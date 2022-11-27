Delivery drivers targeted in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS – At least two delivery drivers have recently been robbed in the city of St. Louis.
On Wednesday, November 23, an Uber Eats driver had his car stolen while making a delivery in the Central West End. Police said around 11:00 p.m. the driver went to North Boyle Avenue and West Pine Boulevard. He was met by a gunman demanding his keys.Eye-popping mansion rests on 230-acre estate in Carbondale, Illinois
On Friday, November 25, a pizza delivery driver shared that he was followed to an address on Pernod Avenue off South Kingshighway. When he got out to make his delivery, someone armed inside a white Chevy Malibu approached him demanding money and three pizzas.
So far, police haven’t made any arrests. FOX 2 will update these stories with more information as it becomes available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 12