Related
Four local projects part of KDOT bid letting earlier this month
TOPEKA — Two Harvey County projects and two Reno County projects were approved at the KDOT bid letting on Nov. 16, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work. Harvey ‑ 40 C‑5136‑01 ‑ 28...
How Google introduced an international student to Hutchinson
The City of Hutchinson and Hutchinson Community College (HCC) have Google to thank for introducing Reno County to international student Felipe Trautmann.
How Kansas veterans can get connected with PACT Act benefits
Officials with the VA are hosting events to help veterans, their families, and survivors get information and access benefits from the new Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.
Valley Center proposed 3D-printed neighborhood in jeopardy
VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The fate of a proposed 3D-printed neighborhood is in jeopardy following a special city council meeting Tuesday. Valley Center was set to be the home of the first 3D-printed community in the state of Kansas, but Tuesday, the city council voted to withdraw its contract with Crain Development, LLC, the […]
Former Halstead Hospital up for auction
The former Halstead Hospital and other attached parcels of land and property are on the auction block.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Construction pickup parked along I-135 stolen
A construction pickup left on the side of the highway Wednesday was stolen over the holiday weekend. An employee of APAC in Hutchinson told police that he had left a white 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 along Interstate 135 near the W. Schilling Road exit Wednesday evening. When he returned on Monday, the pickup was gone, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
WIBW
Two injured when semi-trucks collide in southeastern Kansas
WILSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two drivers were injured when semi-trucks collided in southeastern Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 400 and Meade Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
Wichita Tractor in South Hutch is off road volume dealer
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Market South Hutch Business of the Month for October is Wichita Tractor. Manager Jesse McCullough is keeping the family tradition alive. "I was kind of born into it," McCullough said. "My grandfather started the company back in 1971. Last year in December was our 50th year in business. We're going on 51 years this year. I kind of grew up in the shop as a technician, wrenching on things when I wasn't playing baseball throughout the years. Grew up a little bit, went to college and started selling for Dad in '09, doing the tractors and the Bad Boy Mowers down there in the Wichita platform. At that time we had owned a smaller dealership up here in Pleasantview for a matter of years. 2015 comes along and we approach Polaris for some off-road opportunities in the side-by-side world, which they granted us December of 2015. That, then prompted a new location, which we built here in South Hutch, moved the whole facility and all of our people over here and we've been growing ever since."
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Jenna & Javaire Felsburg
A dad is hoping the community can help find his daughter and grandson, who’ve been missing since this summer. Jenna Felsburg, 20, and her son Javaire, 1, were last seen July 6, 2022, records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation Show. Though, Jenna’s dad said he hasn’t’ physically seen her since June 1. Jenna and her child were believed to be down here in Wichita at the time, but they do have ties to Topeka and out of state, family shares.
Annual Remember Me Tree is up in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Remember Me Tree is up in Hutchinson to benefit Hospice and Homecare of Reno County. "We will again have our Willow Tree angels and our ceramic ornaments," said Tara Dahlstrom with Hospice. "For a donation of $75, you get a beautiful Willow Tree angel. For $40, there is an ornament this year, as well. Lots of people have been collecting these things year after year. They are able to have beautiful trees with these ornaments on them. From Monday, November 28 through the end of the year, we will have these available."
Kansas Aviation Museum is adding three new exhibits and a new theater
The Kansas Aviation Museum is expanding with three new exhibits, a couple of which are in the former airport’s baggage claim area, and a new theater.
Kan. lawmakers: It’s time to fix mental health bed shortages
TOPEKA — After months of meetings and complaints from civilians and law enforcement officials, lawmakers say they have clear targets in addressing the state’s severe mental health care shortages. With a shortage of room in psychiatric facilities across the state, community hospitals and jails have had to shoulder...
Kansas man dies after work accident
A Kansas man died after a work accident on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Wichita ranked 7th worst Large College City in America
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new report from the website WalletHub ranks Wichita as the 7th worst Large College City in America. The report looked at several factors when ranking college cities across the U.S., including wallet friendliness, the social environment of the city, and academic and economic opportunities. Each of those categories is broken […]
ksal.com
The Buffalo will Roam at Sale Barn Saturday
The 33rd Annual Fall Buffalo Auction is coming up Saturday, December 3rd at the sale barn in Salina. Dick Gehring with the Kansas Buffalo Association joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra Tuesday with a look at the event that will bring over 500 bison to Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission Company located at 1500 Old U.S. 40 in Salina.
Baby chimpanzee reunited with its mom getting cuter every day
The baby chimpanzee that pulled on heartstrings across the world as he was reunited with his mother is getting cuter every day.
Reno County woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
RENO COUNTY—A Haven woman was injured in an accident just before 8 a.m. Wednesday in Reno County along K-96. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Toyota passenger vehicle driven by 48-year-old Wendi D. Kellum of Prairie Home, Missouri, was eastbound on Kansas 96 two miles east of Haven when Kellum failed to yield at K96 and Rayl and struck a 2016 Kia Soul driven by 36-year-old Amber N. Redding of Haven.
Sedgwick County adds new ways to pay property taxes
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Property taxes are due by Dec. 20 for Sedgwick County residents, and now there are new ways to make your payments. Starting today, residents can pay their property taxes by telephone by calling 833-303-6683. They can also be made in person at the Sedgwick County Tag Offices at 2525 W. Douglas […]
Wichita man seriously injured after falling off back of moving truck
A man from Wichita has been seriously injured after falling off the back of a moving truck.
