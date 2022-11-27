1 Shot Outside Smoke Shop in Sun Valley
Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Police Department Foothill Division officers responded to a call of a shooting around 11:50 p.m. Nov. 26, in front of a smoke shop in the 7800 block of Simpson Avenue in the Sun Valley neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a male down suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported by LAFD paramedics to an area hospital in unknown condition.
Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle speeding away after hearing shots fired.
No further details are available at this time.
Gabriel Pabon, Video Journalist / KNN
© 2022 Key News Network
