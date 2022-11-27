Read full article on original website
Game Preview: No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball at No. 18 Louisville Cardinals
The Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball season has been a roller coaster that started halfway down a big hill. Head coach Kevin McGuff and the Buckeyes welcomed the Tennessee Volunteers to the Schottenstein Center to start the year off against the then No. 5 team in the country. Since...
It’s Time for Duke to Get Dumped, Ohio State and Michigan Should Be Playing in the B1G Championship and Alabama Shouldn’t Make the CFP
Welcome to the Wednesday Skull Session. There's some basketball, there's some football and there's some other stuff in this edition of the Skully. Please enjoy. GET DUMPED THEN, DUKE. The Ohio State University men's basketball team plays Duke on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which will unfortunately end this week after a 23-year run, according to Andy Katz.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State, Alabama Rankings
Ohio State and Alabama are the first teams out of this week's College Football Playoff top 4. The now No. 5 Buckeyes are fresh off a blowout home loss to the Michigan Wolverines. The No. 6 Crimson Tide have two losses on the year. Both have been eliminated from conference...
Ohio State wrestling heads to the desert in pursuit of a prestigious tournament title
The Ohio State wrestling Buckeyes have grappled to a 3-0 start in dual competition(s) to begin their 2022-23 season, and will look to parlay the team’s hot head-to-head start into a solid result at the Cliff Keen Collegiate Wrestling Invitational (Dec. 2-3). With a strong combination of youth and experience, Tom Ryan’s squad is expecting to once again place well – both individually and as a team – in a tournament which has treated them very well over the last decade and change. Since 2009, the Buckeyes have finished first or second in this Las Vegas-hosted tournament eight times, with top-three finishes in nine of the last 10.
Ohio State sports to check out with football on hiatus for the next month
I decided to make a total 180 from my previous column and be optimistic. I want to try and find the good during this very rough time period in Ohio State sports. Therefore, instead of focusing on the football team’s loss, I am going to look forward to some other sports, and the big games they have coming up.
Reaction to Ohio State, Alabama's roadblock after College Football Playoff rankings release
Previously-unbeaten Ohio State's three-spot slide to No. 5 is Tuesday night's primary storyline as the Buckeyes came in ahead of two-loss Alabama, who's No. 6. "It's pretty simple and clean this year if TCU and USC win, they're in," Kirk Herbstreit said during Tuesday night's show. "There's really nobody else that could behind them (Ohio State) right now in this particular year that would create drama."
College Football World Stunned By Urban Meyer's No. 1 Team
This one must've hurt Urban Meyer to his core. The former Ohio State head coach ranked the Michigan Wolverines as the No. 1 team in the nation after Saturday's blowout win over the Buckeyes in Columbus. Meyer has his former arch rival at No. 1 — followed by Georgia, TCU...
Adrienne Johnson’s journey from Louisville to Columbus to the WNBA and back again
Kentucky is a state that’s basketball crazed. It’s up there with Indiana as a spot where even football is known to take a backseat. On Wednesday, the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team makes the three-hour trip to the basketball country of the south to take on No. 18 Louisville Cardinals.
Michigan OL Ryan Hayes calls out Ohio State backup for mocking his own starters
What a day it was if you are either part of the Michigan football program, or one of their supporters, as the Wolverines went into Columbus, stomped a mud-hole in the butt of Ohio State, and proceeded to walk it try. After trailing at halftime, the Wolverines absolutely destroyed the Buckeyes in the second half, and it was obvious, once again, that Michigan was by far the tougher, and superior team on the field. Now, Wolverines OL Ryan Hayes has called out an Ohio State backup player for mocking his own starters.
LGHL Uncut Podcast: McMahon, Mikulášiková, McGuff on beating North Alabama
Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. On Sunday, the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team played their final game in a run of three-straight home games. It was the Scarlet and Gray’s final tune-up before Wednesday’s game against No. 10 Louisville Cardinals.
Ohio State working to flip four-star DE
Ohio State football is in a dark spot following the second loss in a row to Michigan. While many around Buckeye Nation express their opinions on the current and future state of the football program, Ryan Day and the Buckeyes’ coaching staff are working to continue to improve on this current season. Additionally, they are also working towards building on the future.
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Holtmann, Buckeyes preview Big Ten-ACC Challenge vs. Duke
Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. The now-ranked No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes are flying to Durham on...
Bucketheads Podcast: The hater’s guide to Duke with Tate Frazier
‘Bucketheads’ is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts |...
Despite Michigan Loss, Recruits Impressed by The Game's Atmosphere and Conversations with Ohio State Coaching Staff
Ohio State didn’t get the job done on the field in its 45-23 loss to Michigan, but a plethora of recruits attending Saturday’s game still enjoyed their visit. Eleven Warriors caught up with 16 recruits who attended Saturday’s win and asked for their initial impressions and highlights from the visit. A quick note, a couple of premier prospects in the 2025 class that were scheduled to make the visit, Jadon Perlotte and Gideon Davidson, told Eleven Warriors they were unable to make it to Columbus this weekend.
Big Ten Commissioner Reveals If Ohio State Deserves Playoff Spot
The long-awaited 2022 version of "The Game" took place between Michigan and Ohio State on Saturday and the result was very lopsided. Michigan took over in the second half and pounded Ohio State 45-23 to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue. This also got Big Blue to 12-0 on the season, while OSU dropped to 11-1.
Stephen A. Smith Makes Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear
With the College Football Playoff just weeks away from being set, Stephen A. Smith gave some of his thoughts on who should be the No. 4 seed. Inviting Paul Finebaum onto Tuesday's episode of "First Take," Stephen A. laid out his argument that if TCU and USC lose championship weekend, Nick Saban and Alabama should sneak into the four-spot over Ohio State. Pointing to the Buckeyes' ugly loss to Michigan:
A letter from a very sad Ohio State student
Saturday was a horrible day for all of us. It ruined my Thanksgiving break, personally. I cried more than once. I was almost physically ill watching so many Michigan fans be happy. It was a very depressing day. The beginning of the day offered so much hope, but by 4 p.m., all hope was dashed away. I am here to offer you an inside look on what the day was like as an Ohio State student.
Luke Hamilton, Avon 2024 offensive tackle, commits to Michigan; says Ohio State took him for granted
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football losing in-state prospects to Michigan after they visited for The Game will never make for good optics. Avon 2024 offensive tackle Luke Hamilton went a step further in picking the Wolverines on Sunday. Ohio State never actually extended a scholarship offer to the four-star, top-200 prospect. He chose Michigan over offers from a group that included Penn State and Tennessee, as well as several MAC programs and mid or low-tier Power 5s.
Look: Ohio State Player's Mom Has Message For Fans
Following Ohio State's gutting loss to Michigan, a player's mother urged civility on Twitter. Amanda Peterson Babb, wide receiver Kamryn Babb's mom, called for fans to think twice about directing hateful messages toward Buckeyes players. "Friendly reminder to all the Twitter people," she wrote Sunday evening. "The kids you are...
Former Buckeyes Player Has 1-Word Reaction To Urban Meyer Photo
Urban Meyer didn't look happy while he was watching the Ohio State-Michigan game on Saturday afternoon. Meyer, who coached at Ohio State from 2012-18, had a smug look on his face as the Buckeyes were in the process of eventually falling to the Wolverines. Gareon Conley, who played under Meyer from 2014-16, knew that look too well.
