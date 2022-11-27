ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Strong Wind & Rain To Impact Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The wind will pick up this afternoon as rain showers continue. We are in Weather Alert mode as the strong wind moves in this afternoon. This is all part of our next weather maker, which is the cold front moving in from the west. Warm air...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Temperatures will fall overnight before windy and wet weather arrives

BALTIMORE -- It will be a chilly start to your Tuesday with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the low to mid-30s for most Maryland residents. Expect a decent amount of sunshine throughout the day with temperature highs topping out near 50 by the afternoon. Clouds will increase from the west Tuesday evening into Tuesday night as a storm system approaches the area. Wednesday will be a windy and wet day with south winds sustained 15-20 miles per hour and gusts over 30 miles per hour expected by afternoon.Rain will spread into the region during the early morning hours and continue through late morning. More showers can be expected with the front as it moves through by late afternoon. Temperatures will rise to the low 60s for highs ahead of the cold front, then turn sharply colder once it passes Tuesday night. Temperatures will dip into the 20s by Thursday morning with sunny skies and highs in the mid040s by afternoon. It will continue to stay chilly into Friday with temperature highs in the 40s. Clouds will rapidly increase Friday night ahead of the next storm that will bring rain to the area to start the weekend.At this point, Sunday looks dry.
MARYLAND STATE
a-z-animals.com

First Snow in Maryland: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record

First Snow in Maryland: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Only a stone’s throw away from our nation’s capital, you may be wondering when the first snow in Maryland falls. A pleasant mix of forests and oceans, Maryland has a lot to offer the average outdoor enthusiast and traveler. But what can you expect out of visiting Maryland during the wintertime season and how much does it truly snow in this state?
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Ravens distribute coats, gloves, hats to those in need at Baltimore's Helping Up Mission

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens stepped into the community to make sure residents battling homelessness and addiction are warmer this winter.More than a dozen Ravens teamed up with Helping Up Mission and distributed coats, hats, gloves and socks to those in need.Among those handing out warm clothing was Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.Craig Singleterry, Vice President of Security for the Ravens, knows first-hand what it's like to not have a coat in the wintertime. On Monday, thanks to him and the Ravens, about 250 people received some comfort.Singleterry told WJZ that nearly two decades ago, he saw a man walking down the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Maryland city named among worst for singles

BALTIMORE, MD—With nearly 50% of all U.S. adults being single and the average date costing over $90, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles. Some singles are closer to a happily-ever-after than they think, but it depends on...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 man, 1 woman injured in seperate Baltimore shootings within two hours

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating two seperate shootings that left injured one man and one woman in Baltimore on Tuesday night. At approximately 9:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Lauretta Avenue to investigate a reported reported shooting in West Baltimore. When police arrived at...
BALTIMORE, MD
lazytrips.com

How long does it take to drive across Maryland?

Maryland sits in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States and borders Virginia, West Virginia, District of Columbia in the south and west, Pennsylvania in the north, and Delaware in the east. Baltimore is Maryland's biggest city. It takes 4 hours to drive through Maryland from Delaware in the east...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

The BSO & Revival Baltimore partners for the "Fusion" series

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and Revival Baltimore have partnered for a new "Fusion" series. Blending classical and contemporary music to usher new audiences into the symphony. Donte Johnson from Hotel Revival and Cyrina Yarbrough from the BSO share more.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Friends mourn Henri Jones, 23, killed near Patterson Park

BALTIMORE -- Tributes are pouring in for Henri Jones, with friends remembering the 23-year-old as fun-loving and positive.He was shot in the head at close range after leaving a gathering of friends early Thanksgiving morning in the 100 block of North Lakewood Avenue, which is just one block from Patterson Park. WJZ reporter Mike Hellgren spoke to Dani who asked us not to show her face or give her last name for safety reasons. She said Jones had been enjoying a night with her son and some former classmates. It was getting late—around 3 a.m.—so he walked to his truck."They were...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify southeast Baltimore homicide victim

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified a man who was shot and killed last week. Police say 42-year-old Travis Curry was killed on November 23, 2022, in the 500 block of North Rose Street. Police say he was found inside a building, shot in the chest. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Newsmaker: Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison

Once again, murders in our city continue to be committed with alarming, frightening and painful frequency. As you’ve undoubtedly heard, more than 300 people have been killed in Baltimore for the 8th consecutive year. The horrible count stands at 308 as of this morning. That’s exactly the number of...
BALTIMORE, MD
thegreyhound.org

What to Know About the 2022 Flu Season

The COVID-19 pandemic began more than two years ago and Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa already has a new priority at her forefront, the flu. Her representative, Adina Greenbaum, a physician at the Baltimore Health Department, indicated the situation has become urgent. “We’ve had significant increases in flu...
BALTIMORE, MD

