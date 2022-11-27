ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

1 Shot Outside Smoke Shop in Sun Valley

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 3 days ago

Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Police Department Foothill Division officers responded to a call of a shooting around 11:50 p.m. Nov. 26, in front of a smoke shop in the 7800 block of Simpson Avenue in the Sun Valley neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XNABY_0jOx7dTM00
Gabriel Pabon / KNN

When officers arrived on scene, they found a male down suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported by LAFD paramedics to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle speeding away after hearing shots fired.

No further details are available at this time.

Gabriel Pabon, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Man arrested after firing multiple shots at apartment building in Santa Monica

Police arrested a man who fired shots at an apartment complex on Tuesday.According to Santa Monica Police Department, officers were dispatched to a "multifamily apartment building" in the 2500 block of Kansas Avenue for a call of a "potentially suicidal suspect." They did not find anyone that fit the description at that time.Hours later, they were again dispatched to the scene, at around 2:40 p.m., for a call that a person was armed with a handgun. "When officers arrived on the scene, they located the subject and confirmed he was armed with the gun," a statement from SMPD said. "Subsequently, an officer involved shooting occurred."The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately known, though officers reported that the suspect was "potentially having a mental crisis" and shot one-to-two shots in an unknown direction when they arrived to the scene. He then fled into a unit at the apartment building.At around 3:15 p.m., crisis negotiation officers convinced the man to peacefully surrender without further incident. "At some point during the incident, the subject sustained a non-life threatening injury to his face and was transported to a local hospital before being booked," police said. The suspect's identity was not revealed. 
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA

Veteran found murdered in Los Angeles college parking lot, suspect sought

Authorities are searching for the suspect who murdered a veteran in the Los Angeles City College parking structure. The victim is a U.S. veteran who is also a transient person, but no further details of their identity were released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The deadly assault happened on Nov. 7. Deputies responded […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Burning Duplex

Florence, Los Angeles, CA: A burning duplex in the Florence neighborhood of Los Angeles was quickly extinguished by Los Angeles Fire Department crews early Monday morning. The fire was reported on the 200 block of West 83rd Street at 1:48 a.m., Nov. 28, and was knocked down in approximately fifteen minutes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Man with gun shutters local streets

The Santa Monica Police Department closed several streets near the 2500 block of Kansas on Tuesday after a man experiencing a mental health episode was seen walking with a gun. According to SMPD, officers responded to the scene when a family member called out of concern. Upon arrival, they saw the suspect on the street holding a handgun. Some witnesses reported a single gunshot may have been fired but there were no reports of injuries. After briefly barricading himself in his home, the suspect surrendered peacefully and streets started to reopen at about 4 p.m.
SANTA MONICA, CA
theavtimes.com

Lancaster man shot dead in LA residence, suspect sought

A Lancaster man was shot to death Sunday at a residence in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles, and police are seeking the public’s help to solve the crime. Bilal Bin Abdullah, 43, of Lancaster, died at the scene of the shooting, which was reported around 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, in the 20000 block of Sherman Way, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID pedestrian killed in South LA car accident

LOS ANGELES – A man who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of South Los Angeles was identified by authorities Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Tony Hernandez, 48, as the victim who died in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Look At This: Third Street Promenade

When it comes to the signature Southern California shopping experience, the Third Street Promenade still ranks near the very top. Desmond Shaw teaches us a little bit about this open-air mall, nestled right next to the Santa Monica coast.
SANTA MONICA, CA
westsidetoday.com

Gang Member Arrested Following Culver City Traffic Collision

A Venice-13 gang member was arrested recently after being involved in a Culver City traffic collision recently. According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on November 22 around 8:00 p.m., officers responded to a call for service regarding a traffic collision in the area of Centinela Avenue and Washington Boulevard.
CULVER CITY, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Man robbed of Rolex in LA; 2 arrested

LOS ANGELES - Two alleged robbery suspects were arrested after they were caught on camera robbing a man of his Rolex in Los Angeles, according to police. It happened on Nov. 26 at 12:30 p.m. in the area near 6th Street and La Brea Avenue. According to police, the two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles

It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed in Granada Hills Traffic Collision

Granada Hills, Los Angeles, CA: One person was killed in a traffic collision Sunday evening, Nov. 27, around 7:19 p.m. in the Granada Hills neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the location of the collision on the 18000 bock of West Rinaldi Street...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
25K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy