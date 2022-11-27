Read full article on original website
How Mike McDaniel’s spin of the Shanahan offense has taken shape with the Dolphins
As the Dolphins used references to implement their new offense under first-year coach Mike McDaniel in the offseason, they looked no further than his old stomping grounds with the San Francisco 49ers.
Jets CB duo of Gardner, Reed ready for Vikings, Jefferson
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh totally whiffed a few years ago. And he can laugh about it now. Especially since he eventually got it right. The New York Jets coach was San Francisco’s defensive coordinator when the 49ers drafted D.J. Reed in the fifth round out of Kansas State in 2018. Saleh loved Reed’s overall ability and approach, but had him miscast. It wasn’t until Reed went to Seattle two years later that he found his perfect fit.
Beckham to kick off free-agent tour by visiting Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will kick off what is anticipated to be a three-city free agency tour when he meets Thursday with the New York Giants, the team that drafted him in 2014. Beckham is expected to talk with coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen. Team surgeons also are expected to examine his left knee. Beckham has torn the ACL in the knee twice. The last time was in the Super Bowl in February while playing for the champion Los Angles Rams. He has been rehabbing the knee all season and is now looking for a job. The Giants (7-4) have a major hole at wide receiver with veteran Sterling Shepard and rookie Wan’Dale Robinson out with ACL injuries. Kenny Golladay also has not lived up to the big free-agent contract New York gave him last year and 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney was traded to Kansas City.
