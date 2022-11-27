ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delivery drivers targeted in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS – At least two delivery drivers have recently been robbed in the city of St. Louis.

On Wednesday, November 23, an Uber Eats driver had his car stolen while making a delivery in the Central West End. Police said around 11:00 p.m. the driver went to North Boyle Avenue and West Pine Boulevard. He was met by a gunman demanding his keys.

On Friday, November 25, a pizza delivery driver shared that he was followed to an address on Pernod Avenue off South Kingshighway. When he got out to make his delivery, someone armed inside a white Chevy Malibu approached him demanding money and three pizzas.

So far, police haven’t made any arrests. FOX 2 will update these stories with more information as it becomes available.

R Nelson
3d ago

You've heard the expression "riding shotgun" ? It was a term from the 1800 circa when stagecoach and freight line companies used armed guards to ride along and carry a double-barrel shotgun for protection from armed robbers. Maybe it's not such an antiquated term after all. Start posting openings for those positions and let's see how bold these wannabes really are.

Rock66
3d ago

More city knuckle draggers doing what they do and the city leadership could care less

stl. tinman
3d ago

after seeing big momma with a house.electric.phone and food without leaving the house..the offspring think everything is free if you have no conscience

