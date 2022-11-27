ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

New video shows suspect running away from deadly hit-and-run crash

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A new video shows the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash running from the scene in Cypress. The crash killed Caleb Rickenbacker, 20, and injured his girlfriend, Christina Diaz, 20. It happened on Nov. 19 on Cypress Rosehill near Huffmeister. The video, taken from a...
CYPRESS, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman found shot to death in Rosharon identified as Keniqua Dachelle King

HOUSTON - The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of a woman who was found dead in Rosharon. Authorities identified her as 28-year-old Keniqua Dachelle King. The woman was found dead around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, near FM 521 and FM 1462. The sheriff’s office says King died...
ROSHARON, TX
texasbreaking.com

Alleged Houston Shooter Who Hid Victim’s Body in His Apartment Arrested

Houston Police Department has reportedly arrested a criminal who shot a person and hid the body inside his apartment till his arrest. A 27-year-old unidentified man was shot dead by 22-year-old Jairo Vanejas in an apartment at West Bellfort Boulevard. The incident was reported to the HPD by a witness...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy