Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Four local projects part of KDOT bid letting earlier this month
TOPEKA — Two Harvey County projects and two Reno County projects were approved at the KDOT bid letting on Nov. 16, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work. Harvey ‑ 40 C‑5136‑01 ‑ 28...
Car vs. train crash closes 21st Street in north Wichita
A car vs. train crash has closed a major Wichita street.
Wichita man seriously injured after falling off back of moving truck
A man from Wichita has been seriously injured after falling off the back of a moving truck.
Valley Center proposed 3D-printed neighborhood in jeopardy
VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The fate of a proposed 3D-printed neighborhood is in jeopardy following a special city council meeting Tuesday. Valley Center was set to be the home of the first 3D-printed community in the state of Kansas, but Tuesday, the city council voted to withdraw its contract with Crain Development, LLC, the […]
Construction pickup parked along I-135 stolen
A construction pickup left on the side of the highway Wednesday was stolen over the holiday weekend. An employee of APAC in Hutchinson told police that he had left a white 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 along Interstate 135 near the W. Schilling Road exit Wednesday evening. When he returned on Monday, the pickup was gone, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
WIBW
Two injured when semi-trucks collide in southeastern Kansas
WILSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two drivers were injured when semi-trucks collided in southeastern Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 400 and Meade Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
Wichita Eagle
Highest-paying business jobs in Wichita
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Wichita, KS metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.
Where are the best holiday lights in Kansas?
Celebrating the holiday season does not mean you have to spend a lot of money. One of the cheapest things you can do is enjoy other people's decorative lights and displays. Some larger displays, such as at Botania, charge admission.
ksal.com
The Buffalo will Roam at Sale Barn Saturday
The 33rd Annual Fall Buffalo Auction is coming up Saturday, December 3rd at the sale barn in Salina. Dick Gehring with the Kansas Buffalo Association joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra Tuesday with a look at the event that will bring over 500 bison to Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission Company located at 1500 Old U.S. 40 in Salina.
Reno County woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
RENO COUNTY—A Haven woman was injured in an accident just before 8 a.m. Wednesday in Reno County along K-96. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Toyota passenger vehicle driven by 48-year-old Wendi D. Kellum of Prairie Home, Missouri, was eastbound on Kansas 96 two miles east of Haven when Kellum failed to yield at K96 and Rayl and struck a 2016 Kia Soul driven by 36-year-old Amber N. Redding of Haven.
How Kansas veterans can get connected with PACT Act benefits
Officials with the VA are hosting events to help veterans, their families, and survivors get information and access benefits from the new Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.
How Google introduced an international student to Hutchinson
The City of Hutchinson and Hutchinson Community College (HCC) have Google to thank for introducing Reno County to international student Felipe Trautmann.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Wichita man dies after west Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who was injured in a three-vehicle crash last Wednesday morning has died. The Wichita Police Department says the victim was 70-year-old John Gregory. The crash happened just after 10 a.m. on Nov. 23 on west 21st Street about halfway between 119th Street West and 135th Street West. Police say […]
Kansas man dies after work accident
A Kansas man died after a work accident on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Amidon Bridge closure causing more traffic in neighborhoods
Road construction in the heart of Wichita is changing the way thousands of drivers get around each day. It's causing headaches for some travelers but also for people who live nearby.
Median removal to begin on N. Broadway Wednesday
On Wednesday, APAC Shears of Salina will start working on removing 120 feet of the median on N. Broadway from W. Ash Street working south toward State Street. Due to the median work taking place, closure of the inside lanes will be in effect for both northbound and southbound lanes between State Street and Ash Street during the construction.
Barton County property owner holds man at gunpoint
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — A property owner in Barton County held an alleged thief at gunpoint until law enforcement could arrive. The Barton County sheriff says it happened Monday afternoon, around 2:30, about three miles east of Great Bend. The sheriff says the suspect, a 64-year-old man, was allegedly taking items from a vacant […]
One person dead in Wichita following crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person died following a crash Saturday night in Wichita. It happened on Kellogg and Hydraulic just before 9 p.m. Sedgwick County confirmed one person is dead but there are no other injuries. KSN has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this story as we learn […]
Sedgwick County adds new ways to pay property taxes
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Property taxes are due by Dec. 20 for Sedgwick County residents, and now there are new ways to make your payments. Starting today, residents can pay their property taxes by telephone by calling 833-303-6683. They can also be made in person at the Sedgwick County Tag Offices at 2525 W. Douglas […]
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0