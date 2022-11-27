A construction pickup left on the side of the highway Wednesday was stolen over the holiday weekend. An employee of APAC in Hutchinson told police that he had left a white 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 along Interstate 135 near the W. Schilling Road exit Wednesday evening. When he returned on Monday, the pickup was gone, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO