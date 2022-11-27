Stocked up on merchandise in response to red-hot consumer demand throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, big box retailers are drowning in insane amounts of overstock as demand for goods like electronics and home goods has dropped significantly. Consumers are reverting back to their pre-pandemic buying patterns, leaving retail giants buried in merchandise and declining sales. Fused with U.S. inflation rates at their highest since 1981 and the price of diesel reaching record prices, retailers have been forced to get creative to offset the costs. Cut to new pickup, fuel and late fees.

6 HOURS AGO