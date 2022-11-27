ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam McCall no longer on FSU's roster

Florida State freshman defensive back Sam McCall is no longer on the roster, a school spokesperson confirmed to Noles247 on Tuesday evening. McCall, who released an edit in early November announcing his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal before deleting it and clarifying that he acted emotionally, looks to be on the move for good this time. Exit interviews began this week.
Survey: Best win of 2022 season? What bowl should FSU go to?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State Seminoles fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. No. 13 Florida State Seminoles football wrapped up the year with a win over...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Intriguing Names to Enter the NCAA Transfer Portal (Tuesday, Nov. 29)

Another day, another active wave of players who either entered the transfer portal or intend to enter the portal come Dec. 5. And this group, as it applies to Florida State, features a bevy of offensive linemen who could be of interest to the Seminoles. I anticipate FSU keeping spots open for a couple of offensive linemen via the portal, and some of the names that entered the transfer market on Tuesday will be of interest as the coaching staff takes a look at these prospects.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Winston Wright announces that he'll return to FSU in 2023

Winston Wright is returning to Florida State for the 2023 season, he announced on social media Monday morning. The transfer receiver missed the entire 2022 regular season with a leg injury that he suffered in an offseason car accident, derailing his plans to play one season at FSU and then go pro.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
John Daly sings “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” (again) at Florida State tailgate; the Seminoles are so back

This weekend, the 16th-ranked Florida State Seminoles topped arch-rivals Florida 45-38 in the Sunshine Showdown. The win was the Seminoles fifth in a row since losing to Clemson on October 15th, scoring over 35 points in each while surging to a 9-3 record. The transformation under third-year head coach Mike Norvell has been eye-opening, but the surest sign the Seminoles are back didn’t come on the field, but instead at the tailgate. Ladies and gentleman, we give you John Daly.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Scouting preview: Florida A&M

Florida is set to host Florida A&M on Wednesday night in Gainesville at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on SECN+ and ESPN+ and the Gators are 32.5-point betting favorites entering play. Coming off a demoralizing 84-59 defeat against West Virginia on Sunday evening in their third of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Game times officially set for FHSAA State Championships in Tallahassee

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida High School Athletic Association has posted the game times for the four upcoming state championship games for next week that will take place in Tallahassee at Gene Cox Stadium. The Class 1M State Championship will kick things off on the slate on Thursday, December...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Rattlers react to upcoming commencement speaker

Florida A&M University is welcoming John Morgan, founder of the successful law firm Morgan & Morgan, as the Dec. 9 fall commencement speaker. The request came from FAMU President Larry Robinson after he heard Morgan give a motivational speech at a recent event, Morgan said. “We are delighted to welcome...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Blountstown’s Final Four location to potentially move

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown football team, poised to visit No. 1 Hawthorne in the Class 1R State Semifinal, might see its game location moved due to safety concerns at Hawthorne High School. According to a reporter with the Gainseville Sun, Hawthorne Principal Ginger Stanford released a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding the FHSAA’s concerns […]
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
Tallahassee People on the Move

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend Announce New Board Member. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend recently announced their newest Board Member, Dustin Rivest. Rivest is a native to Tallahassee. After graduating from Lincoln High School he went on to play football on scholarship at Florida International University as a kicker. In 2010 he returned to Tallahassee where he started App Innovators which is now known as the 223 Agency. As a serial entrepreneur, he owns several other businesses such as Event Owl, Foodies Takeout & Delivery, and The Health Network. He is married to Lucki Rivest and they have a 5 year old daughter named Georgia. He is looking to serving on the BBBS board in many capacities.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee reaches 100th shooting this year

Giving back to the community, the Leon County Humane Society is asking for donations for their animals and all animals in need across the big bend. One was killed and four more injured in a shooting at a FAMU basketball court Sunday afternoon. Chabad House FSU facing financial setback in...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FAMU Reviewing Campus Security Measures Following Sunday Incident

Florida A&M University (FAMU) reported that none of its students were hurt in a shooting incident at an outdoor basketball court Sunday afternoon. Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) is investigating the shooting that occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m., Sunday at the outdoor basketball courts in the 2100 block of Wahnish Way near the Hansel Tookes Recreation Center, which was closed at the time. One victim, an adult male, died as a result of this shooting. Four other victims, one juvenile male and three adult males, sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
