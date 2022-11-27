EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will kick off what is anticipated to be a three-city free agency tour when he meets Thursday with the New York Giants, the team that drafted him in 2014. Beckham is expected to talk with coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen. Team surgeons also are expected to examine his left knee. Beckham has torn the ACL in the knee twice. The last time was in the Super Bowl in February while playing for the champion Los Angles Rams. He has been rehabbing the knee all season and is now looking for a job. The Giants (7-4) have a major hole at wide receiver with veteran Sterling Shepard and rookie Wan’Dale Robinson out with ACL injuries. Kenny Golladay also has not lived up to the big free-agent contract New York gave him last year and 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney was traded to Kansas City.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO