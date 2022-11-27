Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire at Salisbury Township restaurant ruled accidental
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Firefighters battled a fire at a restaurant in Lehigh County. The call came in just after 4 a.m. Wednesday at La Cabanita in the 2700 block of South Pike Avenue in Salisbury Township. Crews discovered a fire on the first floor near a fireplace, according to...
Massive PA Fire Leaves Beloved Grandparents With Nothing 'Except The Clothing On Their Backs'
Support is on the rise for a pair of beloved grandparents who family members say lost everything “except the clothing on their backs” in a massive Pennsylvania fire Tuesday morning. The blaze broke out on Timberline Rd between Cypress and 248 in Lehigh Township, Northampton County, and shut...
Home damaged by fire in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Fire damaged a rental property in Lackawanna County. It started around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the home on Justus Boulevard in Scott Township. Crews believe the fire started in the basement and then spread to the attic. It took them about two hours to knock down the flames.
Plume of smoke from Lehigh Township in-law suite is visible for miles (PHOTOS)
Smoke visible for miles billowed from an in-law suite that burned early Tuesday in Lehigh Township, Northampton County. The in-law suite was on top of a three-bay detached garage next to a home in the 4700 block of Timberline Road in Lehigh Township, according to Lehigh Township Fire Chief Richard Hildebrand. Firefighters responded to the call just before 8 a.m., he said.
Fire breaks out at Americhem warehouse in Bucks County
MORRISVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A warehouse fire broke out overnight in Bucks County. Fire crews responded to the fire at Americhem on Progress Drive in Morrisville. CBS3 is told everyone inside got out safely. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
sauconsource.com
Truck Plows Across Alley, Into Yard of Fountain Hill Home (PHOTOS)
A tractor-trailer cab whose driver may have lost control of it ended up wedged inside the yard of a home in Fountain Hill borough Tuesday morning. As of 11 a.m. borough police and the Fountain Hill Fire Department were on the scene of the accident, which occurred along an alley just behind the 1100 block of Seneca Street.
Woman dies from medical issue that led to 2-vehicle crash, coroner says
A 71-year-old woman from Slatington suffered a medical issue leading to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Washington Township and subsequently died from natural causes due to the issue, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio says. The crash was reported just after noon in the 7100 block of Route 873...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man injured after minivan crashes into 3 vehicles, including tractor-trailer
RARITAN TWP., N.J. - The driver of a minivan was sent to the hospital after the minivan crashed into three vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, Tuesday morning. The Raritan Township Police Department was sent to the area of 356 Route 31 for a report of a crash involving multiple vehicles around 8:40 a.m., according to a news release from township police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Authorities continue to investigate fire that displaced 12 people in Schuylkill
SHENANDOAH, Pa. - State Police are investigating a fire that displaced a dozen people in Schuylkill County. The fire damaged seven different row homes on the 200 block of East Coal Street in Shenandoah early Monday morning. According to the Shenandoah Fire Company, it began just before midnight on Sunday. Lisa Keppel was awake and saw the flames through her window.
Woman pronounced dead after crash that closed route through Lehigh County
UPDATE: Woman dies from medical issue that led to 2-vehicle crash, coroner says. A 71-year-old woman was pronounced dead following a crash Tuesday on Route 873 in Washington Township, Lehigh County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The two-vehicle collision at about noon closed the road for three hours, detouring traffic...
PSP search for missing Monroe County teen
BRODHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding a 17-year-old girl missing out of Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a teen from Brodheadsville was reported missing on Tuesday around 9:00 a.m. The family told Troopers that she may be attempting to travel to New Jersey. Police described her […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Raging fire tears through rowhomes in Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH, Pa. - Crews worked for hours overnight to control a raging fire in Schuylkill County. It broke out around 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Coal Street in Shenandoah. Crews quickly struck two alarms for additional manpower as flames were shooting through the roof. The fire...
Five homes damaged, fire under investigation
SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Five homes are damaged by flames in Schuylkill County overnight, and the cause is under investigation. Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of East Coal Street in Shenandoah around midnight Monday. A second alarm was sounded for the five homes hit by the flames, three have major damage. […]
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - Thieves make off with $19K in Schuylkill County
Thieves got away with more than $19K after breaking into a Schuylkill County gas station. Caitlin Rearden will have more. Students at Berks Catholic helped prepare a meal for veterans. Details at 5:30.
Man accused of biting security guards at Mohegan Pennsylvania
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say hit and bit two security guards at Mohegan Sun Pennsylvania as he was being escorted out. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 20 around 1:00 a.m. troopers were called to Mohegan Sun in Plains Township for an assault that took place on […]
Police Investigate Woman Found Dead In Allentown Motel
Police in Lehigh County are investigating after a woman was found dead at an Allentown motel. County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said that 48-year-old Yaneza Ortiz was found unresponsive in her motel room in the early morning hours on Sunday, Nov. 27. Ortiz's official cause and manner of death are...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man in crisis prompts police situation at South Whitehall shopping center
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police say a man in crisis prompted the large emergency response to a shopping center in Lehigh County. Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of a suicidal male in the Crest Plaza parking lot near Target, said South Whitehall Township police on Monday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Teen, 17, charged in stabbing at Hamburg park
HAMBURG, Pa. - A 17-year-old is being charged as an adult in a stabbing that left another teenager injured. Steven Ortiz was charged with attempted homicide and other offenses in the stabbing Monday evening at Hamburg Municipal Park on Franklin Street, according to police paperwork. Ortiz admitted to police that...
WFMZ-TV Online
Overturned tractor-trailer spills eggs on Route 222 in Berks
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer rollover slowed traffic in part of Berks County for much of the Monday morning commute. The truck, which was carrying 25,000 dozen eggs, overturned around 5 a.m. on the Route 222 northbound ramp over Allentown Pike, officials said. The crash dumped some of the...
Vehicle crashes over hillside in Whitehall
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A vehicle crashed over a hillside in Whitehall on Sunday.The Whitehall Fire Company says that the driver of the vehicle was able to get out before first responders arrived.Firefighters helped stabilize the vehicle to keep it from going any farther down the hill and potentially into a home.It's unclear if the driver was injured.
