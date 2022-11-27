ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maize n Brew

Takeaways for Michigan’s loss to Virginia

Michigan lost a nail-biter at Crisler Tuesday evening to the No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers, 70-68, as Jett Howard couldn’t really get a final shot off against Virginia’s smoothering defense. Coming into this game, Virginia has been playing like one of the best teams in the country, as its...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

2023 four-star edge Collins Acheampong flips from Michigan to Miami

Announced on Twitter on Tuesday night, 2023 four-star edge Collins Acheampong has decommitted from the Michigan Wolverines and committed to the Miami Hurricanes. The 6-foot-7, 255-pounder from California had been committed to Michigan since the summer. Miami was one of his finalists before he chose Michigan, but he went with the Wolverines back in July thanks to their high percentage of getting players to the NFL.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan comes up just short in 70-68 loss against Virginia

In a back-and-forth game, the Michigan Wolverines came just short of a top-5 upset, falling to the No. 3 ranked Virginia Cavaliers 70-68 in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Wolverines found themselves in a quick seven point hole, in no small part due to making just one of their first six shots. Once they got hot though, they got boiling — converting a six shot hot streak into a two point lead midway through the half.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Key matchups: Another year, another winnable Big Ten Championship Game

After missing out on the first 10 Big Ten Championship Games, the Michigan Wolverines return to Indianapolis for their second-straight appearance as East Division champions. Their reward is a date against the Purdue Boilermakers, an imbalanced matchup very reminiscent of last year’s contest against Iowa. A year ago, the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Postgame quotes: Michigan vs. Virginia

The Michigan Wolverines are coming off what might be their best performance of the season so far, even though they lost a nail-biter to the No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers, 70-68. They looked like the better team for large stretches, despite the loss. After shooting the lights out in the first...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Brewcast: Reacting to Michigan’s second straight win over OSU

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. The Michigan Wolverines went into the Horseshoe on Saturday and walked out with their first win since...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Ohio prospects react to Michigan’s huge win

Michigan’s huge win over Ohio State has easily given the program its most momentum on the recruiting trail this cycle. The Wolverines picked up multiple commitments in the last few days, all from the state of Ohio. That could continue as Michigan emphasizes the state down south for next cycle.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan up to No. 2 in penultimate College Football Playoff rankings

The College Football Playoff (CFP) committee released their second-last rankings for the 2022 season. As it stands, if the top four teams win, they are all in. But chaos looms large over all the teams entering conference championship weekend. The latest College Football Playoff top four:. Georgia. Michigan. USC. Ohio...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan women’s basketball team climbs up AP Poll, men’s team remains unranked

The Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball team climbed five spots in the latest AP Poll, as they’re now ranked as the No. 17 team in the country. The women’s team is 7-0 on the year and just won the Gulf Coast Showcase, racking up victories against Air Force, South Florida and Baylor, the latter being ranked No. 21 last week. Emily Kiser was named MVP of the tournament, capping off an impressive weekend with a career-high 26 points and 13 rebounds in the win.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Handing out grades for Michigan’s beatdown of the Ohio State Buckeyes

Being born in 1999, I wasn’t even able to talk the last time the Michigan Wolverines won at Ohio State, and I nearly had that much-exercised faculty taken away from me on Saturday. This was an out-and-out masterpiece and no game I’ve ever witnessed as a Michigan fan embodied the mantra THE TEAM, THE TEAM, THE TEAM quite like this one did.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

2023 three-star Ohio ATH Jason Hewlett commits to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines have now acquired commitments from four prospects from the state of Ohio in the last four days, as 2023 three-star athlete Jason Hewlett has announced his commitment to the program. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder hails from Youngstown, Ohio, which is also the hometown of co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Celebrate Michigan’s win over Ohio State with ‘‘Plant the Flag,’ ‘Leave no Doubt’ merchandise from BreakingT

There was NEVER a doubt that the Michigan Wolverines would take down Ohio State on Saturday — definitely never a doubt by me. Nope. Never. Nuh uh. To commemorate the huge win where the Wolverines left no doubt as far as who was the superior team, the fine folks over at BreakingT whipped up this brand new design for this piece of Michigan merchandise called “Leave no Doubt.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan DC Jesse Minter named a finalist for the Broyles Award

Announced on Monday afternoon, Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator Jesse Minter was named a finalist for the Broyles Award. He is one of five finalists, joining Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh. In his first year...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy