College Station, TX

Five takeaways from LSU's loss to Texas A&M

By Will Rosenblatt
 3 days ago
LSU’s winning streak — and its playoff hopes — came to an end on Saturday night as its trip to College Station resulted in a 38-23 loss to Texas A&M.

It was a rough loss. There’s no other way to put it. LSU entered the night as a double-digit favorite and lost by double-digits. The Aggies ran all over the LSU defense and cashed in for six on a Jayden Daniels fumble.

Daniels led LSU in passing yards and rushing yards. Malik Nabers led all receivers with seven catches for 69 yards. LSU now sits at 9-3 with the SEC Championship left to play.

Here are five takeaways from LSU’s loss against Texas A&M.

Slow starts return... again

Outside of special teams, the slow starts have plagued LSU more than any other issue.

It wasn’t an inefficient first half for the offense, but the defensive issues allowed Texas A&M to control the ball, keeping it away from Daniels and crew.

When LSU did have its chances, there were some costly mistakes, including a Kyren Lacy drop on third down that forced LSU to settle for a field goal. LSU’s opening drive stalled when Lacy couldn’t control a ball that was thrown a bit high.

It was a much too common theme for LSU this year. On the road at Auburn and Arkansas, the Tigers were able to rally. On Saturday night, LSU fell short and didn’t deliver the second-half adjustments that had been a staple all year.

Defense can't stop the run

LSU’s defense had its share of issues against the run all year – but it’s been improving in recent weeks. Old bad habits returned in College Station and LSU was gouged on the ground.

Devon Achane carried the ball 38 times for 215 yards. As a group, the Aggies ran for 274 yards. Texas A&M created holes up front and when LSU defenders did manage to get to their spots, there was bad tackling.

The fundamentals weren’t there tonight. LSU’s defense looked much closer to the unit we saw in 2020 and 2021 than what we saw in the last few weeks.

Texas A&M forced the turnover that LSU couldn't

Tied at 17, LSU was in possession of the ball and driving. Daniels kept the ball on an option and was promptly hit in the backfield, losing the football. The Aggies recovered and took it back for six and from that moment on, A&M remained in control.

LSU came up with some big turnovers in some big wins this year. The interception on the opening drive against Alabama, Joe Foucha picking off Ole Miss in the red zone and Greg Brooks taking the ball away to seal the win at Auburn.

It was A&M that came up with that game-changing turnover on Saturday night and it proved to be the game’s pivotal moment.

Playoff hopes are over

With the loss, LSU’s playoff hopes have come crashing down. LSU might even be on the outside looking in when it comes to the NY6. It was an admirable run for LSU to fight back into contention after the way it got blown out by Tennessee.

This was supposed to be a rebuilding year and LSU remained in the playoff discussion until the final week. There’s no world where that isn’t a success. LSU won’t have to wait until the bowl game to wash the bad taste out.

The Tigers will get a chance against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship, but the Daniels injury has put LSU even further behind the eight-ball.

John Emery Jr. responded

On a night where it’s hard to find any positives, John Emery Jr. was one.

Emery was sent to the bench for much of the UAB game after fumble issues returned. When he was sent back in, he coughed it up again. It was unclear how much playing time he’d get going forward.

He factored into LSU’s game plan all night. LSU coaches put trust in Emery and LSU was rewarded for it. Emery had just 9 carries, but that led LSU running backs. He averaged 6.1 yards per carry on those touches and caught three passes for 11 yards.

