“I never think about the audience until the last days before we perform,” said director Ivo van Hove earlier this year. “You cannot be creative because you censor yourself … I never would have made Age of Rage if I’d thought of the audience.” The result was an enthralling epic, pushing four hours, welding together stories from Euripides and Aeschylus, and performed with blistering power by his ITA ensemble. Here’s an unmissable chance to watch it live on 11 December.

