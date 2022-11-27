Read full article on original website
College football bowl schedule announced for 2022-23 postseason
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. Who's going ...
Bowl projections: Where Alabama football is expected to play after Iron Bowl win
Now, Alabama football gets to play the waiting game. A team that has been in the SEC Championship Game more often than it hasn't during Nick Saban's time in Tuscaloosa has to watch this year. Georgia and LSU face each other Saturday after the Tigers won the SEC West a few weeks back.
The Rose Bowl Reportedly Makes Significant Decision On College Football Playoff
Recent discussions over expansion to the College Football Playoff have left one historical bowl game uncertain about its future. In every season since the change to the four-team playoff format, the Rose Bowl has either hosted a semifinal game or held their matchup in the prime television ...
Matt Rhule Poaches SEC Offensive Coordinator In Significant Nebraska Hire
The new head coach at Nebraska is wasting little time filling out his staff. Two days after the former Carolina Panthers head coach was officially hired by the Cornhuskers, a report has emerged that Rhule has found an offensive coordinator. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Monday that Rhule is "close to ...
Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again
As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
CFB world reacts to Texas A&M coach firing
It’s fair to say that the 2022 Texas A&M Aggies football season has been an unmitigated disaster, with some calling for head coach Jimbo Fisher to be fired. Given his contract status, that’s not going to happen right now. However, Aggies fans did get one of their wishes on Monday as the school announced Fisher Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Texas A&M coach firing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Final Game
A college football starting quarterback has reportedly decided to transfer. Davis Brin, the starting quarterback at Tulsa, has reportedly entered the transfer portal. Tulsa's starting quarterback threw for 2,138 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. He added two rushing touchdowns. On3 first reported the news. "Brin will be immediately eligible...
Ole Miss Rebels Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Clowney Announces Departure
Track the player movement with the Ole Miss Rebels football roster following the 2022 college football season
Football World Is Stunned By 2 Firings On Monday
It's been a surprising Black Monday in the college football world. We've had a couple of surprising Group of Five head coaching firings on Monday afternoon. The first, out of UNLV, was truly stunning. The Rebels have fired head coach Marcus Arroyo despite the head coach improving on his win total every year.
SEC Quarterback Announces He's Entering The Transfer Portal
A quarterback in the SEC is leaving his school. That player is Luke Altmyer of the Ole Miss Rebels. The sophomore quarterback announced he is entering the transfer portal on Monday. Altmyer played two seasons for the Rebels, appearing in eight games and making his first career start against the ...
Gary Patterson Reportedly A Candidate For Head Coaching Job
College football's coaching carousel is spinning into overdrive after concluding the regular season. Another vacancy surfaced Monday when UNLV fired Marcus Arroyo despite improving to 5-7 this season. The Rebels could potentially consider a prominent replacement. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman speculated Gary Patterson as an "interesting name" to monitor. Patterson...
There’s a player the Tennessee Vols need to hope hits the transfer portal this offseason
The Tennessee Vols need some secondary help. That might be the understatement of the year. Tennessee’s defensive backs played hard this season, no one will dispute that. But the Vols’ secondary was easily the weak point in Knoxville this season. Josh Heupel and his staff are expected to...
Legendary College Football Coach's Grandson Is Transferring
The grandson of a legendary college football head coach is transferring. According to a report from On3, the grandson of legendary Alabama head coach Bear Bryant is transferring. Paul Tyson, a quarterback, is reportedly transferring from Arizona State. "🚨BREAKING🚨 Arizona State QB Paul Tyson, the great-grandson of Bear Bryant, has...
Look: Urban Meyer Has Surprising Pick for No. 1 Team in College Football
Even though he hasn't coached a college football game in four years, Urban Meyer hasn't been shy about continuing to support Ohio State, where he spent seven seasons on the sidelines. As a result, Meyer's pick for the new No. 1 team in college football might come as a bit of a shock. With the ...
College Football Coach Fired On Monday After Finishing 5-7 This Season
The Western Michigan Broncos on Monday announced a shake-up in leadership. Specifically, that head coach Tim Lester would not be returning to the program. Under Lester's stewardship, the Broncos tallied a 37-32 record from 2017 through the 2022 season. While maintaining a record north ...
Breaking: Big Ten Announces 2022 Coach Of The Year
Jim Harbaugh is riding the high of beating Ohio State right into being named the 2022 Big Ten Coach of the Year. On Tuesday, the Big Ten announced the Michigan coach as the best in the conference, as selected by coaches and the media. Or maybe, in the country. At 12-0, the Wolverines won 12 games ...
College Football Playoff 2022-’23: Latest CFP rankings, CFB Playoff bracket projection Week 14
Who will make the College Football Playoff in 2022? While the 2022-’23 CFB Playoff is months away with the entire
South Carolina offensive coordinator options for Shane Beamer after Marcus Satterfield exit
South Carolina football and coach Shane Beamer will soon be on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator following the departure of Marcus Satterfield to Nebraska, a move that's expected to be finalized this week. Considering the potential return of offensive playmakers Spencer Rattler, Jaheim Bell and Antwane Wells among others for a program inside the top 25, Beamer is expected to swing for the fences with this search for a new play-caller.
Wild Urban Meyer Rumor Swirling This Monday
It's coaching carousel season in college football, which means it's also Urban Meyer rumor season. Naturally, a new theory has emerged about where the former national champion head coach might resurrect his career. Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade tweeted Monday that he believes Meyer will replace ...
College football world reacts to Week 14 CFP rankings
The Week 14 College Football Playoff Committee rankings were released Tuesday night, and there were a few movers and shakers in the rankings ahead of selection day on Dec. 4. Georgia maintained its hold on the top spot, followed by Michigan at No. 2 moving up one spot coming off their thumping of Ohio State. Read more... The post College football world reacts to Week 14 CFP rankings appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
