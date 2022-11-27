The Los Angeles Rams will be without veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson for the rest of the season because of a foot injury. Head Coach Sean McVay informed the media of the injury and that it will require surgery. He made the trip with the team to Kansas City but was inactive in the team’s 26-10 loss to the Chiefs in Week Twelve. Robinson was experiencing some soreness in his foot throughout the week and after an injection, a CT scan revealed a stress fracture in the navicular bone of one of his feet. The Rams’ injury woes have continued throughout the season.

2 DAYS AGO