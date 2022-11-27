Read full article on original website
kiow.com
Dorothy Evelyn Greiman
A quiet prayer warrior left us to be with the Lord, on Thanksgiving, November 24, 2022. Dorothy Evelyn Greiman, 107, passed peacefully in her sleep. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner with Rev. Brian Lund officiating. The burial will be in Concord Township Cemetery.
kiow.com
Dorothy R. (Kemmerick) Chizek
Dorothy R. (Kemmerick) Chizek, 91, of Britt, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Westview Care Center in Britt. A Mass of Christian Burial for Dorothy Chizek will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 139 Third Street South East, in Britt, with Father Andrew Marr officiating.
kiow.com
Area Salvation Army Bell Ringers Needed
The giving season has begun in the area and one of those looking for people to help make it possible is the Salvation Army. Annually, these individuals stand out in the cold of winter and ring handbells calling attention to the need for monetary donations to help those in desperate need.
kiow.com
22-23 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – 13
This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Forest City. Kali Johnson broke the Forest City school record for bowling series with a 449, helping the Indians dominate Olewein 2023 to 894. Her high game was 233 total pins.
kiow.com
Lake Mills Drainage Project to Move Ahead
The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday to discuss a long-debated drainage project. Drainage District 92 which is situated near Lake Mills needs a culvert removed from a ditch that is impeding water flow. According to Winnebago County Drainage Clerk Kris Oswald, the drainage line needs to be one long ditch which means that the project would be an improvement.
kiow.com
Hancock and Winnebago County Sign Workforce 28E Agreement
Iowa Workforce Development is active in the promotion of employment in the northern Iowa area. The group works in other avenues too, but it assists area counties in job creation and promotion. As such, the group is governed by a 20-county committee which oversees the funding of the group. Hancock...
Emmetsburg man who misused thousands in funeral payments receives probation
A funeral home director who was accused of taking funeral service funds for personal use was granted a deferred judgment in the District Court for Palo Alto County.
kiow.com
Forest City falls to #12 1A West Fork
The Forest City girls basketball team traveled to Sheffield on Monday night for a non-conference matchup with the 12th-ranked team in Class 1A, West Fork. The Indians took the lead with an opening basket from junior Jaden Jerome, but the West Fork offense scored 11 unanswered to lead 11-3 in the second quarter. The Warhawks led 25-17 at halftime before winning 46-30.
beeherald.com
Jefferson, Carroll newspapers remain with Iowa family under new ownership
The Thursday edition of the Jefferson Herald is the final newspaper published by the Wilson and Burns families, the three-generation local owners of the publication the past 10 years. The Sheldon-based Wagner family, well regarded for its award-winning flagship newspaper, The N’West Iowa REVIEW, a growing portfolio of other publications,...
KCRG.com
Fort Dodge police investigate missing newborn
Gov. Reynolds among 21 calling for repeal of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Armed Forces. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the governors from 20 other states are calling on the Biden administration to repeal the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for people in the U.S. Armed Forces. Updated: 1 hour ago. Vice President...
When the snow will reach central Iowa today
Our next round of winter weather moves in today. A cold front is bringing in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states is moving across Iowa, dragging a cold front with it. Ahead of […]
voiceofalexandria.com
Unlicensed Iowa hotel cited for pests, filth and fire hazards but remains open
The Hartwood Inn on Gilbert Street in Charles City has been operating for one year without a license, despite dozens of health and safety violations. (Photo via Google Earth) An Iowa hotel has been operating for one year without the required state license, despite dozens of health and safety violations cited by regulators.
KIMT
First person sentenced for killing in northwest Iowa
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa – The first sentence has been handed down in the killing of a northwest Iowa man. Davie McDowell, 20 of Estherville, was shot to death in the earth morning hours of October 2, 2021. Prosecutors say Connor Jay Uhde, 20 of Estherville, and Cejay Van Der Wilt, 19 of Rockwell City, lured McDowell to an apartment in Estherville and then drove him outside town.
kiow.com
Worth Supervisors Discuss Possible Forest City EMS Funding Request
The Worth County Supervisors met on Monday morning and discussed the possibility of a funding request coming from the Forest City Emergency Medical Services. The reason is due to the limited number of responses they must make to the western portions of Worth County which are closest to them. Though small in number, the agency must recoup expenses incurred when answering these calls.
How much snow will fall in Iowa on Tuesday
IOWA — Central Iowa will wrap up November with another chance for snow. A cold front moving in Tuesday will bring in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states on Tuesday will move across […]
kiow.com
Forest City Breaks Ground on Soyland Homes Project
Forest City officials and distinguished guests officially broke ground on a new housing project in Forest City. Mike Stott, owner of Soyland Homes developed the company to address a growing and, in some cases, dire need. He began with an idea using common practices and standard ideas. He began to...
Iowa winter weather: Snow, wintry mix cover much of the state
IOWA, USA — Snow is falling across much of Iowa Tuesday as temperatures continue dropping into sub-freezing territory. Local 5 Meteorologist Dave Downey visited Webster County to see what northwest Iowa looked like, noting that many roads within Webster, Greene, Boone and Calhoun counties were at least partially covered with snow for most of the day.
theperrynews.com
Driver trapped, life flighted after pickup strikes disc
A pickup truck driver was trapped Monday night after the vehicle struck a large piece of farm machinery on a gravel road in southwest Boone County. The driver was transported from the scene by MercyOne air ambulance in an unknown condition. The accident occurred about 6 p.m. on G Avenue...
kiow.com
Kossuth County Board to Review Drainage Issues
The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday morning beginning at 8am and begin by addressing requests to groom trails in the event of snow for the 2022-2023 Kossuth County Drift Skippers and Lakota Sno-Eagles Snowmobile Clubs. the hope is to make the trails safer for use by the clubs.
kiow.com
Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Until 6pm Tuesday
The National Weather Service is continuing the Winter Weather Advisory for the area until 6pm tonight. A system containing cold air, snow and a frozen mix of precipitation to the north and west, rain changing to a frozen mix to the west, central and east continues to plague the area.
