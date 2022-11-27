The Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball team climbed five spots in the latest AP Poll, as they’re now ranked as the No. 17 team in the country. The women’s team is 7-0 on the year and just won the Gulf Coast Showcase, racking up victories against Air Force, South Florida and Baylor, the latter being ranked No. 21 last week. Emily Kiser was named MVP of the tournament, capping off an impressive weekend with a career-high 26 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO