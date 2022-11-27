Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Three Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU Wraps Up Undefeated Season with 62-14 Win Against Iowa StateLarry Lease
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
Victim of fatal shooting outside Iowa nightclub identified
Police have released the name of a man who was shot to death in the parking lot of a Des Moines nightclub early Sunday morning.
KCCI.com
Des Moines robbery suspect took Uber to Chase Bank, then carjacked the driver
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a suspect took an Uber to a bank to commit a robbery, then later carjacked the driver. The crime was reported Wednesday morning. Police were called to Chase Bank on Southeast 14th Street. No one was injured during the robbery, police...
weareiowa.com
Ingersoll residents react to fatal weekend bar shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Just after midnight on Sunday morning, DMPD officers responded to reports of a shooting outside Zora Bar and Rooftop in Des Moines. Upon arrival, offices found a 29-year-old Des Moines resident Alonzo Lee Kearney with a gunshot injury, as well as a large crowd outside the bar. Kearney was brought to a local hospital, where he eventually died.
cbs2iowa.com
Man shot and killed outside Des Moines bar
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are investigating the shooting death of a man outside a bar early Sunday morning. It happened just after midnight in the 2100 block of Ingersoll Avenue. First responders found the victim with a gunshot wound and rushed him to a local hospital where he later died.
weareiowa.com
Des Moines police investigating Sunday morning homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a 29-year-old man has died in an overnight shooting after being found in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. Shortly after midnight Sunday, first responders were called to 2120 Ingersoll Ave on a shooting report, the Des Moines Police Department said in a release.
weareiowa.com
Man dies of gunshot wounds in city's 16th homicide of 2022, Des Moines police say
Police say a man was found with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.
KBUR
Des Moines man sentenced to federal prison for Attempted Enticement of Minor
Des Moines, IA- An Iowa man was sentenced on November 22nd, to 20 years in prison for attempting to entice a minor to engage in illicit sexual activities. According to court documents, 58-year-old Dennis Kimball of Des Moines communicated with an undercover police officer posing as a 15-year-old female over the internet.
theperrynews.com
Perry man arrested for allegedly assaulting Perry woman
A Perry man was arrested early Tuesday after he allegedly repeatedly punched his girlfriend in the head. Christian Thomas Berkley Hein, 28, of 615 Fifth St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of...
KCCI.com
Threatening emails to teachers, students leads to arrest of 13-year-old
GRINNELL, Iowa — A 13-year-old boy was arrested and charged after allegedly writing threatening emails to his classmates, teachers and the school. The incident was reported Monday by a concerned parent after seeing several emails their child received. The 13-year-old was released and is suspended from school until the...
One person injured in Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Around 1 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of 18th Street. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. More information will be […]
1380kcim.com
Juvenile Charged For Allegedly Pointing Gun At Peer Following JPD Investigation
The Jefferson Police Department reports charges have been filed against a juvenile accused of threatening another minor with a firearm. According to law enforcement, the charges stem from a Nov. 7 complaint claiming the juvenile female had pointed a gun at the male victim while at the girl’s residence. Authorities say their investigation led to three charges: intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a class C felony; and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and first-degree harassment, both aggravated misdemeanors. Charges have been forwarded to the juvenile courts for processing.
theperrynews.com
Driver trapped, life flighted after pickup strikes disc
A pickup truck driver was trapped Monday night after the vehicle struck a large piece of farm machinery on a gravel road in southwest Boone County. The driver was transported from the scene by MercyOne air ambulance in an unknown condition. The accident occurred about 6 p.m. on G Avenue...
Creston Police Report Three Drug-related Arrests
(Creston) Creston Police arrested three people on drug charges on Monday. Police arrested 31-year-old Christopher Cerda-Romo of Lenox at 5:15 p.m. at 1102 N Maple. For Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine 1st Offense, five counts for Failing to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp, one or more Unprocessed Plants, and five counts of Conspiring with Intent to Deliver Marijuana under 50kg. Police transported Cerda-Romo to the Union County Jail and held him on a $51,000 cash bond.
Hearing to move wrestler’s assault case to juvenile court delayed
STORY COUNTY, Iowa – A hearing on whether a high school wrestler’s case for allegedly violating a victim with an object will be moved to juvenile court has been pushed back. Seventeen-year-old Kade Blume, of Roland, was charged as an adult with Assault-Penetration on November 5. A news release from the Story County Sheriff’s Office […]
KCCI.com
One dead after Cass County crash
CASS COUNTY, Iowa — A 53-year-old Nevada man died in a crash in Cass County on Saturday. The Iowa State Patrol says Terrence Allen was driving a semi-truck east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 around 12:30 a.m. Allen struck a bridge pillar at Exit 70 near Anita.
KCCI.com
Des Moines considers traffic changes downtown to cut down on speeders
DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines is considering changing the one-way lanes on Grand Avenue from 5th Street to 15th Street to two-way lanes. The city hopes it will reduce the number of speeders and make pedestrian crosswalks safer. "Two-way traffic tends to let things go...
Union County Man arrested on numerous drug charges
(Creston) Creston Police arrested a Thayer, Iowa, man on Sunday on multiple drug charges. Police took 32-year-old Cody John Courtney into custody at 12:06 a.m. at the Howard and Division Street intersection. Officers charged Courtney with Failure to Affix Drug Stamp-seven or more grams, Intent to Manufacture/Deliver Meth Over five grams, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Officers transported Courtney to the Union County Jail and held him on a $40,000 cash or surety bond.
KCCI.com
Parents file lawsuit against Hiatt Middle School principal claiming their son was assaulted
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines family is suing the principal of Hiatt Middle School and Des Moines Public Schools. In the lawsuit, the family alleges that their son was assaulted by Principal Joseph Green. The family claims Green grabbed their child so aggressively that his fingernails broke the student's skin and left bruises. The complaint says Green also screamed at the child.
theperrynews.com
Grand River man arrested after passing out in running car
A Grand River man was arrested early Sunday after he was found passed out in his running car in a ditch south of Van Meter with his rifle by his side. Bradley Duane Phelps, 23, of 20628 125th Ave., Grand River, Iowa, was charged with second-offense OWI, driving while license denied or revoked, failure to maintain control, carrying weapon while intoxicated, violation of financial liability-accident and open container.
theperrynews.com
Perry man faces assault, OWI charges after Saturday incident
A Perry man was arrested Saturday after allegedly giving his girlfriend a bloody lip before driving drunk. Alexis Ivan Macias-Torres, 24, of 2632 Warford St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and first-offense OWI. The incident began about 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 800...
Comments / 0