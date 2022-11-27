Delivery drivers targeted in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS – At least two delivery drivers have recently been robbed in the city of St. Louis.

On Wednesday, November 23, an Uber Eats driver had his car stolen while making a delivery in the Central West End. Police said around 11:00 p.m. the driver went to North Boyle Avenue and West Pine Boulevard. He was met by a gunman demanding his keys.

On Friday, November 25, a pizza delivery driver shared that he was followed to an address on Pernod Avenue off South Kingshighway. When he got out to make his delivery, someone armed inside a white Chevy Malibu approached him demanding money and three pizzas.

So far, police haven’t made any arrests. FOX 2 will update these stories with more information as it becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.