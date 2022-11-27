Read full article on original website
Related
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 13
Miles Sanders and Jeff Wilson Jr. are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five running backs to avoid for Week 13 of the fantasy football season. Derrick Henry leads his Top 30 weekly rankings for the position.
Fantasy Football Week 13: Quarterback rankings
What a turnaround it's been for Tua Tagovailoa as the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins. From a question mark entering the NFL and fantasy seasons to undefeated when he starts (and finishes) the game, Tagovailoa is leading a Miami team that's won five games in a row, sits atop the AFC East and ranks up there with the best there is on offense.
NFL Fans Struggling With No ‘ManningCast’ for Colts-Steelers on MNF
NFL fans are losing it with another week of no “ManningCast” for ESPN‘s “Monday Night Football.”. The popular alternate broadcast hosted by brothers Peyton and Eli Manning has been on a hiatus since early November. Fans were anticipating its return this Monday, especially with Peyton’s former team, the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1), playing host to the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7).
How Mike McDaniel’s spin of the Shanahan offense has taken shape with the Dolphins
As the Dolphins used references to implement their new offense under first-year coach Mike McDaniel in the offseason, they looked no further than his old stomping grounds with the San Francisco 49ers.
Beckham to kick off free-agent tour by visiting Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will kick off what is anticipated to be a three-city free agency tour when he meets Thursday with the New York Giants, the team that drafted him in 2014. Beckham is expected to talk with coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen. Team surgeons also are expected to examine his left knee. Beckham has torn the ACL in the knee twice. The last time was in the Super Bowl in February while playing for the champion Los Angles Rams. He has been rehabbing the knee all season and is now looking for a job. The Giants (7-4) have a major hole at wide receiver with veteran Sterling Shepard and rookie Wan’Dale Robinson out with ACL injuries. Kenny Golladay also has not lived up to the big free-agent contract New York gave him last year and 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney was traded to Kansas City.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 12 live updates: Steelers leading Colts on MNF
Week 12 of the NFL season comes to a close with Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) playing host to Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on Monday Night Football. Here are the top plays!. What an interception!. After the Steelers took an early 3-0 lead, they took...
Indianapolis Colts vs. Dallas Cowboys odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys play on Sunday Night Football in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Cowboys...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Air Yards Analysis: Week 13 (2022)
The game of fantasy football has become more complex over the past several years. While the game itself hasn’t changed much, the way to analyze stats and draw conclusions has become much more in-depth with the development of advanced stats. One of those advanced stats is air yards. Why...
Comments / 0