarchy that...
BOSTON, MA
BBC

Kenya bans 'biopiracy' export of notorious baobabs

Kenya has cancelled a licence issued to a foreign company to uproot and export baobab trees from the coastal region amid public outcry. The Georgian company bought eight of the giant trees from local farmers. Environmental experts have described the planned export of the trees as "biopiracy". Authorisation for uprooting...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

The ‘forgotten’ lives lost waiting for asylum in Britain

When he arrived in the UK, Iranian national Shayan Zal Dehnavi was placed in a Home Office-provided hotel in Leicester while he waited to be told if he could stay in Britain. The conditions, according to another man on his floor, were “miserable”.Soon after arriving, Shayan was stabbed in an apparently random attack, and the 24-year-old suffered a mental health crisis. Officials said he was directed to a GP and offered “additional support” but, despite guidance suggesting that people in Shayan’s situation should be moved into better accommodation as quickly as possible, he was kept in the hotel. Two months...
The Associated Press

Zimbabwe’s imposing new Chinese-funded parliament opens

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa hailed “excellent” relations with China as he delivered for the first time a State of the Nation address at a new multimillion-dollar parliament building gifted by the Asian economic giant. China funded and constructed the imposing and spacious $200...
The Independent

Fraction of small boat migrants charged under Priti Patel’s law to criminalise Channel crossings

A fraction of the people arriving in the UK on small boats have been prosecuted under laws Priti Patel claimed would deter Channel crossings.Crossing the English Channel in a dinghy became illegal on 28 June, in a move the UN Refugee Agency said “criminalises seeking asylum”, but only 60 people – 0.2 per cent or one in 500 – arriving have been charged over their journey.The former home secretary told parliament the wide-ranging Nationality and Borders Act was necessary to “break the business model of the smuggling gangs” but a record of almost 30,000 people have crossed the Channel...
The Associated Press

UK minister says Australian submarines will assure neighbors

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s shift to nuclear-powered submarines will assure its South Pacific neighbors of its commitment to regional security, Britain’s Minister of State for the Indo-Pacific said Monday. Australia will announce in March what type of submarine powered with U.S. nuclear technology it wants to...
Lebanon-Express

Millions of crabs are on the move in Australia

The annual migration of Christmas Island red crabs has begun on the Australian island, with roads being closed to vehicles to allow for millions of the crimson crustaceans to cross safely toward the sea.
BBC

Minister Lee Waters calls female opponent's remarks hysterical

A minister has been told off for accusing a female politician of making "hysterical" comments in the Senedd. Lee Waters said Tory Member of the Senedd Natasha Asghar had thrown "hysterical labels" at him, after she said he was "punishing drivers". Presiding Officer Elin Jones said there was a long...

Comments / 0

Community Policy