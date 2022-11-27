Read full article on original website
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Maize n Brew
Takeaways for Michigan’s loss to Virginia
Michigan lost a nail-biter at Crisler Tuesday evening to the No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers, 70-68, as Jett Howard couldn’t really get a final shot off against Virginia’s smoothering defense. Coming into this game, Virginia has been playing like one of the best teams in the country, as its...
Maize n Brew
2023 four-star edge Collins Acheampong flips from Michigan to Miami
Announced on Twitter on Tuesday night, 2023 four-star edge Collins Acheampong has decommitted from the Michigan Wolverines and committed to the Miami Hurricanes. The 6-foot-7, 255-pounder from California had been committed to Michigan since the summer. Miami was one of his finalists before he chose Michigan, but he went with the Wolverines back in July thanks to their high percentage of getting players to the NFL.
Maize n Brew
Historic stats vs. Ohio State that made these Michigan players legends
Beating Ohio State in Columbus was a feat for the Michigan Wolverines. It was the first time they’ve defeated the Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium since 2000. The victory also propelled Michigan to No. 2 in the College Football Playoff Top 25 and into the Big Ten Championship Game. It...
Maize n Brew
Michigan comes up just short in 70-68 loss against Virginia
In a back-and-forth game, the Michigan Wolverines came just short of a top-5 upset, falling to the No. 3 ranked Virginia Cavaliers 70-68 in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Wolverines found themselves in a quick seven point hole, in no small part due to making just one of their first six shots. Once they got hot though, they got boiling — converting a six shot hot streak into a two point lead midway through the half.
Maize n Brew
Key matchups: Another year, another winnable Big Ten Championship Game
After missing out on the first 10 Big Ten Championship Games, the Michigan Wolverines return to Indianapolis for their second-straight appearance as East Division champions. Their reward is a date against the Purdue Boilermakers, an imbalanced matchup very reminiscent of last year’s contest against Iowa. A year ago, the...
Maize n Brew
Steve Clinkscale thinks Michigan’s defense can ‘do more’ heading into postseason
Legendary basketball coach Morgan Wooten once said, “you learn more from losing than winning.” To Michigan co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale, that’s not just a fact, it’s a challenge. Don’t think Clinkscale doesn’t feel good after wins — he does, just like every other coach. But come...
Maize n Brew
Postgame quotes: Michigan vs. Virginia
The Michigan Wolverines are coming off what might be their best performance of the season so far, even though they lost a nail-biter to the No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers, 70-68. They looked like the better team for large stretches, despite the loss. After shooting the lights out in the first...
Maize n Brew
Brewcast: Reacting to Michigan’s second straight win over OSU
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. The Michigan Wolverines went into the Horseshoe on Saturday and walked out with their first win since...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Ohio prospects react to Michigan’s huge win
Michigan’s huge win over Ohio State has easily given the program its most momentum on the recruiting trail this cycle. The Wolverines picked up multiple commitments in the last few days, all from the state of Ohio. That could continue as Michigan emphasizes the state down south for next cycle.
Maize n Brew
Michigan up to No. 2 in penultimate College Football Playoff rankings
The College Football Playoff (CFP) committee released their second-last rankings for the 2022 season. As it stands, if the top four teams win, they are all in. But chaos looms large over all the teams entering conference championship weekend. The latest College Football Playoff top four:. Georgia. Michigan. USC. Ohio...
Maize n Brew
Big Ten Awards: Mike Morris wins DL of the year, Jake Moody kicker of the year
The Michigan Wolverines have one of the best defenses in all of college football, and members of the unit received some accolades on Tuesday. The Big Ten started rolling out their yearly awards, and multiple Wolverines made the cut. Edge rusher Mike Morris was named Big Ten Defensive Lineman of...
Maize n Brew
What we learned from Michigan’s second straight victory over Ohio State
Two years ago today, the Michigan football program hit rock bottom following a 27-17 loss to previously winless Penn State. The loss moved the Wolverines to 2-4 on the year, and marked the first time in the history of Michigan Stadium (opened in 1927) the Wolverines did not win a single game at home.
Maize n Brew
Harbaugh: Michigan must follow the ‘first rule of champions’ ahead of Big Ten Championship bout with Purdue
The Michigan Wolverines are 12-0 for the first time since 1997, and they are on the precipice of a perfect season after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Saturday. “It feels great,” said head coach Jim Harbaugh. “(We are) right where we want to be. So much appreciation...
Maize n Brew
Michigan women’s basketball team climbs up AP Poll, men’s team remains unranked
The Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball team climbed five spots in the latest AP Poll, as they’re now ranked as the No. 17 team in the country. The women’s team is 7-0 on the year and just won the Gulf Coast Showcase, racking up victories against Air Force, South Florida and Baylor, the latter being ranked No. 21 last week. Emily Kiser was named MVP of the tournament, capping off an impressive weekend with a career-high 26 points and 13 rebounds in the win.
Maize n Brew
Michigan RB Donovan Edwards wins Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after dominant performance against OSU
After a stellar showing against Ohio State on Saturday, Michigan Wolverines sophomore running back Donovan Edwards has won the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week. The West Bloomfield native ran the ball 22 times for 216 yards and two touchdowns in Michigan’s victory over Ohio State. He also had two receptions for nine yards.
Maize n Brew
Handing out grades for Michigan’s beatdown of the Ohio State Buckeyes
Being born in 1999, I wasn’t even able to talk the last time the Michigan Wolverines won at Ohio State, and I nearly had that much-exercised faculty taken away from me on Saturday. This was an out-and-out masterpiece and no game I’ve ever witnessed as a Michigan fan embodied the mantra THE TEAM, THE TEAM, THE TEAM quite like this one did.
Maize n Brew
2023 three-star Ohio ATH Jason Hewlett commits to Michigan
The Michigan Wolverines have now acquired commitments from four prospects from the state of Ohio in the last four days, as 2023 three-star athlete Jason Hewlett has announced his commitment to the program. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder hails from Youngstown, Ohio, which is also the hometown of co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale,...
Maize n Brew
Celebrate Michigan’s win over Ohio State with ‘‘Plant the Flag,’ ‘Leave no Doubt’ merchandise from BreakingT
There was NEVER a doubt that the Michigan Wolverines would take down Ohio State on Saturday — definitely never a doubt by me. Nope. Never. Nuh uh. To commemorate the huge win where the Wolverines left no doubt as far as who was the superior team, the fine folks over at BreakingT whipped up this brand new design for this piece of Michigan merchandise called “Leave no Doubt.”
Maize n Brew
Michigan DC Jesse Minter named a finalist for the Broyles Award
Announced on Monday afternoon, Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator Jesse Minter was named a finalist for the Broyles Award. He is one of five finalists, joining Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh. In his first year...
