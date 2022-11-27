Read full article on original website
Kyra Harris Bolden Becomes First Black Woman Appointed To Michigan Supreme Court
Black History Month is a few months away, but one woman in the midwest decided to get a jump start on things. On November 22, 2022, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer appointed Kyra Harris Bolden to the Michigan Supreme Court. “She will bring a unique perspective to our high court as...
IDK Teases Follow-Up To Kaytranada Produced EP
This year, the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia area has managed to put out a number of great projects, including It’s Almost Dry by Pusha T and The Hurtbook by Pusha T. Virginia’s own Pharrell brought Something In The Water to the nation’s capital and Wale appeared alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Ambulance. Most recently, Masego worked with Fetty Wap to put a new twist on “Yamz” just in time for Thanksgiving. With all of that going on, the contributions of IDK cannot be forgotten.
Nancy Pelosi To Be Featured In HBO Documentary
U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi will make her way from Capitol Hill to Hollywood. The California lawmaker is the focus of a forthcoming HBO documentary called Pelosi In The House. Directed by her daughter, Alexandra Pelosi, the film will follow the federal lawmaker’s career in Washington, D.C. over the course of three decades.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk Hopes To Support Ron DeSantis In 2024 Election
It appears that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has garnered another key supporter. Twitter CEO Elon Musk has declared that he will endorse DeSantis if he runs for President in 2024. “My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the...
Congressman Donald McEachin Passes Away At 61
On November 29, U.S. Representative Donald McEachin reportedly passed away at 61 years old. The Democratic congressman was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2013. “We are all devastated at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin,” McEachin’s chief of staff, Tara Rountree, said. “Valiantly, for...
Gavin Newsom Tells White House He Will Not Challenge Joe Biden In 2024
California Governor Gavin Newsom has told the Biden administration that he will not run for the nation’s highest office in 2024. “I’ve told everyone in the White House, from the chief of staff to the first lady,” he said during a recent interview with Politico. As the...
Herschel Walker Challenges Joy Reid To Debate, MSNBC Host Accepts
Who’s up for a political debate in the state of Georgia? It appears that potential U.S. Senator Herschel Walker and MSNBC’s Joy-Ann Reid are ready to spar verbally on camera. The most recent back and forth between Reid and Walker stems from the political candidate’s recent appearance on...
Brett Favre Attempts To Dismiss Mississippi Lawsuit
Brett Favre is attempting to have the Mississippi Department of Human Services complaint filed against himself and Favre Enterprises dismissed. “[MDHS]’s lawsuit is nothing more than a baseless attempt to blame Brett Favre for its own failure to oversee the welfare funds placed in its trust,” Favre’s lawyer, Eric Herschmann, told ESPN.
Singer, Actress Irene Cara Passes Away At 63
This week, critically-acclaimed singer and actress Irene Cara passed away at 63 years old. Cara reportedly passed away in her Florida residence, but a cause of death has not yet been determined. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family, I announced the passing of Irene Cara....
Allen Robinson Out for Season with Foot Injury
The Los Angeles Rams will be without veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson for the rest of the season because of a foot injury. Head Coach Sean McVay informed the media of the injury and that it will require surgery. He made the trip with the team to Kansas City but was inactive in the team’s 26-10 loss to the Chiefs in Week Twelve. Robinson was experiencing some soreness in his foot throughout the week and after an injection, a CT scan revealed a stress fracture in the navicular bone of one of his feet. The Rams’ injury woes have continued throughout the season.
