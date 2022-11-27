ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Arrest made after 2 shoe sellers robbed at same location in Cobb County

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=472khd_0jOx7jli00

ACWORTH, Ga. — The Acworth Police Department has arrested two juveniles in connection with recent robberies that occurred at a Cobb County library.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to police on Thursday, the victim met up with the online buyer at the North Cobb Regional Library to sell shoes. The victim was reportedly hit in the face and the suspect took the shoes and ran away.

The next day, officers responded to the same location and met with another victim who was trying to sell shoes to a buyer whom he also met online. The victim told police that two people stole the shoes from him. When he tried to take the shoes from them, the victim was allegedly pistol-whipped. The suspects ran away and the police were called.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, Acworth police said they conducted a search warrant at a home with the help of Cobb County police.

Both suspects are juveniles and are facing charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.

As the investigation continues, police said more charges may be forthcoming.

Both suspects were taken to the Marietta Regional Youth Detention Center.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qIzUO_0jOx7jli00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 9

Related
Nationwide Report

23-Year-Old Amarjeet S Ranhotra Dead After Fatal Crash In Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)

Officials from the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program are currently investigating an accident where 23-year-old Amarjeet S. Ranhotra of Acworth died. An investigation revealed that the victim was driving eastbound on Due West Road when they lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a left curve. The victim crossed into the westbound lane where another driver, 56-year-old Linda Oparnica crashed head-first into the right side of Ranhotra's car.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Teen caught with stolen gun at Duluth traffic stop, police say

DULUTH, Ga. - Duluth police say a stolen gun is off the street after a traffic stop earlier in November. Officials with the Duluth Police Department say they found the weapon after stopping a 19-year-old for speeding on Pleasant Hill Road on Nov. 18. According to investigators, the officer who...
DULUTH, GA
WSB Radio

Gwinnett County teacher left bloodied after being attacked by student, cellphone footage shows

(GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga.) — A cellphone video shows a teacher being repeatedly punched inside a Gwinnett County classroom Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened just before noon at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, according to the wife of the teacher attacked. It left him with a bloodied mouth and head injuries along with a feeling of dizziness, she said.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Inmate killed in incident at Clayton County Jail, sheriff says

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officials are investigating the death of an inmate that happened Monday night at the Clayton County Jail. The Clayton County Sheriff's Office has confirmed with FOX 5 that an incident happened around 8 p.m. at the jail that ended with the death of an inmate. Investigators...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
209K+
Followers
144K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy