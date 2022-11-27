ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Liverpool Reportedly Eye Stuttgart’s Mislintat for Director of Football Role

With Julian Ward set to depart as Liverpool’s director of football next summer along with head of data Ian Graham after the former was groomed for years to take over for Michael Edwards just last summer, there are major question marks around the club’s back room staff moving forward.
BBC

Kolo Toure: Wigan Athletic appoint ex-Arsenal defender as manager

Wigan Athletic have appointed former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Kolo Toure as their new manager on a three-and-a-half-year deal. The 41-year-old replaces Leam Richardson after he was sacked by the Championship club earlier this month. The Ivorian has spent the past five years coaching at Celtic and Leicester City...
SB Nation

Report: Tottenham rekindling interest in Sofyan Amrabat

Tis the season for January transfer window rumors, which means that naturally the Italian media is linking everyone to Tottenham Hotspur after the World Cup. But this particular rumor is interesting. According to Moroccan sports outlet Le Matin, Tottenham are rekindling their interest in Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat when the window opens on January 1.
BBC

Greg Leigh: Ipswich Town left-back says Leif Davis rivalry not an issue

Greg Leigh says he is delighted to see Leif Davis playing so well for Ipswich - even though they are vying for the left-back role. Leigh, 28, has only started one league game since moving from Morecambe in the summer, but has had injury problems. Davis has made 20 appearances...
SB Nation

Agent Ivan: Perisic working to convince Josko Gvardiol to join Spurs

Actual Tottenham Hotspur news has been in short supply as football’s attention is squarely on the World Cup this month, but there are a few rumorish things, especially out of the Italian transfer rumor mill. This one, from Tuttomercatoweb, is the best kind of rumor: the kind I want to believe.
SB Nation

Under-strength Everton Under 21s manage weekend draw

A very youthful Everton U21 side earned a draw in the home Premier League 2 Cup game at a breezy Southport against their Birmingham City counterparts on Friday. Shorn of regular starters Kyle John, Charlie Whitaker (injured) plus Tom Cannon, Stanley Mills, Isaac Price, Reece Welch and Seb Quirk, all just returned from first team action in Australia, Paul Tait looked to name a team of largely first or second year scholars. He was, however, boosted for the second time recently with the presence of first teamer Ben Godfrey in defence as he makes his way back from serious injury.
BBC

UK's greenest city centres named in study

Exeter is named the UK's greenest city centre according to its green spaces. The University of Sheffield study analysed the hearts of 68 urban centres and ranked them on tree cover, its vegetation and the amount of parks. It found Exeter to be the greenest, followed by Islington, Bristol, Bournemouth...
BBC

Colchester: Reclaim the Night march held during World Cup

Campaigners staged a "show of strength" march during a World Cup fixture to "highlight the reality of male violence" against women. Staff and supporters from Colchester's Centre for Action on Rape and Abuse (Cara) took to the streets on Saturday. It coincided with the football tournament, when male violence against...
SB Nation

Sunderland Women fall to 3-0 defeat, but leave the City Academy with their pride intact!

While our owners schmoosed with Sheikhs and sunned themselves in Dubai, the past and the future of English women’s football in the north east and Manchester clashed. Sunderland Women did our club proud against the big guns of Man City, working tirelessly to ensure that a routine home Continental Cup win for the WSL side, didn’t turn into a drubbing.
The Guardian

Duckett and Livingstone step up as England bring Bazball to Pakistan

Ben Stokes is an England captain keen to do things differently. It includes showing his hand early and in the case of the historic series opener against Pakistan, starting on Thursday in bustling Rawalpindi, this means a debut for Liam Livingstone and what may well feel similar for Ben Duckett after a six-year absence.

