Danica McKellar Is One Of The Latest Stars To Leave Hollywood, And Her New Home Is So On Brand For The Hallmark Alum
Danica McKellar is following in the footsteps of other celebs to leave Hollywood, and her new home is on brand for the former Hallmark star.
Is Dan Reynolds Part of Hollywood’s Next Power Couple?
Is Dan Reynolds dating Minka Kelly? Is Minka “On Top of the World” with the Imagine Dragons frontman? There might be a new celebrity couple for fans to obsess over. The speculation comes two and a half months after Dan told fans he and his wife were separating — and six months after Us Weekly reported that Minka was single following the former Friday Night Lights star’s relationship with Trevor Noah. So, is Dan dating anyone? Here's what we know.
John Leguizamo calls Steven Seagal a 'horrible human' and said he based his 'washed up' character in 'The Menu' on him
Leguizamo once said watching Steven Seagal film his death scenes in "Executive Decision" was a "fantasy" in a 2012 interview with the AV Club.
John Garfield: The Tragic Death of a Classic Hollywood Icon
Hollywood tough guys of today have nothing on John Garfield, which some have considered one of the most handsome and talented actors in the history of the entertainment industry.
How Much Money ‘Grease’ Star Stockard Channing Has Earned
American actress Stockard Channing is popular for her role in Grease. The three-times Emmy award winner played the character Betty Rizzo in the 1978 musical comedy alongside other artists like John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John, who played Danny and Sandy, respectively. The Big Bus star has won many awards while making a name and quite a fortune for herself in the entertainment industry.
‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser says Kevin Costner taught him to be ‘a gentleman on set’: ‘It’s inspiring’
"Yellowstone," a Western drama created by Taylor Sheridan, explores how John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, is now the governor of Montana. Cole Hauser plays his son-in-law Rip Wheeler.
thedigitalfix.com
Jack Nicholson thought Ferris Bueller’s Day Off would end his career
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is indisputably one of the best ’80s movies out there: launching the careers of teen stars like Matthew Broderick and Jennifer Gray and establishing John Hughes as one of the best teen movie makers of that era. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off tells the story...
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’
Kevin Costner may portray the ruthless Yellowstone patriarch in the wildly popular Taylor Sheridan-led neo-western drama series. In the series,... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’ appeared first on Outsider.
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey denies reunion with Ellen Pompeo on new show
Grey's Anatomy fans, stop rejoicing. There were rumours that Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo, aka Derek and Meredith, were reuniting for a brand new TV show. However, it looks like that isn't the case, coming from Dempsey himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while on the Disenchanted promotional trail, the actor...
tvinsider.com
Christina Applegate Makes First Public Appearance Following MS Diagnosis at Walk of Fame Ceremony (VIDEO)
Christina Applegate had some sweet support during her first public appearance since revealing her MS diagnosis in 2021. The actress, who is set to appear in the third and final season of Netflix‘s Dead to Me, releasing Thursday, November 17, was joined by several of her colleagues, both old and new, for the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, November 14.
Popculture
2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job
The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Kimmel joins an...
All the Stars Madelyn Cline Has Dated Over the Years
"Outer Banks" actor Madelyn Cline is climbing up the Hollywood ladder and showing no signs of slowing down. She is the newest addition to Netflix's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," which hits the platform on Dec. 23, and is set to return to "Outer Banks" season three in 2023.
Men's Health
'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Reveals What Kevin Costner Is Really Like Behind the Scenes
Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" After four years of starring in Yellowstone together, Luke Grimes is revealing what it's really like to work with co-star and legendary actor, producer and film director Kevin Costner. The 38-year-old actor, who plays the fan-favorite Kayce Dutton...
Prevention
Inside the Major ‘Big Bang Theory’ Behind-the-Scenes Rift Between Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons
Fans of The Big Bang Theory weren't the only ones crushed when the beloved sitcom came to an end in 2019, a choice that was made in light of Jim Parsons's decision to leave after starring as Sheldon Cooper for 12 seasons. Not only did People reveal back in early October that Johnny Galecki felt like the announcement could've been handled better, but now we're learning that Kaley Cuoco may have also been very upset over the news.
Ryan Eggold & Isaiah Mustafa Board Amazon’s Alex Cross Series
Ryan Eggold (New Amsterdam) and Isaiah Mustafa (It: Chapter 2) will star opposite Aldis Hodge in Amazon’s Alex Cross series, Cross, in series regular roles. Eggold will play Ed Ramsey, whose humble Midwest roots are the core of his irresistible charm, but he’s got elbows sharp enough to carve out space in the elite social and political circles of D.C. and New York. Ramsey is described as smooth, well-connected and devious; he also can be physically imposing when he needs to be and has some very dark secrets. While initially a fan of Cross, Ramsey soon becomes a formidable adversary. RELATED: 2022...
Jennifer Lopez Returns to Social Media to Announce New Album ‘This Is Me … Now’
Jennifer Lopez chose a special day to announce her first album since 2014. The star revealed Friday that she will release new album This Is Me … Now in 2023, with the project set to focus on major moments from the last 20 years of her life. The announcement coincided with the 20th anniversary of her album This Is Me … Then, which dropped Nov. 25, 2002. More from The Hollywood ReporterCharles Koppelman, Former Music Exec and Martha Stewart Living Chairman, Dies at 82Kendrick Lamar, Dave Free Discuss Process Behind 'We Cry Together'Matt Damon, Ben Affleck Say New Production Company Aims...
50 Years Of Thanksgiving-Themed TV: From Charlie Brown & ‘All In The Family’ To ‘Succession’ & ‘The Goldbergs’ – Photo Gallery
The television business has a lot to be thankful for, if the number of Thanksgiving episodes it has churned out over the years is any indication. One of the most memorable for many people revolves around turkeys and their inability to fly. WKRP in Cincinnati’s 1978 episode “Turkeys Away,” is about a misguided promotion that included live turkeys being dropped over the city from a helicopter. Let’s just say, the ensuing chaos delivered hilarity that still stands up nearly 44 years after that first airing. Sitcoms have been feasting on holiday fare for decades. All in the Family took a serious turn in 1975 with “The...
First Look at Shania Twain and Cast of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Revealed
ABC revealed a first-look cast photo, which includes country legend Shania Twain, for the network’s live action rendition of Beauty... The post First Look at Shania Twain and Cast of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
New musical based on Frank Sinatra's life in development
NEW YORK -- A new musical based on the life of Frank Sinatra is being developed.Sinatra gained international fame as one of the world's best-selling performers.The Hoboken, New Jersey, native was also an Oscar winner.Sinatra's daughter Tina said a stage production will give audiences new perspectives into her father's enduring legacy."Sinatra the Musical" will be directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall.There's no word on a date or location for the musical.
Adam Sandler Roasts Timothée Chalamet, Other Comedians In Awards Speech As Buzz Around Hustle And The Oscars Heats Up
During his acceptance speech for his performance in Hustle, Adam Sandler roasted Timothée Chalamet and other comedians.
