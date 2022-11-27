ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

tinyhousetalk.com

Her Tiny Community Retirement After Bay Area Career

Gael lived and worked in San Francisco for years, but the high cost of living made it impossible for her to retire there. So instead, she purchased a tiny home and secured a spot at Tiny Tranquility in Oregon. Her beautiful home is filled with her artwork – pencil drawings...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beckersdental.com

3 dentists making headlines

The first Georgia dentist to use the Yomi dental implant robot and two other dentists who made headlines last week:. 1. Jeremy Krell, DMD, founder and a managing partner of Revere Partners, spoke with Becker's about the company's goals, what they look for in a deal and why the dental industry is attractive to investors.
WJCL

Thunderstorms rumble our way this week...a look at the timing

A developing storm system will trigger strong to severe thunderstorms across parts of the Gulf Coast, South, and lower Mississippi River Valley on Tuesday. The thunderstorms are set to track east Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Check the latest videocast to find out when thunderstorms rumble our way and if...
WXIA 11 Alive

Does Herschel Walker's tax break violate Texas, Georgia laws?

ATLANTA — Republican Herschel Walker is claiming a tax exemption on a Texas home despite running for office and registering to vote in Georgia – potentially running afoul of tax and residency requirements in the states. Taxing authorities in Tarrant County, Texas, told 11Alive that they plan to...
Classix 102.9

Early Voting Started Today: Find Out Where to Vote Here

The U.S. Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Early voting will be available in most Georgia counties between Nov. 28 and Dec. 2. Some counties will start early voting starting on Today ( Saturday, Nov. 26) Warnock and Walker were forced into a runoff because neither candidate won a majority in the midterm election in November.
allongeorgia.com

GDOT: Interstate Lane Closure for the I-16 at I-95 Improvement Projects Through December 3

Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. NOTE:...
WRDW-TV

In Georgia Senate runoff, here’s what the numbers are telling us

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Early voting is now underway across Georgia in the U.S. Senate runoff between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. While Richmond County nearly broke a record with Sunday early voting, Rockdale is leading all of the state’s 159 counties with a 7% turnout; followed by Fulton at 5.7% and DeKalb at 5.6%, according to the latest data available Monday from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.
valdostatoday.com

Governor Kemp announces GPA appointment

ATLANTA – Governor Kemp announces the President of the Sandersville Railroad Company to the Georgia Ports Authority. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the appointment of Benjamin “Ben” J. Tarbutton, III to the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA). “Ben Tarbutton is one of our state’s most accomplished business and...
Comments / 0

