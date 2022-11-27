Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KCRG.com
Cedar Falls man arrested for alleged robberies at hotels, Metro Mart
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Falls man has been arrested and faces charges in connection to a series of robberies at hotels on Tuesday morning and one at a convenience store on Sunday. In a press release, police said 24-year-old Giovonni Davis was arrested Tuesday after the two...
KCRG.com
Charges dropped against Cedar Rapids man accused of manslaughter
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man accused of shooting and killing a man in the 3900 block of Northwood Drive NE back in May is free after the Linn County Attorney’s Office motioned to dismiss the charge against him. James Siegel reportedly told police he shot 39-year-old Ty...
Man arrested after hitting teenager with car in Davenport Monday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man was arrested after allegedly hitting a teenager with his car during an altercation Monday, according to the Davenport Police Department. At about 4:09 p.m., officers responded to Adams Elementary School after receiving a report of a child being struck by a vehicle. Investigators found...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man charged with forgery, fraudulent sales practice and theft
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Cedar Rapids was arrested following an investigation that began in August 2022. According to court documents, 57-year-old Joseph Drahozal was working as an insurance producer when he intentionally took possession of funds intended for the accounts of his clients and placed them into his own personal account.
ourquadcities.com
Can you help identify this ‘porch pirate?’
Davenport Police ask help from the public to identify a porch-package thief in relation to multiple thefts of packages from front porches. He last was seen in the 2000 block of Eastern Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 26, and was seen Friday, Nov. 25, in the 4400 block of Spring Street, police say in a news release.
KCJJ
Los Angeles man hiding in IC Police Department bushes arrested for intoxication
Hiding in the bushes to prevent getting arrested can be an effective strategy, but when those bushes are outside a police station, chances are your odds of succeeding drop dramatically. That’s what happened to a Los Angeles man in Iowa City last week. According to the arrest report, 41-year-old...
KCJJ
Coralville Police arrest armed robbery suspect
Coralville Police arrested an armed robbery suspect shortly after the alleged incident Monday morning. In a release from the Department, officers responded to the report of an armed robbery at 2551 Holiday Road at approximately 11:28 am. Two victims were approached as they exited their apartment and were ordered back...
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged in weekend domestic assault
An Iowa City man was arrested over the weekend after an alleged assault on the mother of his children. The incident occurred Saturday afternoon at the Cross Park Avenue residence of the woman. 32-year-old Jerrell Clemons, who lives at a different Cross Park Avenue address, is accused of reaching his arm around the woman’s neck and squeezing. The woman told police that she couldn’t breathe during the assault, and had red marks around her neck consistent with being placed in a choke hold.
ourquadcities.com
Man hid in Walgreens then stole items, police allege
A 31-year-old Davenport man hid in a closed Walgreens and stole items before he forced his way out the locked front doors, police allege. Oliver Vanderlinden faces a Class C felony charge of second-degree burglary, court records say. Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday, Davenport Police received a 911 call from...
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Man Missing From Work Release
A Waterloo man has failed to report to his area correctional facility. Cody Michael Tarrance, who was convicted of 3rd offense domestic abuse assault in Black Hawk County, failed to report to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility as required on Saturday. Tarrance is 34-years old, a white male, 5’9″, and weighs 212 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on November 8th. Anyone with information on Tarrance’s whereabouts should contact local police.
KCRG.com
Man arrested in Black Hawk County after allegedly firing gun at vehicle
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man is in custody after police said that he shot a gun at a vehicle with people inside on Friday evening. At around 11:34 p.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of gunshots in the 200 block of Fereday Court. Police believe that a man, later identified as Timothy Chisum, took out a handgun and allegedly made threats toward two people inside of a vehicle. They said he then shot at the vehicle once, and ran away.
KCRG.com
Cedar Falls Police looking for robbery suspect
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Police are looking for the person who robbed a convenience store and got away with cash. Officers responded to the Metro Mart located at 103 Franklin Street just before 10 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, the suspect was gone. An employee reported to...
kwayradio.com
Man Arrested Near Janesville for Shooting at People
A man who fired a gun at a vehicle with people inside was taken into custody near Janesville on Friday night, according to KWWL. Police located Timothy Chisum on Highway 218 near Janesville after he allegedly fled the scene of the shooting in Waterloo around 11:30pm. Police say Chisum threatened two people inside their vehicle in the 200 block of Fereday Court before shooting at the vehicle. Police located a 9mm handgun when Chisum was taken into custody. He has been charged with Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
1650thefan.com
Late Sunday Night Cedar Falls Robbery Investigated
Cedar Falls Police continue their investigation into an armed robbery Sunday night. Just before 10:00PM, officers were dispatched to the Metro Mart at 103 Franklin Street. A store employee reported that a tall male, dressed in dark clothing, entered the store with a baseball bat. The man’s face was covered. He proceeded to take an undisclosed amount of cash from the cash register and fled. Officers arrived on the scene and searched the immediate area. The suspect was not located. Police were assisted by Black Hawk County Sheriff’s deputies and the Iowa State Patrol.
ourquadcities.com
14-year-old boy struck by vehicle outside QC school
A 14-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle on Monday in Davenport. Police responded to Adams Elementary School in the 3000 block of North Division Street after reports of a disturbance and a child struck by a vehicle. The investigation indicated a group of kids was fighting outside of the...
ourquadcities.com
Man drove 110 mph-plus, rammed cruiser, trooper alleges
Trooper alleges driver reached speeds of more than 110 mph. A 35-year-old Davenport man was in custody Sunday after an Iowa State Trooper alleged he rammed the trooper’s cruiser after a chase that reached 110 mph. Curtis Sullivan, whose address also is listed as Moline, faces felony charges of...
KCJJ
Iowa man accused of using patron’s debit card to buy drinks
An Iowa man was arrested early Saturday morning at a downtown Iowa City bar after using another person’s debit card to purchase drinks. The incident occurred at DC’s on South Dubuque Street. Bar staff approached an officer around 12:40 am and said they had video footage of a man using another person’s debit card. A review of the video showed the man, identified as 23-year-old Dalton Kollbaum of Anthon Iowa, allegedly using the card a total of four times that night to purchase alcohol at DCs and Brothers.
Man wanted for escaping work release
Authorities need your help finding a man who did not report to the Dubuque Residential Facility. Christopher Blackmond, Jr. was convicted of Robbery 2nd Degree in Scott County and failed to report as required on November 27. Blackmond is a 27-year-old black male, 5’7″ and weighs 256 pounds. He was admitted to the work release […]
cbs2iowa.com
Truck fire spotted outside West Side Transport in Cedar Rapids
A truck on fire was spotted outside of West Side Transport on 6th street on Cedar Rapids. The fire appears to have started from a trailer explosion. No one appears to be hurt.
Iowa Stand Your Ground Law Used To Dismiss Manslaughter Charges
(Cedar Rapids, IA) An Iowa man’s manslaughter charge is dismissed, per the state’s Stand Your Ground law. James Siegel was initially charged with Voluntary Manslaughter after shooting Ty Casey in his Cedar Rapids home. Siegel’s trial was scheduled for April. The Stand, Your Ground law allows people to use deadly force within reason in self-defense cases.
