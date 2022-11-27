ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

weareiowa.com

Ingersoll residents react to fatal weekend bar shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Just after midnight on Sunday morning, DMPD officers responded to reports of a shooting outside Zora Bar and Rooftop in Des Moines. Upon arrival, offices found a 29-year-old Des Moines resident Alonzo Lee Kearney with a gunshot injury, as well as a large crowd outside the bar. Kearney was brought to a local hospital, where he eventually died.
DES MOINES, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Man shot and killed outside Des Moines bar

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are investigating the shooting death of a man outside a bar early Sunday morning. It happened just after midnight in the 2100 block of Ingersoll Avenue. First responders found the victim with a gunshot wound and rushed him to a local hospital where he later died.
DES MOINES, IA
weareiowa.com

Des Moines police investigating Sunday morning homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a 29-year-old man has died in an overnight shooting after being found in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. Shortly after midnight Sunday, first responders were called to 2120 Ingersoll Ave on a shooting report, the Des Moines Police Department said in a release.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry man arrested for allegedly assaulting Perry woman

A Perry man was arrested early Tuesday after he allegedly repeatedly punched his girlfriend in the head. Christian Thomas Berkley Hein, 28, of 615 Fifth St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of...
PERRY, IA
KCCI.com

Threatening emails to teachers, students leads to arrest of 13-year-old

GRINNELL, Iowa — A 13-year-old boy was arrested and charged after allegedly writing threatening emails to his classmates, teachers and the school. The incident was reported Monday by a concerned parent after seeing several emails their child received. The 13-year-old was released and is suspended from school until the...
GRINNELL, IA
WHO 13

One person injured in Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Around 1 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of 18th Street. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. More information will be […]
DES MOINES, IA
1380kcim.com

Juvenile Charged For Allegedly Pointing Gun At Peer Following JPD Investigation

The Jefferson Police Department reports charges have been filed against a juvenile accused of threatening another minor with a firearm. According to law enforcement, the charges stem from a Nov. 7 complaint claiming the juvenile female had pointed a gun at the male victim while at the girl’s residence. Authorities say their investigation led to three charges: intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a class C felony; and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and first-degree harassment, both aggravated misdemeanors. Charges have been forwarded to the juvenile courts for processing.
JEFFERSON, IA
theperrynews.com

Driver trapped, life flighted after pickup strikes disc

A pickup truck driver was trapped Monday night after the vehicle struck a large piece of farm machinery on a gravel road in southwest Boone County. The driver was transported from the scene by MercyOne air ambulance in an unknown condition. The accident occurred about 6 p.m. on G Avenue...
BOONE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report Three Drug-related Arrests

(Creston) Creston Police arrested three people on drug charges on Monday. Police arrested 31-year-old Christopher Cerda-Romo of Lenox at 5:15 p.m. at 1102 N Maple. For Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine 1st Offense, five counts for Failing to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp, one or more Unprocessed Plants, and five counts of Conspiring with Intent to Deliver Marijuana under 50kg. Police transported Cerda-Romo to the Union County Jail and held him on a $51,000 cash bond.
CRESTON, IA
WHO 13

Hearing to move wrestler’s assault case to juvenile court delayed

STORY COUNTY, Iowa – A hearing on whether a high school wrestler’s case for allegedly violating a victim with an object will be moved to juvenile court has been pushed back. Seventeen-year-old Kade Blume, of Roland, was charged as an adult with Assault-Penetration on November 5. A news release from the Story County Sheriff’s Office […]
STORY COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

One dead after Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Iowa — A 53-year-old Nevada man died in a crash in Cass County on Saturday. The Iowa State Patrol says Terrence Allen was driving a semi-truck east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 around 12:30 a.m. Allen struck a bridge pillar at Exit 70 near Anita.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Union County Man arrested on numerous drug charges

(Creston) Creston Police arrested a Thayer, Iowa, man on Sunday on multiple drug charges. Police took 32-year-old Cody John Courtney into custody at 12:06 a.m. at the Howard and Division Street intersection. Officers charged Courtney with Failure to Affix Drug Stamp-seven or more grams, Intent to Manufacture/Deliver Meth Over five grams, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Officers transported Courtney to the Union County Jail and held him on a $40,000 cash or surety bond.
CRESTON, IA
KCCI.com

Parents file lawsuit against Hiatt Middle School principal claiming their son was assaulted

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines family is suing the principal of Hiatt Middle School and Des Moines Public Schools. In the lawsuit, the family alleges that their son was assaulted by Principal Joseph Green. The family claims Green grabbed their child so aggressively that his fingernails broke the student's skin and left bruises. The complaint says Green also screamed at the child.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Grand River man arrested after passing out in running car

A Grand River man was arrested early Sunday after he was found passed out in his running car in a ditch south of Van Meter with his rifle by his side. Bradley Duane Phelps, 23, of 20628 125th Ave., Grand River, Iowa, was charged with second-offense OWI, driving while license denied or revoked, failure to maintain control, carrying weapon while intoxicated, violation of financial liability-accident and open container.
GRAND RIVER, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry man faces assault, OWI charges after Saturday incident

A Perry man was arrested Saturday after allegedly giving his girlfriend a bloody lip before driving drunk. Alexis Ivan Macias-Torres, 24, of 2632 Warford St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and first-offense OWI. The incident began about 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 800...
PERRY, IA

