Litecoin’s short-term sellers could benefit from LTC’s ongoing price action. Litecoin ranked #1 as the biggest cryptocurrency by median hold. Crypto investors that bought Litecoin [LTC] after the FTX crash were reaping the benefits following its bullish performance. LTC turned out to be the best cryptocurrency to hold in the medium term. However, Litecoin’s current outlook suggested that it might be about to give up some of its recent gains.

