WFMZ-TV Online

Fire reported at Salisbury Township restaurant

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Firefighters battled a fire at a restaurant in Lehigh County. The call came in just after 4 a.m. Wednesday at La Cabanita in the 2700 block of South Pike Avenue in Salisbury Township. A photographer for 69 News says officials reported a fire in the basement.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Police searching for missing teen in Warrington Twp.

WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a missing teen. Joseph Hammond, 17, left his Warrington Township residence around 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from township police. Police say he lives in the Forest Glen section of Warrington Township. He is described as...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Highest-paying business jobs in Lehigh Valley

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, Pa.-N.J. using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
EASTON, PA
New Pa. law increases penalties for repeat DUI offenses

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Those committing repeated DUI offenses will face stricter penalties under a new Pennsylvania law, according to a news release from PennDOT. PennDOT announced Tuesday that the law has changed the grading of certain offenses for driving under the influence. “This law makes significant changes to existing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Officials: Risk of hitting a deer higher in the fall

State officials on Monday reminded drivers of a higher risk for deer-related crashes in the fall and that insurance companies cannot add a surcharge to auto insurance premiums for such crashes. “Late fall and early winter is when drivers are most likely to have a deer-related crash, and dawn and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pa. Senator John Gordner resigns from Senate

State senator John Gordner (R-Columbia) announced his resignation from the chamber in a statement on Monday. His resignation takes effect Nov. 30. According to WKOK Newsradio, Gordner is planning to join the Pennsylvania Senate Interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) as Counsel. Read Gordner's annoucement in full:. "On November...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lehigh Valley home prices will continue to increase in 2023, report says

The price of homes will not decline in 2023 even with higher mortgage rates, according to Realtor.com's housing forecast. There still may be some relief in the house-hunting process though, as buyers may find fewer competitors for homes. "Compared to the wild ride of the past two years, 2023 will...

