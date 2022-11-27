ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Disgraced former UK minister seeks reality TV redemption

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wdPB4_0jOx7poq00

LONDON — (AP) — Matt Hancock, the U.K’s scandal-prone former health secretary, sought an unlikely form of redemption Sunday: attempting to win “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here” — a grueling, often gruesome reality show set in the Australian jungle.

Hancock led Britain’s response to COVID-19 in the first year of the pandemic, telling people to stay away from others to protect the health service — then got caught breaking his government’s own rules when video emerged of him kissing and groping an aide he was having an affair with.

He was forced to resign when The Sun newspaper published the CCTV images. This time, though, he knew the camera was on, and behaved in ways many might find even more distasteful: eating the raw nether parts of camels, cows and sheep, among other things.

“I'm a Celebrity...” sends a group of famous people, often C-list celebrities, to the Australian rainforest, subjects them to trials involving spiders and snakes, and they are eliminated one by one based on a public vote.

While many Britons have been disgusted by Hancock's appearance, blaming him for apparent failings in the government’s early response to the pandemic, viewers upended expectations by voting Hancock through to Sunday evening’s final. He finished third. Former England soccer star Jill Scott won the competition and actor Owen Warner finished second.

The former health chief outlasted Culture Club singer Boy George and former rugby player Mike Tindall, whose wife, Zara, is the niece of King Charles III. Tindall body tackled Hancock in another of the show’s tasks, and has been poking fun at the former health secretary's politicking.

“He clearly wants to win,” said Tindall, adding that Hancock was constantly aiming his T-shirt with voting number at the camera. “Once a politician, always a politician. Always polling for votes.”

Fellow politicians have been less enthusiastic than the show-voting public. When it was announced that Hancock would appear, he was slated by fellow lawmakers, including many from his own party, and he was suspended as a Conservative member of parliament.

His success seems to have done nothing to ease their ire. Speaking to Sky News Sunday, Cabinet minister Mark Harper said: “I don’t think serving members of Parliament should be taking part in reality television programs.

“However well they do on them, I still think they should be doing the job for which they are paid a good salary — which is representing their constituents.”

Announcing that he was going to “step up," Australian comedian Adam Hills, host of comedy current affairs show “The Last Leg," went to Hancock's constituency in eastern England last weekend and met with locals to hear their problems.

“I reckon I can do a better job in a week than he has done thus far,” Hills said on the show.

Still, a political comeback for Hancock is not out of the question. Conservative lawmaker Nadine Dorries was suspended in 2012 for appearing on the same show. Nine years later, then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed her to his Cabinet.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Bit of a cheek’ for migrants to complain about conditions at overcrowded Manston, says minister OLD

A Home Office minister has been branded “callous” after saying it is “a bit of a cheek” for migrants to complain about conditions at the overcrowded processing centre at Manston in Kent.Chris Philp was speaking as a hurried operation continued to reduce numbers held at the centre, where 4,000 people were crammed for as long as a month in a facility intended to house 1,600 for no more than 48 hours during initial assessments.Manston was described as a “pressure cooker”, with individuals and families sleeping in tents amid reports of disease outbreaks and simmering tension.A nine-year-old girl said in...
The Independent

Fraction of small boat migrants charged under Priti Patel’s law to criminalise Channel crossings

A fraction of the people arriving in the UK on small boats have been prosecuted under laws Priti Patel claimed would deter Channel crossings.Crossing the English Channel in a dinghy became illegal on 28 June, in a move the UN Refugee Agency said “criminalises seeking asylum”, but only 60 people – 0.2 per cent or one in 500 – arriving have been charged over their journey.The former home secretary told parliament the wide-ranging Nationality and Borders Act was necessary to “break the business model of the smuggling gangs” but a record of almost 30,000 people have crossed the Channel...
The Independent

The ‘forgotten’ lives lost waiting for asylum in Britain

When he arrived in the UK, Iranian national Shayan Zal Dehnavi was placed in a Home Office-provided hotel in Leicester while he waited to be told if he could stay in Britain. The conditions, according to another man on his floor, were “miserable”.Soon after arriving, Shayan was stabbed in an apparently random attack, and the 24-year-old suffered a mental health crisis. Officials said he was directed to a GP and offered “additional support” but, despite guidance suggesting that people in Shayan’s situation should be moved into better accommodation as quickly as possible, he was kept in the hotel. Two months...
BBC

