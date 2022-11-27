Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend Announce New Board Member. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend recently announced their newest Board Member, Dustin Rivest. Rivest is a native to Tallahassee. After graduating from Lincoln High School he went on to play football on scholarship at Florida International University as a kicker. In 2010 he returned to Tallahassee where he started App Innovators which is now known as the 223 Agency. As a serial entrepreneur, he owns several other businesses such as Event Owl, Foodies Takeout & Delivery, and The Health Network. He is married to Lucki Rivest and they have a 5 year old daughter named Georgia. He is looking to serving on the BBBS board in many capacities.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO