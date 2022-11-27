ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Bournemouth turn Gary O’Neil caretaker stint into permanent appointment

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z1fjH_0jOwzx8W00

Bournemouth have announced the appointment of Gary O’Neil as their manager on a permanent basis.

O’Neil has agreed terms on an initial one-and-a-half year deal with the option of a further 12-month extension.

The 39-year-old had been in temporary charge since Scott Parker was sacked in August.

O’Neil has overseen 11 Premier League matches in that time, with the team claiming two wins and four draws from the first six, then suffering four straight defeats before bouncing back with a 3-0 victory over Everton just before the World Cup.

The club are currently 14th in the table, three points above the relegation zone, while American businessman Bill Foley is on the verge of completing a £120million takeover at the Vitality Stadium, but that deal has yet to be ratified by the Premier League.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told afcb.co.uk: “Gary did an excellent job on an interim basis and the board are delighted to make his position as head coach permanent.

“We have been impressed with the way he has conducted himself from the moment he joined the club and feel he has earned this opportunity to continue to take the team and the club forward.

“Gary has worked tirelessly and diligently on the training pitch and the players have responded by producing some excellent performances and results.

“It was evident from the reception he received from our supporters following the Premier League win against Everton that they have also appreciated his efforts and we are all looking forward to continuing our working relationship with him.”

O’Neil, who joined Bournemouth as first-team coach in February 2021, replaced Parker on an interim basis after a 9-0 thrashing at Liverpool, which had made it three defeats out of four for the Cherries at the start of the season following their promotion last term.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Football rumours: David Beckham key to luring Lionel Messi to Inter Miami

If Lionel Messi ends up at Inter Miami it will be reportedly due in large part to the club’s co-owner David Beckham. The Times says the ex-England international’s relationship with the owners of Messi’s current club PSG could prove key to luring the 35-year-old forward to the United States in the summer.
newschain

Palace accused of institutional racism over remarks made to black charity boss

Buckingham Palace is facing accusations of “institutional racism” after the late Queen’s lady in waiting challenged a prominent black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse on where she “really came from”. Lady Susan Hussey, the Prince of Wales’s godmother, resigned from the household and apologised...
newschain

Kalvin Phillips backs Steve Holland to keep England grounded in knockout stages

Kalvin Phillips has revealed England assistant Steve Holland will make sure the players stay grounded heading into the World Cup knockout stages. The Manchester City midfielder came off the bench to tee up Marcus Rashford for his second goal in a 3-0 win over Wales on Tuesday night which saw England top Group B.
newschain

Wales’ next goal is to go beyond World Cup group stage – Connor Roberts

Connor Roberts says Wales can use their painful World Cup experience in Qatar to qualify from the group stage at the tournament one day. Wales’ first World Cup appearance for 64 years ultimately ended in disappointment as they finished bottom of Group B with only one point from three games.
newschain

Didier Deschamps defends his team selection after France slip to shock defeat

France boss Didier Deschamps defended his team selection after a much-changed side were shocked 1-0 by Tunisia. Wahbi Khazri’s second-half goal gave the Africans a famous win over the defending champions, although it was not enough to secure their place in the knockout stages. France thought they had snatched...
newschain

William and Kate in US for Earthshot Prize as prince’s godmother faces race row

The Prince and Princess of Wales have flown to Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards now at risk of being overshadowed by a race row engulfing the future king’s godmother. William thanked the US city for agreeing to host his environmental awards and for the tributes its citizens paid to his late grandmother the Queen, minutes after landing and being greeted by the governor of Massachusetts Charlie Baker and his wife Lauren.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newschain

Gerardo Martino confirms Mexico reign is over after ‘huge failure’ at World Cup

Gerardo Martino confirmed his reign as Mexico head coach was over following their World Cup exit. Mexico’s 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia was not enough to secure a round-of-16 spot as Poland finished second behind Argentina in Group C on goal difference. After the game, former Barcelona boss Martino...
newschain

Phil Foden felt pressure to perform after England fans’ call to start Wales game

England midfielder Phil Foden felt pressure to perform after boss Gareth Southgate gave the people what they wanted by starting him in the crunch World Cup game with Wales. After Southgate’s side laboured to a 0-0 draw against the United States on Friday, where Foden was an unused substitute, there was growing clamour for the Manchester City star to be given a role in the Group B decider on Tuesday.
newschain

Alleged trafficker offered drowned migrants’ families hush money, court hears

An alleged “right-hand man” in a people-trafficking gang offered the families of migrants who drowned trying to cross the English Channel in a dinghy money to stay silent, a court has heard. Harem Ahmed Abwbaker was alleged to be one of two main figures in an organised criminal...
newschain

Mexico beat Saudi Arabia but miss out on World Cup last-16 qualification

Mexico missed out on reaching the last 16 of the World Cup despite beating Saudi Arabia 2-1. El Tri started the final round of Group C fixtures in bottom spot but came so close to hurdling into the top two after second-half goals from Henry Martin and Luis Chavez, the latter scoring with a spectacular 25-yard free-kick.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
169K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy