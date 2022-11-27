Read full article on original website
Missing man found shot to death on railroad tracks in northeast Houston, deputies say
Cops believe the man, who was reported missing, was breaking into cars before being shot and left to die on railroad tracks on Tuesday afternoon.
New video shows suspect running away from deadly hit-and-run crash
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A new video shows the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash running from the scene in Cypress. The crash killed Caleb Rickenbacker, 20, and injured his girlfriend, Christina Diaz, 20. It happened on Nov. 19 on Cypress Rosehill near Huffmeister. The video, taken from a...
fox26houston.com
Woman found shot to death in Rosharon identified as Keniqua Dachelle King
HOUSTON - The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of a woman who was found dead in Rosharon. Authorities identified her as 28-year-old Keniqua Dachelle King. The woman was found dead around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, near FM 521 and FM 1462. The sheriff’s office says King died...
cw39.com
Family finds teen shot dead in car near park in northwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A family is mourning the loss of their son, who was found dead in his car Monday night in northwest Houston. Deputies say the 18-year-old boy didn’t answer his phone when his family was trying to contact him at 10:45 p.m. The family was able...
Click2Houston.com
18-year-old found shot to death inside his Mustang in northwest Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies said they are searching for a suspect who fatally shot an 18-year-old that was found inside his vehicle in northwest Harris County Tuesday. Deputies responded to what they said was a medical call in the 7900 block of Shady Grove, located in...
5 French bulldog puppies taken during Jersey Village home invasion, police say
A juvenile was in the apartment at the time and called 911 while in hiding. A video shows the suspects kicking in the door and taking the puppies.
Click2Houston.com
Video shows suspected hit-and-run driver running through NW Harris County neighborhood after deadly incident, officials say
HOUSTON – A surveillance video was released of a suspected hit-and-run driver running through a northwest Harris County neighborhood shortly after the deadly incident on Nov. 19, according to investigators with Constable Mark Herman’s Office. A major crash was reported in the 15600 block of Cypress Rosehill Road.
HPD: Woman shot in the back during possible robbery in SW Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a possible robbery of two women that led to one of them being shot in the back. It happened just after 9 p.m. Monday on Centre Parkway near the Southwest Freeway and Best Elementary School. We're told at least two suspects in a...
texasbreaking.com
Alleged Houston Shooter Who Hid Victim’s Body in His Apartment Arrested
Houston Police Department has reportedly arrested a criminal who shot a person and hid the body inside his apartment till his arrest. A 27-year-old unidentified man was shot dead by 22-year-old Jairo Vanejas in an apartment at West Bellfort Boulevard. The incident was reported to the HPD by a witness...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting of 18-year-old in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in southwest Houston, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Darius Lamont Davis-Woodard, 22, is charged with murder in the 182nd State District Court. He is accused of shooting and killing Christopher Flores.
Man who was cleaning gun found dead in apartment bedroom in apparent accidental shooting, HPD says
A witness told police the man was cleaning his gun when she heard the gun go off. As of right now, the shooting is believed to have been accidental but detectives are awaiting autopsy results.
fox26houston.com
61-year-old Good Samaritan fatally stabbed allegedly at the hands of convicted felon free from jail on PR bond
HOUSTON - Within just a few weeks of getting his get out of jail free card, 35-year-old George Albert Hodge became a wanted fugitive and then accused killer. Just three years ago, 61-year-old Greg Downs was a proud father of the bride. SUGGESTED: Convicted felon accused of violently attacking mother...
Gunmen on the run after shooting in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A gunman is on the run after a man was shot in the leg in southwest Houston, according to police. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex on Club Creek near the Westwood Golf Club. Details are limited, but police said they...
Suspect in hourslong standoff in southwest Houston charged in deadly shooting, police say
After cops found a man shot to death in a vacant home, his alleged killer was at the center of a 10-hour standoff last week and charged with multiple felonies.
Click2Houston.com
Bullet blasts into couple’s Rice Military bedroom mid-slumber, gunfire wakes neighbors
HOUSTON – Several residents of the Rice Military neighborhood awoke to gunfire around 2:30 Tuesday morning near the Caceres Community. But one Caceres resident, who didn’t wish to be identified, awoke to a bullet blasting through their 3rd-floor bedroom window and into the ceiling above where they slept.
57-year-old Conroe man with dementia found safe after going missing while on walk, police say
GOOD NEWS! Jose Jesus Guerrero was found safe by Conroe police Wednesday morning and is in good health after he was last seen leaving his home Tuesday.
KHOU
Man, woman wanted by police after Houston Uber driver brutally beaten
"The guy especially, the guy started kicking my face like it was a football for him," the driver told us. "I couldn't do anything.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot while sitting inside vehicle near apartment complex in NE Houston, police say
An investigation is underway after one person was hit by gunfire while sitting in a vehicle outside a north Houston apartment complex Sunday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a possible drive-by shooting at the Park at Humble Apartments in the 9300 block of FM 1960 Road West near the Eastex Freeway.
1 killed in double shooting before crash in east Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in east Houston after finding a suburban that crashed into a ditch. The suburban crashed along East Houston Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, but police said the crash was connected to a shooting just two miles north. HPD Lt. Izaguirre...
Investigation underway after 2 men found shot a mile apart in northeast Houston, police say
Houston police say one man is dead after he was found shot in a crashed SUV. The second victim was reportedly found a mile away in critical condition and was transported to the hospital.
KHOU
