Read full article on original website
grandma65
3d ago
Wow just cause he tracked the phone to that guy how do he know the guy didn't know the person who lost the phone and was gonna give it back or he was gonna be a good Samaritan and give the guy his phone back he just pulled up punching smdh
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIFR
13-year-olds accused of slaying to be tried as juveniles
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Three 13-year-old boys from Nebraska are facing first-degree murder charges in two separate cases, one involving the death of another 13-year-old boy. Lenny Rodriguez, 13, was an eighth grader who died after getting shot on Sept. 29. Investigators say a stranger over the phone arranged...
WOWT
Gunfire call leads to Omaha chase into Council Bluffs
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were arrested Tuesday night after leading Omaha police on a pursuit from Omaha into Council Bluffs. The situation began to unfold just after 8 p.m. when gunfire was reported to 911 in the area of 48th and Chicago Street. An officer who happened to be in the area believed he or she observed a drive-by shooting and initiated a pursuit.
WOWT
13-year-old Omaha boy facing charges in death of another 13-year-old
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Monday said a teen boy already in custody was facing charges in the death of another teen boy about two months earlier. “The suspect was already being detained at the Douglas County Youth Center for another incident involving robbery, gun use and auto theft,” the OPD release states.
KETV.com
'There was motive': New details in Cass County murder investigation
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — On Tuesday, new details were revealed about theAugust 2022 death of 55-year-old Mary Blackwell. According to prosecutors, Blackwell was found in her burning Plattsmouth home with a knife in her chest. Jabari Parsons, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in Blackwell's death. He's also facing two...
1011now.com
Suspects in stolen car ram Lincoln Police cruiser during pursuit
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - No arrests have been made in an overnight police chase with a stolen car that ended in central Lincoln. Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lincoln Police said an officer tried pulling over a stolen 2007 Hyundai Sonata near 28th and Potter Streets. The car had been reported stolen Saturday from a fraternity on UNL campus after it was left running with the keys in it.
KETV.com
Family of 13-year-old murder victim react to new arrests in case
Omaha police arrested two 13-year-old boys for the murder of Lenny Rodriguez. The Ralston eighth-grader was shot back in September. Officers found him near Hanscom Park and later died at a hospital. One of the teenage suspects went to court on Tuesday where prosecutors charged him with murder. But because...
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged in weekend domestic assault
An Iowa City man was arrested over the weekend after an alleged assault on the mother of his children. The incident occurred Saturday afternoon at the Cross Park Avenue residence of the woman. 32-year-old Jerrell Clemons, who lives at a different Cross Park Avenue address, is accused of reaching his arm around the woman’s neck and squeezing. The woman told police that she couldn’t breathe during the assault, and had red marks around her neck consistent with being placed in a choke hold.
Aquaintances speak about Aldrick Scott who's suspected of kidnapping Omaha woman
Investigators are still searching for 43-year-old Cari Allen who's been missing since Nov. 19. Douglas County has an arrest warrant out for suspect Aldrick Scott.
WOWT
Second 13-year-old arrested in shooting that killed other 13-year-old
An Omaha nonprofit is fixing bikes for a good cause. Omaha 13-year-olds tried as juveniles in murder case. Three 13-year-olds accused of murder will be tried as juveniles. Salvation Army's Winter Night Watch starts Wednesday. Updated: 1 hour ago. The program sends a truck out to provide food to Omaha's...
kfornow.com
Two Men Jailed Following Central Lincoln Narcotics Bust
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 29)–Two men are in jail, after a search warrant served Monday afternoon in a central Lincoln neighborhood uncovered drugs and cash. Police were called around 3:30pm Monday to the 2400 block of Lynn Street, where an officer saw Blake Jones, 40, show up in a vehicle and left a short time later. A traffic stop was made and a probable cause search found 114.7 grams of marijuana and $1,264 in cash. Officers then served the warrant at a home and found just over three grams of suspected methamphetamine.
kfornow.com
Lincoln Man Arrested Related to October Larceny Case
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 28)–A 31-year-old Lincoln man is in jail facing felony theft by deception regarding an October 23 larceny case in a neighborhood southeast of 70th and Old Cheney. On Monday morning, Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka told KFOR News Gary Winchel was tracked down in the area...
doniphanherald.com
Omaha man accused of killing 20-year-old woman ordered held on no bail
OMAHA — A 22-year-old Omaha man accused of killing a 20-year-old woman in early November appeared in court Monday. Cameron Foster was charged with first-degree murder and ordered held without bail. He and 18-year-old Keanu Louis are accused of killing DaeTiauna Kellogg on Nov. 6. Kellogg was shot near...
Sioux City Journal
Omaha teen who fatally shot best friend in March pleads no contest to manslaughter
OMAHA -- An Omaha teen who fatally shot his best friend — by pulling the trigger of a rifle thinking it was unloaded — has pleaded no contest to manslaughter. Blake W. Miller, 19, entered a plea of no contest on Wednesday to the only charge he faced, manslaughter.
klkntv.com
70-year-old Nebraska inmate who brutally killed woman dies serving life sentence
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An inmate died Sunday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, authorities said. Necdet Canbaz, 70, was serving a life sentence since July 9, 1999. He was found guilty of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in Douglas County. Court records...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police: Man hid phone in bathroom and recorded videos of woman showering
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say hid an iPhone in a bathroom and recorded a woman while she showered. Sunday evening, around 5:28 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence near 20th Street and Park Avenue on a report of a disturbance. LPD...
KCJJ
Los Angeles man hiding in IC Police Department bushes arrested for intoxication
Hiding in the bushes to prevent getting arrested can be an effective strategy, but when those bushes are outside a police station, chances are your odds of succeeding drop dramatically. That’s what happened to a Los Angeles man in Iowa City last week. According to the arrest report, 41-year-old...
News Channel Nebraska
Warrant issued for marijuana suspect
NEBRASKA CITY – An Otoe County judge has issued an arrest warrant for a Nebraska City man suspected of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and a weapons violation. Seth Barton, 44, was arrested after police and sheriff’s deputies searched a residence and camper on north Sixth Street...
WOWT
Nebraska inmate serving life for killing former girlfriend dies in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate serving a life sentence for murder died in Lincoln Sunday. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, inmate Necdet Canbaz, 70, died Sunday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Canbaz’s sentence started July 9, 1999. He was serving a life sentence on charges...
kfornow.com
LPD Arrests Three People From Omaha In Catalytic Converter Theft
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 28)–Lincoln Police on Saturday arrested three people from Omaha after they allegedly stole a catalytic converter off a vehicle northeast of 27th and Sheridan Boulevard. Captain Todd Kocian on Monday said they received calls around 10am Saturday from the area of 16th and Otoe about two...
KETV.com
Stretch of Interstate 80 in Nebraska reopens after crash requiring specialized hazmat cleanup
OMAHA, Neb. — A stretch of Interstate 80 in Nebraska has reopened after a crash Tuesday required specialized hazmat cleanup, according to the state patrol. Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said I-80 from Shelton to Wood River, a distance of about 8 miles, has reopened after being closed for about 24 hours.
Comments / 7