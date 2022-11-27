Read full article on original website
Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest CemeteriesCassie LeighNew Orleans, LA
Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans NoelTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans ChristmasFest 2022, Holiday Fun For EveryoneFlorence CarmelaNew Orleans, LA
Shania Twain's "Queen of Me" tour is coming to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Audubon Aquarium of the Americas to close for 6 months for renovationsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Arrests made following violent weekend across New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It was a violent weekend in New Orleans after police say multiple people were shot, including five on the city’s famous Bourbon Street and a teenager from Baton Rouge who was killed on Saturday. The New Orleans Police Department says more details were released...
Gentilly shooting puts man in hospital
According to an New Orleans police spokesperson, the victim walked into to the hospital with a body wound. The victim’s condition is unknown.
5 People Shot in French Quarter on Sunday Caught on Video
WVUE TV in New Orleans reported 5 people were shot over the weekend in the French Quarter. The shootings hampered celebrations during the Bayou State Classic football game weekend in New Orleans over the weekend. Gunshots rang out just before 2AM on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New...
NOPD searching for French Quarter parking lot robber
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a gunman who robbed two women in a parking lot at the edge of the French Quarter. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the robbery happened a...
Second suspect linked to deadly Choctaw Drive shooting arrested in St. John the Baptist Parish
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), a 19-year-old man linked to a deadly Sunday, November 20 drive-by shooting has been arrested. This marks the second arrest in connection with the incident, which occurred on South Choctaw Drive. *Read details of the original...
NOPD searches for puppy stolen during New Orleans home burglary
New Orleans East residents are searching for their puppy after they say it was stolen during a home burglary on Monday.
New Orleans Area Priest Dies in Freak Woodworking Accident
Rev. James "Jimmy" Jeanfreau Jr., a pastor at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, sustained traumatic injuries while working with a lathe.
NOPD: Fatal shooting of New Orleans boy came from inside home
An 8-year-old child died after a shooting at a home in Hoffman Triangle, the New Orleans Police Department said Wednesday (Nov. 23). We're told the child's mother is among those in custody for questioning and a weapon has not been recovered from the scene.
Four carjackings in about six hours in New Orleans, all white SUVs
Cops say four drivers had their vehicles stolen at gunpoint overnight and early this morning in New Orleans. It started at 12:14am in the 3400 block of Esplanade Ave. “Victim in parking lot sitting in his vehicle…
Police search for car reportedly used in downtown NOLA vehicle burglary
The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public's help in finding the vehicle detectives say was used in a car burglary in the Central Business District.
NOPD makes 60 gun-related arrests downtown in 1 weekend
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police report that they have made 60 gun-related arrests downtown in this most recent weekend. Seven of those arrests from this weekend were juveniles. Police report that many of the guns recovered this weekend were stolen firearms. There have been 51 gun arrests on...
Five people shot early Sunday on Bourbon Street
New Orleans Police say gunfire left five people wounded in the French Quarter early this morning. It happened on Bourbon Street about two blocks from Canal Street. “NOPD officers are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of Bourbon…
Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend
A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
Police seek suspect in burglary of Freret Street restaurant
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with the burglary of a Freret Street restaurant. Early on Nov. 2, someone broke into the Good Bird restaurant in the 5000 block of Freret Street and took the register drawer with cash inside, reports show. It was one of a string of recent burglaries targeting small businesses on Freret.
NOPD investigating homicide near University Hospital
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are also investigating a homicide near University Hospital. Officers responded to the intersection of Canal Street and South Rocheblave street around 12:30 Monday (Nov. 28) morning. There they found a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
2 shootings in less than one hour in New Orleans
On Saturday (Nov. 26th) The New Orleans Police Department are investigating multiple shooting with the greater New Orleans area.
Metairie man found shot to death on Academy Drive identified by family
METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in Metairie Monday night. The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Academy Drive. JPSO deputies say they responded to a report of gunfire and found a...
JPSO investigates a Metairie homicide and could use your help
METAIRIE, La. — Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened in Metairie on Monday. The sheriff’s office says around 7:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to the report of gunshots in the 3600 block of Academy Drive. Deputies on...
Five people shot in just over three hours, including a murder on Canal Street
New Orleans Police say from 5:45pm to just after 9:00pm five people were shot in New Orleans. One victim was gunned down near the corner of Canal and Bourbon Street.
WANTED: Man, woman accused of credit card fraud
Arrest warrants were issued for Stewart and Smith on charges of Access Device Fraud.
