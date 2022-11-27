Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Man taken into custody after apparent standoff at South Whitehall shopping center
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A three-hour standoff at a shopping center in Lehigh County came to an end with police taking a man into custody. The situation started around 7:30 p.m. Sunday when a large number of police officers descended on Crest Plaza on Cedar Crest Boulevard in South Whitehall Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire reported at Salisbury Township restaurant
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Firefighters battled a fire at a restaurant in Lehigh County. The call came in just after 4 a.m. Wednesday at La Cabanita in the 2700 block of South Pike Avenue in Salisbury Township. A photographer for 69 News says officials reported a fire in the basement.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police searching for missing teen in Warrington Twp.
WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a missing teen. Joseph Hammond, 17, left his Warrington Township residence around 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from township police. Police say he lives in the Forest Glen section of Warrington Township. He is described as...
WFMZ-TV Online
Highest-paying business jobs in Lehigh Valley
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, Pa.-N.J. using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man in crisis prompts police situation at South Whitehall shopping center
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police say a man in crisis prompted the large emergency response to a shopping center in Lehigh County. Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of a suicidal male in the Crest Plaza parking lot near Target, said South Whitehall Township police on Monday.
WFMZ-TV Online
New Pa. law increases penalties for repeat DUI offenses
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Those committing repeated DUI offenses will face stricter penalties under a new Pennsylvania law, according to a news release from PennDOT. PennDOT announced Tuesday that the law has changed the grading of certain offenses for driving under the influence. “This law makes significant changes to existing...
WFMZ-TV Online
Officials: Risk of hitting a deer higher in the fall
State officials on Monday reminded drivers of a higher risk for deer-related crashes in the fall and that insurance companies cannot add a surcharge to auto insurance premiums for such crashes. “Late fall and early winter is when drivers are most likely to have a deer-related crash, and dawn and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Winter Light Spectacular at Lehigh Valley Zoo cancelled Wednesday due to inclement weather
N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Due to rain and wet conditions, the Winter Light Spectacular at Lehigh Valley Zoo has been cancelled Wednesday. The event will reopen on its next scheduled date, Thursday, Dec. 1, according to a news release from the Lehigh Valley Zoo. Anyone who had previously purchased...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. Senator John Gordner resigns from Senate
State senator John Gordner (R-Columbia) announced his resignation from the chamber in a statement on Monday. His resignation takes effect Nov. 30. According to WKOK Newsradio, Gordner is planning to join the Pennsylvania Senate Interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) as Counsel. Read Gordner's annoucement in full:. "On November...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley home prices will continue to increase in 2023, report says
The price of homes will not decline in 2023 even with higher mortgage rates, according to Realtor.com's housing forecast. There still may be some relief in the house-hunting process though, as buyers may find fewer competitors for homes. "Compared to the wild ride of the past two years, 2023 will...
