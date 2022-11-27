Read full article on original website
Related
Can Ethereum [ETH] maintain its stability despite the hawkish circumstances?
Ethereum’s burning rate was more than minting activities, resulting in a good supply rate. Staking activities were actively operational, although it was insignificant to ETH’s price. Ethereum [ETH] seemed to have sustained a good performance despite the unpleasant nature of the crypto market. This was the opinion of...
Curve investors could watch out for these levels after CRV’s 5% rally
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Price/volume divergence could lead to a price correction in the short term. Curve [CRV] rallied after losing over 20% in recent days. The rally responded to a voted proposal...
Will BTC repeat history amid DOGE witnessing its most recent rally
On-chain data showed that growth in DOGE’s price is usually followed by a fall in BTC’s price. Analysts found that BTC might see a further price drawdown. While the recent jump in Dogecoin’s [DOGE] price might mean well for its holders, its rally may spell doom for the price of leading coin, Bitcoin [BTC].
SAND sees $0.59 flipped to resistance; is it the right time to short?
The Sandbox has noted enormous losses in recent months. The downtrend remained unbroken as yet another level of support was broken earlier this month. Crypto market participants have increasingly retreated into holding stablecoins such as USDT. Tether dominance in the market rose steadily from 5.78% in mid-August to 8.42% at the time of writing.
Dogecoin: Why DOGE’s current rally stands at the mercy of short-term holders
DOGE short-term investors could be shorting the memecoin for gains. DOGE’s current bull rally may stands under speculation. Not so long ago, crypto investors showed disinterest in Dogecoin [DOGE]. Its price action was relatively dormant between June and October. However, its November performance could be considered as noteworthy thanks to a renewed investor interest.
Shiba Inu: 5,000,000% value increase and a guarantee of 2021 repetition are…
A good number of Shiba Inu long-term holders still held on to the token even though only 18% were in profit. The increased involvement of investors with SHIB could play a vital role in how it performs in the next bull market. If you were a fervent follower of the...
Aave shows promise of a move to $75 but will the bears stop the rally?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Aave offered a short-term bullish possibility but could face rejection upon a rally. Even so, this could offer traders the opportunity to trade both long and short positions...
Solana’s volatility increased by 259% over a month, but here’s the catch
Public perception of Solana continues to be negative. Despite the negative reception, the platform’s NFTs show improvements. Solana [SOL] has been on the receiving end of criticism over the last year, owing to its network outages and exposure to Alameda Research. The growing negative perception of Solana could thus drastically affect the development of its native token, SOL.
ApeCoin nears $4 once again, but can the bulls keep up the pressure?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Despite recent gains, a move into the $4.5 zone could see a strong wave of selling. Bitcoin had a bearish November. Its ascent to $21.5k was brutally ended,...
Chiliz [CHZ] finds favor with ETH whales but is it enough for a bullish pivot?
ETH whales have started accumulating CHZ. Assessing the likelihood of a pivot after CHZ’s latest downside. Chiliz‘s native cryptocurrency has been on a bearish trajectory for the last 10 days. It tanked by roughly 41% during this time, but the bears might be about to take a recess. According to a WhaleStats observation on 28 November, ETH whales were buying CHZ after the sizable discount.
MATIC’s latest active address count can give clarity to short-term traders
Polygon’s active addresses reached 15 billion last month. The reading of MVRV Ratio indicated that the bottom was perhaps close. Sandeep Nailwal, the founder of Polygon [MATIC], recently tweeted an important update for the ecosystem. He revealed that Polygon’s active addresses reached 15 million in the last 30 days. The update looked pretty promising for the blockchain as it represented the network’s popularity.
Litecoin: A rise in sell pressure could still reap these LTC holders some profits
Litecoin’s short-term sellers could benefit from LTC’s ongoing price action. Litecoin ranked #1 as the biggest cryptocurrency by median hold. Crypto investors that bought Litecoin [LTC] after the FTX crash were reaping the benefits following its bullish performance. LTC turned out to be the best cryptocurrency to hold in the medium term. However, Litecoin’s current outlook suggested that it might be about to give up some of its recent gains.
Polkadot investors can expect marvels in 2023 only if DOT can cross these hurdles
Polkadot’s market cap witnessed a massive surge in the last two days. DOT’s short-term outlook starts shifting in favor of the bulls, but a rally remains at bay. The Polkadot network seems to be concluding November on an interesting note courtesy of its Sub0 conference. The network released an update highlighting some developments that may lay the foundation for its 2023 progress.
Cosmos: Risk-averse traders have reason to overlook ATOM’s bullish crossover
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Cosmos [ATOM] witnessed a bullish MACD crossover – a buy signal. ATOM saw improved development activity and funding rates, but the sentiment is still negative. Cosmos [ATOM]...
Assessing the state of Avalanche’s [AVAX] metrics ahead of December 2022
Avalanche’s TVL registers an increase, but the metrics favor the bears. RSI and Bollinger Bands give bearish signals while MFI and MACD suggest otherwise. Avalanche Daily, a popular Twitter handle that posts updates about the Avalanche [AVAX] ecosystem, posted the weekly stats of the network on 27 November. As...
Bitcoin [BTC] retail investors embrace the crypto winter while whales shy away
Bitcoin retail investors have been constantly showing interest in BTC. However, velocity, volume, and daily activity continued to decline. Bitcoin holders, who have been on the receiving end of selling pressure, could have some reasons for optimism in the coming future. According to a recent update by crypto analytics firm Glassnode, retail investors have been showing an increasing interest in BTC.
Analyzing why Algorand [ALGO] could be off to a flying start in 2023
ALGO recently dropped by almost 50% from its current monthly high. Algorand’s metrics are demonstrating mixed results despite the support retest. Algorand concluded November with the launch of Decipher 22, its second annual meeting. This meeting could mark the start of another ALGO rally, considering the cryptocurrency’s current position.
Bitcoin ‘Millionaire’ wallets are going down: Is it a thing to worry about?
As the number of Bitcoin millionaires dropped by 80% annually, they are becoming an increasingly rare breed. There are currently just 23,000 BTC wallets with a balance worth $1 million or more, according to the most recent data from on-chain analytics company Glassnode. There were 23,245 BTC wallets with a...
Binance’s latest acquisition will enable it to set foot in this country after four years
Binance is all set to enter the Japanese cryptocurrency market after a break of four years. The exchange acquired Osaka-based Sakura Exchange BitCoin, a crypto exchange with full regulatory compliance. The world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, is set to re-enter the Japanese crypto market four years after it exited the...
Will Polkadot be the hidden gem of this bear market? Metrics reveal…
The social engagement metric of Polkadot increased. The number of active addresses too registered a spike, however, DOT’s volume went down. Despite the FUD surrounding the crypto market, DOT’s prices grew markedly over the last week. This could be attributed to either the interest generated by Polkadot through its nomination pools or the increasing level of work done to improve its users’ security.
