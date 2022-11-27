ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

School of Medicine and Bioscience will resume in-person classes Monday, Nov. 28

By Chris Regnier, Reggie Lee, Ala Errebhi
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Students at the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience will return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 28. They share a building with Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.

Both schools closed doors for several weeks, and students moved to virtual learning, following the deadly shooting at CVPA last month.

St. Louis Public Schools’ leadership said plans for CVPA are still in the works.

According to Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams, Collegiate’s side of the building suffered significantly less damage, and school leaders believe CSMB students are ready to return to their building.

“This is going to be a difficult time, and we think we can help the staff and students work through it with the amount of support that we have to try and get them ready for some degree of normal,” said Adams. “Normal would never happen for this school again, but some degree of normal for this staff and students.”

Adams shared that a survey was conducted among parents and students, and it showed most are ready to be back in class. Arrangements are already being made for a full-time therapist to be assigned to CSMB as well as CVPA for the remainder of the school year.

Adams also explained that those students who are not ready will be presented with other options. He expects about 90% of the students to return to in person learning.

“It’s going to be very difficult for the staff and students coming back in-person,” said Adams. “We have counselors, we have therapy dogs, we have therapists here to kind of help them work through the process. For the first week of school, there will be an abbreviated schedule, about four hours. They will be leaving about 1 [p.m.] to give them an opportunity to get ready to get back into the full flow.”

Eye-popping mansion rests on 230-acre estate in Carbondale, Illinois

CSMB bus transportation will resume once students return. Virtual instruction will be made available for the remainder of the semester to any students who are not comfortable returning in-person.

Students at the nextdoor Central Visual and Performing Arts High School will continue with virtual learning for the rest of this semester. District officials hope to have that part of the building ready for CVPA students to return to in-person learning at the beginning of next semester.

