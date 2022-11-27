Read full article on original website
How Augmented Reality Enables Smarter Logistics and Warehousing
The logistics and warehousing industry have witnessed several challenges over the past few years, from massive labor shortages to global supply chain issues to shipping bottlenecks. Now, as retailers face heightened consumer expectations for quick shipping, the pressure is on logistics and warehousing professionals to ensure all operations and equipment continue to run properly and without any interruptions.
What Big Box Pickup and Fuel Fees and Late Order Fines Means for Brands
Stocked up on merchandise in response to red-hot consumer demand throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, big box retailers are drowning in insane amounts of overstock as demand for goods like electronics and home goods has dropped significantly. Consumers are reverting back to their pre-pandemic buying patterns, leaving retail giants buried in merchandise and declining sales. Fused with U.S. inflation rates at their highest since 1981 and the price of diesel reaching record prices, retailers have been forced to get creative to offset the costs. Cut to new pickup, fuel and late fees.
Amazon CEO says company won't take down antisemitic film
NEW YORK — (AP) — Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said Wednesday the company does not have plans to stop selling the antisemitic film that gained notoriety recently after Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving tweeted out an Amazon link to it. Pressure has been mounting on Amazon to discontinue...
3 Personal Insights for Women Breaking Through the Trucking Industry
Throughout my career, many people ask me why I chose to drive and build a business within the trucking industry. Usually, I’m doing this for myself and my son. I want to show him how someone like me can go to college, have a trade and ultimately run a successful business in whatever field they want to.
Overcome the Next Supply Chain Disruption
*This content brought to you in partnership with SAP*. Over the next few months, Todd Simms, vice president, Industry Strategy Manufacturing, FourKites, believes a wide array of supply chain disruptions will occur throughout the U.S. For instance, various economic and environmental issues will likely negatively impact the nation’s supply chain,...