Colchester: Britain's oldest recorded town poised to formally become a city

Colchester - long known as Britain's oldest recorded town - will formally become a city later when its mayor is presented with letters patent. The former Roman settlement was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. On Wednesday, the parchment letters patent...
The Independent

Photos show USA fan seized by Qatar police for wearing rainbow armband to World Cup game

An American fan was seized by Qatar police and removed from the crunch World Cup game against Iran at the Al Thumama Stadium for wearing a rainbow armband.The supporter, who has not been identified, was photographed wearing the LGBT+ armband as he was manhandled by security officers at the game on Tuesday.It is the latest scandal for the FIFA tournament in Qatar, a country where gay men can be imprisoned and same-sex marriages are not recognised by the government.The fan was wearing a blue and white-striped “99 Problems” shirt, which had “Unite + Strengthen” written on the arm.Qatar’s attitude...
Lebanon-Express

Millions of crabs are on the move in Australia

The annual migration of Christmas Island red crabs has begun on the Australian island, with roads being closed to vehicles to allow for millions of the crimson crustaceans to cross safely toward the sea.
BBC

SNP tells PM and Labour to accept Brexit 'elephant in the room'

Ian Blackford has accused Labour of trying to "out-Brexit" the government on immigration policy. And the SNP Westminster leader called on the prime minister to accept Brexit was a "significant long-term cause" of UK economic problems. Rishi Sunak said he was proud to have supported Brexit and it was the...
BBC

Richard Drax: Jamaica eyes slavery reparations from Tory MP

Jamaica is considering whether to seek compensation from a wealthy Conservative MP for his family's historical role in slavery. Richard Drax's ancestors were pioneers of the sugar and slave trades in the Caribbean about 400 years ago. The MP is facing demands to pay Barbados for harm caused by slavery...
DogTime

Blind Street Dog Brought to UK Forever Home From Egypt

After Emma Mclean saw a video of a blind street dog living in a shelter in Egypt, it was “love at first sight” for the dog lover. The shelter, Chance Animal Rescue, had rescued Warda, a Baladi dog, after a member of the public found her severely injured on the streets of Cairo. “She was […] The post Blind Street Dog Brought to UK Forever Home From Egypt appeared first on DogTime.
BBC

Wind farms: Grant Shapps criticised for 'nonsense' claims

Business Secretary Grant Shapps has been criticised after suggesting wind turbines are now "so big" they cannot be built on land. Friends of the Earth said this was "nonsense", while Greenpeace said onshore wind was "thriving". The government is facing a rebellion from some of its own MPs who want...
The Independent

Ed Miliband grills Grant Shapps over views on onshore windfarms

Ed Miliband has urged Grant Shapps to clarify his position on onshore wind farms “once and for all”.The shadow climate change secretary said he found it “extraordinary” that given the “chaos, confusion, and embarrassment” of the Government on onshore wind, Mr Shapps didn’t “clear it up” in the Commons.He accused the Business Secretary of being part of a “fossilised tendency” and of making his predecessor, Jacob Rees-Mogg, look “positively on trend” on the issue.Mr Miliband’s comments came as he responded to Mr Shapps’ statement on energy security in the lower chamber.Earlier this week, Mr Shapps signalled the Government will reverse...
The Independent

Matt Hancock paid £45,000 to appear on Celebrity SAS

Matt Hancock was paid £45,000 to appear in an upcoming series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, it has been revealed.The former health secretary – who finished third on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! – declared the payment in an update to the MPs’ Register of Interests published on Wednesday.It showed the MP spent 80 hours filming the Channel 4 programme while parliament was in recess between late September and early October – shortly before heading to Australia to appear in the jungle.Mr Hancock is yet to declare the amount he was paid to appear on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity, which...
The Independent

Minister admits to safety fears over ‘pushback’ tactics against migrant boats

Immigration minister Rob Jenrick has admitted to safety concerns over the use “pushback” tactics against small boats in the England Channel, confirming plans had been withdrawn.The highly-controversial Home Office scheme to turn dinghies around and forcibly send asylum seekers back to France was pulled in April ahead of a judicial review.Describing the policy as “currently withdrawn”, Mr Jenrick conceded that there were only “limited circumstances” in which pushbacks could be safely done.“There are limited circumstances in which small boats can be turned around safely in the English Channel,” Mr Jenrick said.The immigration minister added: “In view of this, the policy...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
209K+
Followers
144K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy