Powell: Christmas decorations bring waves of nostalgia, bursts of joy

The back is aching. My fingers are as cold as ice, and my legs are like noodles.

But, by golly, the Christmas decorations are out of the basement and on display in and outside the little green bungalow.

This is my 94th Christmas season, and like many golden oldies that are showing signs of rust, I had vowed to limit decorations — a couple wreaths outdoors, and a small tree indoors.

But in an unsuspecting spell of weakness, the holiday spirit bit and I was overcome with far too much stuff. Now my fervent vow to anyone who will listen is that the Santas, the angels, wreaths, trees, etc., will not be taken to the basement again.

The high number of trees in the conglomerations of Christmas decorations makes it clear that I love trees. Of course my fascination and respect for trees is most enjoyed in spring and summer, but I make do over the holidays with an extensive collection of trees in all sizes and materials, in green, gold, and silver, and in all materials including glass and feathers.

Despite the intentions of many senior citizens to downsize, including when it comes to Christmas decorations, sure enough the holiday spirit bites our hearts, and we are off and running with the stuff that brought us joy in past years.

You can call the stashed decorations collectibles. Some may be 40 and 50 years old, but the cold hard truth is that we still have it for the same reasons the rest of the house is overcrowded. Simply, we hate to let go of our favorite memories.

Even though I kept encouraging friends to give Thanksgiving equal time, my curiosity of what was in all the boxes in the basement Christmas corner peaked two weeks before.

How many boxes?

There were at least two that were too heavy and large to carry. Because of travel, coronavirus, and personal illness, three years had passed since I decorated extensively. Everything pulled from the boxes was exciting and stirred memories of Christmases past. Going into the basement and opening the boxes was a lot more fun for me than shopping.

My reason for having too much stuff for Christmas is the same as the one I use for my closets and cupboards that desperately need weeding.

That I may need it some day is such a ridiculous excuse. Why would I ever need a silver reindeer any day?

Another reason for hanging on to possessions makes a little more sense. We find it difficult to get rid of something a friend or relative made for us.

Two of the treasures I was happy to see when I unwrapped them were made by friends. The Santa Claus cookie jar has a place of honor in the dining room and will be filled with cookies.

When I am asked for my favorite Christmas cookie recipe, I say the cut-out White Velvets. How well I remember getting that recipe while visiting a senior center in Bedford Township during the Christmas season decades ago. I have mailed requests for the recipe all over the country and only received good reports.

A beautiful church in shades of blue, gray, and white and complete with carolers is another gift made by a friend. The church is as it has always been the centerpiece on a large table, surrounded by trees, angels, candy stores, and bungalows.

There is no doubt about my love of trees — outdoor preferred, of course, but make-believe work in decorating for Christmas. Beside the church scene there are trees in all sizes, colors, and materials, even glass and feathers.

Certainly there are many favorite trees, but the small green one decorated with purple balls, red berries, and silver packages has been cared for tenderly since the ‘70s and reeks of memories of Nancy Packo Horvath, my best friend.

Blending Christmases Past with Christmas Present is a sure recipe for joy.

Back in the day when I spent Christmas away from home I was as caught up in decorating as I was at home. My bad habit was to lavishly decorate the condo or even the hotel room in complimentary colors.

At the end of my stay, did I give away or even sell the merchandise?

No. I shipped it all back home to add to the existing abundance.

Some credit for the abundance is due 98-year-old Florence who lived here before me. According to the boxes that were still in the basement, she also did her share of decorating.

The Christmas souvenirs gathered and shipped from those far-away places are stirring memories in Grand Rapids, Ohio displays. The decorations on one tree are shell dolls from Maui, Hawaii. Nearby a unique, brilliantly colored nativity was purchased in Peru and revs memories of the trip to Machu Picchu.

The most delightful moment while opening the treasures was unzipping a large red case and greeting a 4-foot Santa Claus. The big guy is so lifelike I could almost hear his jolly laugh. Dressed in red velvet with a black belt and boots, he is rotund as Santa should be. His history goes back about 40 years when he was the prize on a raffle board in Bryan, Ohio. I brought him home with a promise to take good care of him, which I have.

As I joyfully, thankfully, and slowly advance to the century mark, I still believe in Santa Claus.

Mary Alice Powell is a retired Blade food editor. Contact her at poseypowell@aol.com.