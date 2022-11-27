Read full article on original website
Foreign students to reportedly be barred from UK unless studying at top universities
LONDON — Foreign students wanting to study in Britain may be turned away unless they have secured a place at a "top university," according to a report by The Times newspaper. Ministers were allegedly discussing how to reduce flows to the U.K. after record levels of net migration were...
Prisoners to be held in police cells as jails close to full, justice minister says – UK politics live
Damian Hinds says acute increase in prison population means he has requested temporary use of up to 400 police cells
UK summons China envoy after arrest of BBC journalist
Britain on Tuesday summoned the Chinese ambassador in London for a rebuke after the arrest and alleged assault of a BBC journalist covering Covid protests. The BBC said he was assaulted by police before being released several hours later.
Cleverly criticises China for arresting journalists – but what about Britain?
Double standards? “Journalists must be able to do their job without intimidation,” James Cleverly tweeted after the arrest of a BBC journalist in China. Five days earlier, you reported that senior UK police officers had ordered the potentially unlawful arrests of journalists at Just Stop Oil protests (23 November).
Australian Parliament censures former prime minister
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s former Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday listed his achievements in government including standing up to a “bullying“ China as he unsuccessfully argued against being censured by the Parliament for secretly amassing multiple ministerial powers. The center-left Labor Party government introduced...
Rishi Sunak refuses to apologise for damage done to economy under Liz Truss and says much has now been reversed – UK politics live
Latest updates: PM claims damage done to national finances by mini-budget has now been mostly repaired
Rishi Sunak is urged to get tough on China by ripping out hundreds of thousands of smart meters which could allegedly be used to shut down the UK's power supplies
Rishi Sunak is facing calls to get tougher with China by potentially ripping out hundreds of thousands of ‘Chinese smart meters’ which could be allegedly used to shut down UK power supplies. On the eve of the G20 summit in Indonesia, the Prime Minister was urged to remind...
Australia has to accept Chinese power. But Albanese shows he can ride the tiger | Katharine Murphy
While the PM has already chosen sides in the superpower fight, his diplomatic coup in meeting Xi means he can start building mutual respect with Beijing
Kenya bans 'biopiracy' export of notorious baobabs
Kenya has cancelled a licence issued to a foreign company to uproot and export baobab trees from the coastal region amid public outcry. The Georgian company bought eight of the giant trees from local farmers. Environmental experts have described the planned export of the trees as "biopiracy". Authorisation for uprooting...
Newly independent Scotland would see living standards decline, academic warns
A newly-independent Scotland could be in for “difficult years” financially, an academic has predicted.Professor John Bryson of Birmingham University – an expert in enterprise and economic geography – used the economic track record of a newly independent Ireland as a blueprint for how Scotland would fare should it ever vote to leave the UK.The professor said it could take 30 to 60 years for Scotland to reach a prosperous fiscal footing, with the intervening period marked by a decline in living standards and public services.These will be difficult years during which living standards and public service provision will decline as...
Zimbabwe’s imposing new Chinese-funded parliament opens
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa hailed “excellent” relations with China as he delivered for the first time a State of the Nation address at a new multimillion-dollar parliament building gifted by the Asian economic giant. China funded and constructed the imposing and spacious $200...
The ‘forgotten’ lives lost waiting for asylum in Britain
When he arrived in the UK, Iranian national Shayan Zal Dehnavi was placed in a Home Office-provided hotel in Leicester while he waited to be told if he could stay in Britain. The conditions, according to another man on his floor, were “miserable”.Soon after arriving, Shayan was stabbed in an apparently random attack, and the 24-year-old suffered a mental health crisis. Officials said he was directed to a GP and offered “additional support” but, despite guidance suggesting that people in Shayan’s situation should be moved into better accommodation as quickly as possible, he was kept in the hotel. Two months...
’There’s nowhere else for them to go’: what next for 100,000 Ukrainians and the Britons who took them in?
People all over the UK welcomed refugees into their homes under a government scheme. The children got school places; the adults found jobs. But the commitment was for just six months – and time is up
UK minister says Australian submarines will assure neighbors
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s shift to nuclear-powered submarines will assure its South Pacific neighbors of its commitment to regional security, Britain’s Minister of State for the Indo-Pacific said Monday. Australia will announce in March what type of submarine powered with U.S. nuclear technology it wants to...
Millions of crabs are on the move in Australia
The annual migration of Christmas Island red crabs has begun on the Australian island, with roads being closed to vehicles to allow for millions of the crimson crustaceans to cross safely toward the sea.
Fraction of small boat migrants charged under Priti Patel’s law to criminalise Channel crossings
A fraction of the people arriving in the UK on small boats have been prosecuted under laws Priti Patel claimed would deter Channel crossings.Crossing the English Channel in a dinghy became illegal on 28 June, in a move the UN Refugee Agency said “criminalises seeking asylum”, but only 60 people – 0.2 per cent or one in 500 – arriving have been charged over their journey.The former home secretary told parliament the wide-ranging Nationality and Borders Act was necessary to “break the business model of the smuggling gangs” but a record of almost 30,000 people have crossed the Channel...
Britain’s ‘loneliest house’ goes on sale for reported £10m
Skiddaw House on the market for first time, along with 1,214 hectares of Lake District land – including three mountaintops
China is planning an embassy in London on land with a royal past. Residents want King Charles to intervene
Residents of an apartment complex that sits on a historic parcel of land opposite the Tower of London want Britain's King Charles to buy it back, claiming that its current owner, China, will turn it into a hub for shadowy diplomatic activity.
Minister Lee Waters calls female opponent's remarks hysterical
A minister has been told off for accusing a female politician of making "hysterical" comments in the Senedd. Lee Waters said Tory Member of the Senedd Natasha Asghar had thrown "hysterical labels" at him, after she said he was "punishing drivers". Presiding Officer Elin Jones said there was a long...
Student Arrested After Calling Nigeria’s First Lady ‘Fat’ on Twitter
Human rights groups have called for the release of a student who has been arrested for allegedly insulting Nigeria’s first lady, Aisha Buhari, in a tweet. Aminu Adamu Muhammed was arrested on the 8th of November after reportedly tweeting in June that Buhari had gotten “fatter by eating the masses’ money.” The 23-year-old was picked up on the campus of the Federal University Dutse in the northern state of Jigawa. It is not clear what specific charges, if any, Aminu is being held under.
