1 Shot Outside Smoke Shop in Sun Valley

Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Police Department Foothill Division officers responded to a call of a shooting around 11:50 p.m. Nov. 26, in front of a smoke shop in the 7800 block of Simpson Avenue in the Sun Valley neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley.

Gabriel Pabon / KNN

When officers arrived on scene, they found a male down suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported by LAFD paramedics to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle speeding away after hearing shots fired.

No further details are available at this time.

Gabriel Pabon, Video Journalist / KNN

