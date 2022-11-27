Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sam McCall no longer on FSU's roster
Florida State freshman defensive back Sam McCall is no longer on the roster, a school spokesperson confirmed to Noles247 on Tuesday evening. McCall, who released an edit in early November announcing his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal before deleting it and clarifying that he acted emotionally, looks to be on the move for good this time. Exit interviews began this week.
Tomahawk Nation
Survey: Best win of 2022 season? What bowl should FSU go to?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State Seminoles fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. No. 13 Florida State Seminoles football wrapped up the year with a win over...
All-ACC DB Jammie Robinson intends to play in FSU’s upcoming bowl game
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State redshirt junior defensive back and two-time first-team All-ACC selection Jammie Robinson talks with media after Wednesday practice, says he intends to play in Seminoles' upcoming bowl game.
Intriguing Names to Enter the NCAA Transfer Portal (Tuesday, Nov. 29)
Another day, another active wave of players who either entered the transfer portal or intend to enter the portal come Dec. 5. And this group, as it applies to Florida State, features a bevy of offensive linemen who could be of interest to the Seminoles. I anticipate FSU keeping spots open for a couple of offensive linemen via the portal, and some of the names that entered the transfer market on Tuesday will be of interest as the coaching staff takes a look at these prospects.
FSU Football's Patrick Payton named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year
Florida State redshirt freshman defensive end Patrick Payton has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Rookie of the Year. The honor was determined by a 65-member voting panel consisting of 51 selected media and the conference’s 14 head coaches. Payton is the third Seminole to win the award...
2025 QB Kevin Sperry enjoys 'great experience' as Seminoles take down Gators
Sperry was in Tallahassee for his first gameday visit on Black Friday.
Winston Wright announces that he'll return to FSU in 2023
Winston Wright is returning to Florida State for the 2023 season, he announced on social media Monday morning. The transfer receiver missed the entire 2022 regular season with a leg injury that he suffered in an offseason car accident, derailing his plans to play one season at FSU and then go pro.
DB commit Quindarrius Jones focused solely on Florida State ahead of Early Signing Period
Jones is ready to get started with the Seminoles in January.
Florida State impresses five-star WR commit Hykeem Williams with win over Gators
Williams was in Tallahassee for another multi-day unofficial visit over the weekend.
Golf Digest
John Daly sings “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” (again) at Florida State tailgate; the Seminoles are so back
This weekend, the 16th-ranked Florida State Seminoles topped arch-rivals Florida 45-38 in the Sunshine Showdown. The win was the Seminoles fifth in a row since losing to Clemson on October 15th, scoring over 35 points in each while surging to a 9-3 record. The transformation under third-year head coach Mike Norvell has been eye-opening, but the surest sign the Seminoles are back didn’t come on the field, but instead at the tailgate. Ladies and gentleman, we give you John Daly.
Scouting preview: Florida A&M
Florida is set to host Florida A&M on Wednesday night in Gainesville at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on SECN+ and ESPN+ and the Gators are 32.5-point betting favorites entering play. Coming off a demoralizing 84-59 defeat against West Virginia on Sunday evening in their third of...
floridahsfootball.com
Game times officially set for FHSAA State Championships in Tallahassee
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida High School Athletic Association has posted the game times for the four upcoming state championship games for next week that will take place in Tallahassee at Gene Cox Stadium. The Class 1M State Championship will kick things off on the slate on Thursday, December...
thefamuanonline.com
Rattlers react to upcoming commencement speaker
Florida A&M University is welcoming John Morgan, founder of the successful law firm Morgan & Morgan, as the Dec. 9 fall commencement speaker. The request came from FAMU President Larry Robinson after he heard Morgan give a motivational speech at a recent event, Morgan said. “We are delighted to welcome...
Blountstown’s Final Four location to potentially move
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown football team, poised to visit No. 1 Hawthorne in the Class 1R State Semifinal, might see its game location moved due to safety concerns at Hawthorne High School. According to a reporter with the Gainseville Sun, Hawthorne Principal Ginger Stanford released a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding the FHSAA’s concerns […]
tallahasseereports.com
Tallahassee People on the Move
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend Announce New Board Member. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend recently announced their newest Board Member, Dustin Rivest. Rivest is a native to Tallahassee. After graduating from Lincoln High School he went on to play football on scholarship at Florida International University as a kicker. In 2010 he returned to Tallahassee where he started App Innovators which is now known as the 223 Agency. As a serial entrepreneur, he owns several other businesses such as Event Owl, Foodies Takeout & Delivery, and The Health Network. He is married to Lucki Rivest and they have a 5 year old daughter named Georgia. He is looking to serving on the BBBS board in many capacities.
WCTV
Tallahassee reaches 100th shooting this year
Giving back to the community, the Leon County Humane Society is asking for donations for their animals and all animals in need across the big bend. One was killed and four more injured in a shooting at a FAMU basketball court Sunday afternoon. Chabad House FSU facing financial setback in...
South Georgia officials address Valdosta High incident
Local South Georgia officials addressed the community following reports of an alleged active shooter incident at Valdosta High School on Wednesday.
thewestsidegazette.com
FAMU Reviewing Campus Security Measures Following Sunday Incident
Florida A&M University (FAMU) reported that none of its students were hurt in a shooting incident at an outdoor basketball court Sunday afternoon. Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) is investigating the shooting that occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m., Sunday at the outdoor basketball courts in the 2100 block of Wahnish Way near the Hansel Tookes Recreation Center, which was closed at the time. One victim, an adult male, died as a result of this shooting. Four other victims, one juvenile male and three adult males, sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.
WSVN-TV
Florida teen who lost leg after shark attack bounces back, cheers 1st football game of senior season
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — From a difficult recovery in the hospital to cheerleading, the teenage victim of a horrifying shark attack in North Florida is bouncing back. Seventeen-year-old Addison Bethea lost her right leg following the June 30 attack off Keaton Beach, near the Florida Panhandle. “I know...
One killed, four injured in shooting at FAMU basketball court
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — UPDATE (10 p.m.): A spokesperson for FAMU said the initial belief is that none of the victims in a deadly shooting on campus were students at the university. The shooting killed one man and sent four to the hospital, according to police. FAMU and TPD continue...
247Sports
62K+
Followers
401K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0