Read full article on original website
Lorenzo (me)
3d ago
Shouldn't be at these evil establishments in the 1st place. There is guilt not only on participates in these environments but on the governing authorities who legalize & issue permits for such. This dynamic is a delusional hedgeamony in the wickeds imagination thinking there's safety in such endeavors but it doesn't ward off divine blow back.
Reply(3)
13
Dora
3d ago
Try going to Church instead of going to the Devil’s Playground.
Reply(1)
11
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
23-year-old store clerk shot in leg during attempted robbery on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A 23-year-old store clerk was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Tuesday (Nov. 29) at the Family Dollar on Davison Street in Detroit. Police say two suspects came into the store to rob it and shot the...
Detroit police: 2-year-old girl found after kidnapped by father
(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a 2-year-old girl who was kidnapped from her Detroit home by her father has been found.According to the Detroit Police Department, Najja Macon, 35, broke into a home in the 14200 block of Dale Street on Sunday.Police say the child's mother was in the dining room when Macon, who had knife, ran to an upstairs bedroom took Miyah without permission. He fled then fled the home in a 2011 Ford Fusion.Detroit police say on Tuesday that Macon is expected to turn himself in.
1 dead in double shooting outside gentlemen’s club, police say
DETROIT – One man is dead and another was injured early Sunday in a double shooting outside Truth Gentlemen’s Club in Detroit, according to police. Officers with the Detroit Police Department were dispatched around 1:45 a.m. to the establishment on Eight Mile, WXYZ Detroit reports. The suspect and...
Detroit News
Police investigating death of truck driver found in his semi in Detroit
Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a truck driver whose body was found in his vehicle on Interstate 75 near Schaefer Highway in southwest Detroit, officials said. Troopers were called at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to a location on I-75 near Schaefer for a report of a semi-truck...
fox2detroit.com
Man shot and killed in elevator dispute in Greektown
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Among the shootings that Detroit police responded to over the weekend was one incident on Monroe Street in Greektown where a confrontation over an elevator turned deadly. Detroit police say a dispute over one individual not holding an elevator for another escalated to a fatal shooting...
fox2detroit.com
Family of 15-year-old shot after Detroit tree lighting increases Crime Stoppers cash reward
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The 15-year-old shot near the Christmas tree lighting in Downtown Detroit will continue his road to recovery from home. The teen, who we are not naming, was released from Detroit Children’s Hospital Monday night. His father who asked not be identified is pleading for justice.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police searching for suspect, person of interest involved in fatal shooting
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect and person of interest involved in a shooting in Midtown. On Nov. 19, 2022, around 1:38 a.m., a suspect fired shots outside of Third Street Bar in Midtown and fatally wounded a 34-year-old man.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man on the run after kidnapping 2-year-old daughter from her Detroit home, police say
DETROIT – Police were asking the public to help them locate a man who is accused of kidnapping his 2-year-old daughter from her Detroit home over the weekend. UPDATE: Detroit police say the 2-year-old girl has been returned safely and is doing fine. All details have been removed from this article.
30-year-old driver found dead inside semi-truck on I-75
(CBS DETROIT) - A 30-year-old driver was found dead in a truck on Interstate 75 near Schaefer Highway Tuesday evening. In a tweet, Michigan State Police Second District said the Detroit Regional Communications Center received multiple calls of a semi-truck blocking the left lane of I-75. When troopers arrived on the scene, they discovered a driver with no pulse detected.Police said Narcan, a prescription used when an opioid overdose is suspected, was used, and EMS was requested. Narcan was not effective, and CPR was started.According to police, an AED was also administered and was not effective. CPR continued until EMS arrived and took over. Life-saving measures did not work, and the driver from Taylor was pronounced dead on the scene. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. Family notification is pending.
fox2detroit.com
Man charged after Thanksgiving fight with girlfriend's family leads to shooting in Warren
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Clinton Township man is accused of shooting someone after an argument with his girlfriend's family on Thanksgiving in Warren. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, a brother and sister were arguing after the sister was disrespectful to their mother. This led to the sister’s boyfriend, Michael Kamal Sinnawi, threatening the brother.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police chief weighs in on rash of shootings involving teenagers in Detroit
DETROIT – Police Chief James White spoke out Monday night amid a rash of shootings targeting teenagers in Detroit. Last Friday, two teenagers were shot near the downtown Christmas tree lighting. Another two teenagers were shot outside of Henry Ford High School. On Sunday (Nov. 27), a 15-year-old was fatally shot in what police are calling an accident.
fox2detroit.com
Woman who died from self-inflicted wound after police shootout and had body in trunk, identified
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The woman involved in a shootout with Dearborn police and had a body in her trunk was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound and has been identified, Michigan State Police said late Monday. The driver was identified as Dominique Hardwick, 36, of Lebanon, Tennessee. The victim...
Detroit police looking for suspect who fatally shot man who failed to hold elevator door in Greektown
The search is on for a man who Detroit police officials say shot someone to death after they failed to hold the elevator door for him around 2 a.m. Sunday.
Man shot to death outside Third Street Bar in Midtown Detroit, police asking public for tips identifying person of interest
A homicide suspect is at large after allegedly shooting a man to death outside a popular Midtown Detroit bar over the weekend. Detroit police are asking for tips locating a person of interest.
30-year-old driver dies on I-75 in Detroit after troopers find him with no pulse in semi truck
Authorities said a semi truck driver is dead after he was discovered with no pulse on Tuesday evening in an 18-wheeler on I-75 in southwest Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor police: Several home invasions reported in off-campus neighborhood
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Police Department said it received reports of several home invasions in an off-campus neighborhood following Thanksgiving break. The incidents occurred south of Hill Street in the Burns Park area between Nov. 20-27, according to a release. In the majority of cases, forced entry...
Driver Shot Dead And Body Found In Car Trunk Following Police Car Chase
Police have launched an investigation to determine what happened leading up to the crash.
The Oakland Press
Man shot in Southfield; police seeking suspect
Southfield police are looking for a suspect who shot a man in the neck in the 29000 block of Gardenia Lane on Thanksgiving night. The man who was shot is in stable condition at an area hospital, said Deputy Chief Aaron Huguley of the Southfield Police Department. The two men...
Man found dead in cold vehicle after crashing into trees overnight
GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man was found dead in a vehicle Tuesday morning after apparently crashing overnight in Oakland County, police said. A driver discovered the vehicle around 8:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Grange Hall Road in Groveland Township, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The vehicle was cold, and the driver was still inside.
Porch pirate strikes Detroit home, police searching for suspect
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are looking for a person accused of stealing a package from the front porch of a home.Police say the package was stolen Friday from a home in the 15000 block of Strathmoor Street. Surveillance video shows the suspect riding a bicycle near the home before stopping to look back at the porch. The suspect then walks toward the porch, takes the package, then walks back to his bike and rides away.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5240 or call 1-800-Speak-Up.
Comments / 14