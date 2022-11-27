ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

cenlanow.com

Arrests made following violent weekend across New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It was a violent weekend in New Orleans after police say multiple people were shot, including five on the city’s famous Bourbon Street and a teenager from Baton Rouge who was killed on Saturday. The New Orleans Police Department says more details were released...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

NOPD searching for French Quarter parking lot robber

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a gunman who robbed two women in a parking lot at the edge of the French Quarter. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the robbery happened a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD makes 60 gun-related arrests downtown in 1 weekend

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police report that they have made 60 gun-related arrests downtown in this most recent weekend. Seven of those arrests from this weekend were juveniles. Police report that many of the guns recovered this weekend were stolen firearms. There have been 51 gun arrests on...
NOLA.com

Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend

A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Police seek suspect in burglary of Freret Street restaurant

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with the burglary of a Freret Street restaurant. Early on Nov. 2, someone broke into the Good Bird restaurant in the 5000 block of Freret Street and took the register drawer with cash inside, reports show. It was one of a string of recent burglaries targeting small businesses on Freret.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

NOPD investigating homicide near University Hospital

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are also investigating a homicide near University Hospital. Officers responded to the intersection of Canal Street and South Rocheblave street around 12:30 Monday (Nov. 28) morning. There they found a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
WWL

JPSO investigates a Metairie homicide and could use your help

METAIRIE, La. — Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened in Metairie on Monday. The sheriff’s office says around 7:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to the report of gunshots in the 3600 block of Academy Drive. Deputies on...
METAIRIE, LA

