ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

Varane's return lifts French mood even higher at World Cup

By By JEROME PUGMIRE - AP Sports Writer
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DiqCY_0jOx3NP000

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappe's goals took defending champion France into the knockout round of the World Cup. Raphael Varane's return gave the French camp an added reason to celebrate.

The pre-tournament injury blues are fading, Les Bleus are feeling upbeat again and looking like one of the tournament favorites.

Mbappe's two goals in Saturday's 2-1 win against Denmark helped the French become the first defending World Cup champions to reach the round of 16 since Brazil in 2006.

France's night was made even better by the return of Varane to the center of defense. It was the elegant defender's first game since limping off in tears after sustaining a hamstring injury playing for Manchester United on Oct. 11.

There were genuine fears his World Cup might be over, or that he wouldn't be fit enough to play in Qatar.

But his 88th appearance for Les Bleus went smoothly.

“I’m very happy, very satisfied to be here. I’ve worked very hard and I enjoyed it a lot,” Varane said after the game. “It’s always special to play at a World Cup, to play for your country. I’m making the most of it.”

His calming presence, exceptional reading of the game and strong heading ability were on display at Stadium 974, where he played alongside Dayot Upamecano.

Varane lasted 75 minutes without any apparent discomfort, before coach Didier Deschamps gave him a breather ahead of table-topping France's final Group D game Wednesday against Tunisia.

With France already through, it's a low-pressure match that gives Deschamps an opportunity to test another central defensive partnership with Varane alongside Ibrahima Konate — who played in the 4-1 win against Australia .

Then Deschamps can decide which pairing he prefers for the round of 16.

It was a relief for Deschamps to see Varane come through a physical encounter unscathed, even more so because he has so many stars missing.

Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema; key midfielders Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante; central defender Presnel Kimpembe, left back Lucas Hernandez , and forward Christopher Nkunku were all ruled out of the World Cup by injuries.

So it would have been a crushing blow for Deschamps to lose Varane, his best defender when France won the 2018 World Cup and a hugely-respected member of the squad.

Luck could be turning France's way, with Theo Hernandez replacing his injured brother at left back and setting up Mbappe's first goal against Denmark after a slick one-two with the PSG star, who has three goals in the tournament.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

England advances after beating Wales 3-0 at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden both scored Tuesday to put England into the last 16 of the World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Wales. England coach Gareth Southgate opted to add both players in the starting lineup for the team's final Group B match and they responded with all three goals — two from Rashford and the other from Foden. England will next face...
Leader Telegram

FIFA says rainbow items are allowed at World Cup stadiums

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — One day after Iran and Wales were eliminated at the World Cup, FIFA finally gave a public assurance Wednesday that rainbow items and banners supporting protests in Iran will be allowed into stadiums. Stadium security staff organized by Qatari authorities had seized items with rainbow colors and slogans such as “Women. Life. Freedom” to stop them from getting inside stadiums. In the first week of the...
Leader Telegram

Pulisic listed as day-to-day with pelvic injury at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — U.S. forward Christian Pulisic is listed as day to day after sustaining a pelvic injury during his team's 1-0 World Cup win against Iran that sent the Americans to the round of 16 of the tournament on Tuesday. Pulisic scored the 38th-minute winning goal against Iran, but crashed into Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand during the same play. The Chelsea striker was substituted at the start of the second half and taken to a hospital for tests. The U.S. Soccer Federation said Pulisic was diagnosed with a pelvic contusion and returned to the team hotel. A video posted later on social media by the U.S. team showed Pulisic celebrating with the rest of the squad as they arrived at the team hotel. AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Leader Telegram

World Cup win increases prize money for American men, women

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. women's team will make at least three times more from the men’s World Cup than they received for winning the 2019 women’s tournament, thanks to a new deal to split World Cup earnings. A 1-0 win by the men over Iran on Tuesday night increased their World Cup prize money to approximately $380,000 for each player in the squad. The same applies to players...
Leader Telegram

Saudi Arabia exits World Cup with newfound confidence

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — From a generational-defining win over Lionel Messi and Argentina to the recent reports that Cristiano Ronaldo could soon be on his way to play soccer in the kingdom, Saudi Arabia has caused a sensation at the World Cup. The Green Falcons have nothing to be ashamed about after being eliminated from the World Cup following a 2-1 loss to Mexico on Wednesday. The second-lowest ranked team...
Leader Telegram

Belgium coach: 'Golden Generation' legacy is already set

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Whether or not Belgium wins its decisive World Cup match against Croatia on Thursday, whether or not the Red Devils go on to finally win a major tournament, coach Roberto Martinez believes the legacy of the team’s “Golden Generation” is already firmly established. “Leaving a legacy goes a lot further than winning a tournament,” Martinez said Wednesday. “I’m sure you can find national teams that win tournaments and don’t leave a legacy. This group of players deserves respect, deserves admiration for...
Leader Telegram

Analysis: As Qatar World Cup unfolds, planet keeps spinning

LONDON (AP) — Soccer — or football, to most of the global billions watching the World Cup this month — is not human society itself, with all its thorny issues. But at times, the game is a reflection of the entire planet — of nations, their disputes, their aspirations and those of a multitude of minority communities. In early November, just weeks before the most heavily scrutinized World Cup in the tournament's history kicked off in Qatar, top FIFA officials sent a letter urging teams...
Leader Telegram

Netherlands under Van Gaal on cusp of advancing at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Netherlands is on the verge of reaching the knockout stage at the World Cup and an overwhelming favorite in its final Group A match on Tuesday against host nation Qatar. If the Dutch advance it will put more focus on 71-year-old coach Louis van Gaal, who stepped out of retirement just over a year ago to take over the national team while being treated for aggressive prostate cancer. ...
Leader Telegram

Crunch time: UN puts baguette on cultural heritage list

PARIS (AP) — The humble baguette — the crunchy ambassador for French baking around the world — is being added to the U.N.’s list of intangible cultural heritage as a cherished tradition to be preserved by humanity. UNESCO experts gathering in Morocco this week decided that the simple French flute — made only of flour, water, salt, and yeast — deserved U.N. recognition, after France’s culture ministry warned of a “continuous decline” in the number of traditional bakeries, with some 400 closing every year over...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
938
Followers
10K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy