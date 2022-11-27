ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Cleveland.com

Caesars Ohio promo code: $100 pre-launch bonus, chance for Cavs tickets

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best Caesars Ohio promo code offer is here to give away sign-up bonuses to sports fans in the Buckeye State....
The Associated Press

Jets CB duo of Gardner, Reed ready for Vikings, Jefferson

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh totally whiffed a few years ago. And he can laugh about it now. Especially since he eventually got it right. The New York Jets coach was San Francisco’s defensive coordinator when the 49ers drafted D.J. Reed in the fifth round out of Kansas State in 2018. Saleh loved Reed’s overall ability and approach, but had him miscast. It wasn’t until Reed went to Seattle two years later that he found his perfect fit.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Cleveland.com

Is Burrow vs. Mahomes the next Brady vs. Manning? One Bengals player thinks so

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd grew up watching one of the greatest football rivalries in NFL history: Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning. The Bengals’ seventh-year receiver was seven years old the first time that the two legendary quarterbacks dueled back in 2001. Brady’s New England Patriots defeated Manning’s Indianapolis Colts, 44-13, in a Week 3 matchup at Gillete Stadium. He would witness their legendary duels from that point on until their final meeting in the 2015 AFC title game - just three months before the Bengals drafted Boyd.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Baltimore

Navy Midshipmen lose to Lipscomb Bisons 82-77

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic had 18 points in Lipscomb's 82-77 victory against Navy on Wednesday.Ognacevic added five rebounds for the Bisons (5-2). Derrin Boyd scored 18 points, going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 6 for 7 from the line. Ahsan Asadullah went 7 of 14 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding 10 rebounds.Tyler Nelson finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Midshipmen (5-2). Daniel Deaver added 16 points and seven rebounds and Mac MacDonald had 14 points.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
NASHVILLE, TN
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
