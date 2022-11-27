ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Tuscaloosa Thread

Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again

As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Texas A&M coach firing

It’s fair to say that the 2022 Texas A&M Aggies football season has been an unmitigated disaster, with some calling for head coach Jimbo Fisher to be fired. Given his contract status, that’s not going to happen right now. However, Aggies fans did get one of their wishes on Monday as the school announced Fisher Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Texas A&M coach firing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Final Game

A college football starting quarterback has reportedly decided to transfer. Davis Brin, the starting quarterback at Tulsa, has reportedly entered the transfer portal. Tulsa's starting quarterback threw for 2,138 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. He added two rushing touchdowns. On3 first reported the news. "Brin will be immediately eligible...
TULSA, OK
The Spun

Football World Is Stunned By 2 Firings On Monday

It's been a surprising Black Monday in the college football world. We've had a couple of surprising Group of Five head coaching firings on Monday afternoon. The first, out of UNLV, was truly stunning. The Rebels have fired head coach Marcus Arroyo despite the head coach improving on his win total every year.
The Spun

Gary Patterson Reportedly A Candidate For Head Coaching Job

College football's coaching carousel is spinning into overdrive after concluding the regular season. Another vacancy surfaced Monday when UNLV fired Marcus Arroyo despite improving to 5-7 this season. The Rebels could potentially consider a prominent replacement. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman speculated Gary Patterson as an "interesting name" to monitor. Patterson...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Legendary College Football Coach's Grandson Is Transferring

The grandson of a legendary college football head coach is transferring. According to a report from On3, the grandson of legendary Alabama head coach Bear Bryant is transferring. Paul Tyson, a quarterback, is reportedly transferring from Arizona State. "🚨BREAKING🚨 Arizona State QB Paul Tyson, the great-grandson of Bear Bryant, has...
TEMPE, AZ
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Big Ten Announces 2022 Coach Of The Year

Jim Harbaugh is riding the high of beating Ohio State right into being named the 2022 Big Ten Coach of the Year. On Tuesday, the Big Ten announced the Michigan coach as the best in the conference, as selected by coaches and the media. Or maybe, in the country. At 12-0, the Wolverines won 12 games ...
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

South Carolina offensive coordinator options for Shane Beamer after Marcus Satterfield exit

South Carolina football and coach Shane Beamer will soon be on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator following the departure of Marcus Satterfield to Nebraska, a move that's expected to be finalized this week. Considering the potential return of offensive playmakers Spencer Rattler, Jaheim Bell and Antwane Wells among others for a program inside the top 25, Beamer is expected to swing for the fences with this search for a new play-caller.
COLUMBIA, SC
Athlon Sports

Wild Urban Meyer Rumor Swirling This Monday

It's coaching carousel season in college football, which means it's also Urban Meyer rumor season. Naturally, a new theory has emerged about where the former national champion head coach might resurrect his career. Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade tweeted Monday that he believes Meyer will replace ...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Comeback

College football world reacts to Week 14 CFP rankings

The Week 14 College Football Playoff Committee rankings were released Tuesday night, and there were a few movers and shakers in the rankings ahead of selection day on Dec. 4. Georgia maintained its hold on the top spot, followed by Michigan at No. 2 moving up one spot coming off their thumping of Ohio State. Read more... The post College football world reacts to Week 14 CFP rankings appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE

