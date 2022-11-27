Read full article on original website
WNDU
22-year-old Vandalia woman injured in crash trying to avoid animal in roadway
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A woman was injured after a single-car crash on Tuesday. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched around 6 a.m. to investigate a personal injury crash on Donnell Lake Street, just west of Lewis Lake. After arriving, deputies made contact with the driver of the crash, a 22-year-old Vandalia woman.
WILX-TV
No injuries reported in Delta Township fight, shot fired
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 25-year-old woman was arrested Sunday night in connection with a fight in Delta Township. According to authorities, Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shot fired and several people involved in a fight on Spinnaker Drive just before 7:30 p.m. The...
Woman killed after crashing into tree in Southwest Michigan
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – A Plainwell woman died after police believe her vehicle veered off the roadway Saturday afternoon and crashed into a tree. The woman killed in the Saturday, Nov. 26 crash was not immediately identified as authorities notify family members, Allegan County sheriff’s deputies said. Police...
6 emus captured after going loose in Kalamazoo County
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says six emus have been found after they had gotten loose near Stadium Drive and Sixth Street Wednesday morning.
wtvbam.com
Three Rivers woman escapes serious injury in Sherwood Township rollover crash
SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Three Rivers woman escaped serious injury on Monday afternoon when her vehicle rolled over multiple times in the area of Division and Babcock Roads. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 2:38 p.m.. They report that according to...
Semi driver dies after veering off roadway, crashing into trees in Southwest Michigan
Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal, single-vehicle semi crash in Southwest Michigan over the weekend. A truck driver was killed and a passenger was injured.
WILX-TV
Eaton County man arrested on Thanksgiving, charged with domestic assault
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 29-year-old man was arraigned Monday in connection with a domestic incident that occurred on Thanksgiving. On Nov. 24, Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies and Michigan State Police troopers responded to a home located on Hubbard Road, between Vermontville and Lamie highways, just after 9:30 p.m. on reports of a domestic assault. Authorities said they had received a 911 call involving an intoxicated man who was destroying the house and threatening to harm the family pet.
Driver in deadly Make-A-Wish bicycle crash arraigned in court
IONIA, Mich. — The Ionia County driver accused of hitting a pack of bicyclists was arraigned Tuesday. Mandy Benn, 42, appeared virtually from the Ionia County Jail in the 8th Circuit Court in Ionia County in front of Judge Schafer. She is accused of hitting five bicyclists participating in...
3 hospitalized after Burr Oak Twp. crash
Three people are in the hospital following a Friday afternoon crash in Burr Oak Township.
Driver dead in crash with tree in Allegan Co.
One person was killed when a vehicle crashed into a tree in Allegan County Saturday.
Deputies search for missing 4-year-old in parental kidnapping
Deputies are searching for a child they say has been kidnapped by a parent who does not have custody of her.
abc57.com
One killed in single-vehicle Elkhart crash
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a fatal one-vehicle crash on County Road 4 near County Road 109 on Saturday at 4:06 a.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials determined that 44-year-old Michael Scott Grant was traveling East on County Road 4 in a 2009 Dodge Ram at...
12-year-old, 19-year-old dead in Kentwood house fire
A 12-year-old girl and 19-year-old woman were killed in an early Monday morning house fire in Kentwood.
Holland DPS K-9 dies due to illness
The Holland Department of Public Safety said a police dog has died from a sudden illness.
Sheriff’s deputies rescue driver after vehicle crashes, submerges in West Michigan creek
A 47-year-old man had to be rescued by sheriff’s deputies in West Michigan after the vehicle he was driving left the road, hit several road signs and careened down a ditch into a creek on Friday evening.
Police ID man shot, killed at Kentwood apartment building
Police have identified the man shot and killed at a Kentwood apartment complex on Friday as Dionte Lamarcus Sims.
abc57.com
Man found guilty of resisting police in Three Rivers
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A man was found guilty on two counts of resisting/obstructing police after he allegedly ran from officers during an incident in August of 2021, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Mark Shelton, 62, was found guilty by a jury on November 22. On...
wkzo.com
Fire on Battle Creek Avenue under investigation by BC Fire Marshal
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The cause of a Sunday night residential structure fire in the 100 block of Battle Creek Avenue is under investigation by the Battle Creek Fire Marshal. The Battle Creek Fire Department reports no one was home at the time the fire was reported just...
95.3 MNC
Two hospitalized after crash, St. Joseph County Michigan
Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in St. Joseph County in Michigan. The collision happened just after 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, at Carpenterson Road and Kelly Road when police say an 18-year-old from Sturgis allegedly ran a stop sign and collided with a pickup truck driven by a 70-year-old from Burr Oak.
Kalamazoo man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at car
A Kalamazoo man who shot at a car with four people inside has been sentenced to 120 months in prison. He is 30-year-old Deshay Malory.
