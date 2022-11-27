Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Liverpool Reportedly Eye Stuttgart’s Mislintat for Director of Football Role
With Julian Ward set to depart as Liverpool’s director of football next summer along with head of data Ian Graham after the former was groomed for years to take over for Michael Edwards just last summer, there are major question marks around the club’s back room staff moving forward.
BBC
Kolo Toure: Wigan Athletic appoint ex-Arsenal defender as manager
Wigan Athletic have appointed former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Kolo Toure as their new manager on a three-and-a-half-year deal. The 41-year-old replaces Leam Richardson after he was sacked by the Championship club earlier this month. The Ivorian has spent the past five years coaching at Celtic and Leicester City...
SB Nation
Report: Tottenham rekindling interest in Sofyan Amrabat
Tis the season for January transfer window rumors, which means that naturally the Italian media is linking everyone to Tottenham Hotspur after the World Cup. But this particular rumor is interesting. According to Moroccan sports outlet Le Matin, Tottenham are rekindling their interest in Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat when the window opens on January 1.
BBC
Greg Leigh: Ipswich Town left-back says Leif Davis rivalry not an issue
Greg Leigh says he is delighted to see Leif Davis playing so well for Ipswich - even though they are vying for the left-back role. Leigh, 28, has only started one league game since moving from Morecambe in the summer, but has had injury problems. Davis has made 20 appearances...
SB Nation
Agent Ivan: Perisic working to convince Josko Gvardiol to join Spurs
Actual Tottenham Hotspur news has been in short supply as football’s attention is squarely on the World Cup this month, but there are a few rumorish things, especially out of the Italian transfer rumor mill. This one, from Tuttomercatoweb, is the best kind of rumor: the kind I want to believe.
SB Nation
Under-strength Everton Under 21s manage weekend draw
A very youthful Everton U21 side earned a draw in the home Premier League 2 Cup game at a breezy Southport against their Birmingham City counterparts on Friday. Shorn of regular starters Kyle John, Charlie Whitaker (injured) plus Tom Cannon, Stanley Mills, Isaac Price, Reece Welch and Seb Quirk, all just returned from first team action in Australia, Paul Tait looked to name a team of largely first or second year scholars. He was, however, boosted for the second time recently with the presence of first teamer Ben Godfrey in defence as he makes his way back from serious injury.
BBC
Accrington boss John Coleman says FA Cup progress will allow them to buy striker
Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman says that reaching the FA Cup third round will allow them to bring in a striker in the January transfer window. Stanley reached the third round for the first time in four years thanks to a 1-0 home win over National League side Barnet. Victory...
FA Cup third-round draw: Man City face Chelsea in pick of the ties – as it happened
Chelsea will travel to Manchester City, while Oxford United will host Premier League leaders Arsenal
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Beale, QPR, Celtic, Johnston, Doig, Napoli, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen
Michael Beale is expected to be in Glasgow on Monday to finalise his move to Rangers, with the Queens Park Rangers boss said to be happy with the proposed January transfer budget (Daily Record). Rangers expect to appoint Beale in the next 48 hours after QPR granted permission to speak...
BBC
UK's greenest city centres named in study
Exeter is named the UK's greenest city centre according to its green spaces. The University of Sheffield study analysed the hearts of 68 urban centres and ranked them on tree cover, its vegetation and the amount of parks. It found Exeter to be the greenest, followed by Islington, Bristol, Bournemouth...
BBC
Colchester: Reclaim the Night march held during World Cup
Campaigners staged a "show of strength" march during a World Cup fixture to "highlight the reality of male violence" against women. Staff and supporters from Colchester's Centre for Action on Rape and Abuse (Cara) took to the streets on Saturday. It coincided with the football tournament, when male violence against...
SB Nation
Sunderland Women fall to 3-0 defeat, but leave the City Academy with their pride intact!
While our owners schmoosed with Sheikhs and sunned themselves in Dubai, the past and the future of English women’s football in the north east and Manchester clashed. Sunderland Women did our club proud against the big guns of Man City, working tirelessly to ensure that a routine home Continental Cup win for the WSL side, didn’t turn into a drubbing.
Duckett and Livingstone step up as England bring Bazball to Pakistan
Ben Stokes is an England captain keen to do things differently. It includes showing his hand early and in the case of the historic series opener against Pakistan, starting on Thursday in bustling Rawalpindi, this means a debut for Liam Livingstone and what may well feel similar for Ben Duckett after a six-year absence.
Soccer-Qatar no playground for playmakers as defenders clamp down
DOHA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A high number of 0-0 draws in the group stage of the Qatar World Cup has seen playmakers squeezed out by defensive solidity and organisation, closing down the spaces that the world's most creative players usually thrive in.
