tinyhousetalk.com
Her Tiny Community Retirement After Bay Area Career
Gael lived and worked in San Francisco for years, but the high cost of living made it impossible for her to retire there. So instead, she purchased a tiny home and secured a spot at Tiny Tranquility in Oregon. Her beautiful home is filled with her artwork – pencil drawings...
Georgia Department of Natural Resources expands limits on wild animals that may be kept as pets
SOCIAL CIRCLE — Citing threats from non-native species, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources has expanded limits on animals that can be bought, sold or kept as pets in the state. Owners of newly listed species, legally called wild animals and varying from Argentine black and white tegus to...
beckersdental.com
3 dentists making headlines
The first Georgia dentist to use the Yomi dental implant robot and two other dentists who made headlines last week:. 1. Jeremy Krell, DMD, founder and a managing partner of Revere Partners, spoke with Becker's about the company's goals, what they look for in a deal and why the dental industry is attractive to investors.
Georgia siblings welcome cousins born on same day, at same hospital
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon man’s wife and sister were surprised when both had babies the day before Thanksgiving. Brother Caleb Linville and sister Kinsley Thomas know what they’re thankful for. “There’s no explaining that feeling except for pure, overwhelming joy and peace. Your life is...
Rapper Asian Doll sentenced to pre-trial diversion program after October arrest in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Metro Atlanta police arrested 25-year-old Misharron Allen, also known as the rapper Asian Doll, in Douglas County last month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Allen was arrested after she reportedly drove close to 20 mph over the speed limit, officials...
WJCL
Thunderstorms rumble our way this week...a look at the timing
A developing storm system will trigger strong to severe thunderstorms across parts of the Gulf Coast, South, and lower Mississippi River Valley on Tuesday. The thunderstorms are set to track east Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Check the latest videocast to find out when thunderstorms rumble our way and if...
WXIA 11 Alive
Does Herschel Walker's tax break violate Texas, Georgia laws?
ATLANTA — Republican Herschel Walker is claiming a tax exemption on a Texas home despite running for office and registering to vote in Georgia – potentially running afoul of tax and residency requirements in the states. Taxing authorities in Tarrant County, Texas, told 11Alive that they plan to...
WJCL
Severe weather threat from the Gulf Coast to Mid-South...when storms may reach the Southeast
A severe weather outbreak is possible Tuesday through Tuesday Night from portions of the Gulf Coast to the Tennessee Valley. A moderate or elevated threat of severe weather is located from roughly Jackson, MS to Memphis, TN. Millions of people are in the path of these potentially damaging storms that may produce tornadoes, hail, strong winds, and heavy rain.
Georgians show up in force for early runoff voting and more school busses will soon be going green
Nearly 200,000 people turned out for early voting, the federal government is providing funding for electric buses in Georgia, and Sen. Jon Ossoff is pushing for justice in the unsolved murder cases of lynching victims. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello Welcome to the New Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is...
Can you afford Georgia Power’s proposed 12% rate hike?
Georgia Power customers can ill afford a nearly 12% rate increase at a time rampant inflation is making it harder to buy food and fuel, more than a dozen witnesses told state energy regulators Tuesday. “I’m tired of seeing companies making record profits … when good people working every day...
‘2 counties lied:’ 157 of Georgia’s 159 counties have gang issues, attorney general says
CONYERS, Ga. — As Atlanta Police continue to investigate what they are saying is a gang-related murder of a 12-year boy in Midtown over the weekend, state officials are talking about the sheer magnitude of the gang problem in Georgia. “I’d say it’s as bad as people believe it...
Sunday 5,067 people voted early for the December runoff
AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- Polling sites opened up in one local county Sunday morning, giving a chance for people to get their votes in early ahead of the Georgia runoff election. “If you can get out and stand in line and wait to get in the club, you can stand in line to make a change […]
How some Georgia colleges defy trend toward enrollment drops
Some metro Atlanta colleges find enrollment success amid national and statewide declines.
Early Voting Started Today: Find Out Where to Vote Here
The U.S. Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Early voting will be available in most Georgia counties between Nov. 28 and Dec. 2. Some counties will start early voting starting on Today ( Saturday, Nov. 26) Warnock and Walker were forced into a runoff because neither candidate won a majority in the midterm election in November.
allongeorgia.com
GDOT: Interstate Lane Closure for the I-16 at I-95 Improvement Projects Through December 3
Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. NOTE:...
WRDW-TV
In Georgia Senate runoff, here’s what the numbers are telling us
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Early voting is now underway across Georgia in the U.S. Senate runoff between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. While Richmond County nearly broke a record with Sunday early voting, Rockdale is leading all of the state’s 159 counties with a 7% turnout; followed by Fulton at 5.7% and DeKalb at 5.6%, according to the latest data available Monday from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.
Lawyers told to choose between GOP chair and 10 other fake electors
Either state GOP chairman David Shafer or 10 other Republicans who falsely purported to be Georgia’s presidential electo...
Former Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice counselor accused of inappropriate behavior with minor
HALL COUNTY, Ga — A former counselor with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice was arrested Tuesday after deputies said he engaged in “inappropriate behavior” with a minor. An investigation revealed that John Wilkins, Jr. used his position of authority with the agency to engage “inappropriately” with...
valdostatoday.com
Governor Kemp announces GPA appointment
ATLANTA – Governor Kemp announces the President of the Sandersville Railroad Company to the Georgia Ports Authority. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the appointment of Benjamin “Ben” J. Tarbutton, III to the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA). “Ben Tarbutton is one of our state’s most accomplished business and...
