Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Australia may have new Golden Generation at World Cup
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Australian soccer may have a new golden generation. Mathew Leckie scored and the Socceroos beat Denmark 1-0 Wednesday to advance to the round of 16 at the World Cup for only the second time. “I’m just so proud we’ve been able to put smiles...
WTOP
2022 World Cup Scoring Leaders
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
U.S. Soccer Schedule
Q-Thursday, Jan. 27 — United States 1, El Salvador 0. q-Wednesday, Feb. 2 — United States 3, Honduras 0. q-Thursday, March 24 — Mexico 0, United States 0. q-Wednesday, March 30 — Costa Rica 2, United States 0. Wednesday, June 1 — United States 3, Morocco...
WFLA
Tampa father reunites with son from Cuba after working years to get him to the U.S.
This year, many are risking their lives to travel by boat or through South America to make it to the U.S.
WTOP
Weir to be International captain at Presidents Cup in Canada
Former Masters champion Mike Weir has been selected as International captain for the Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal in 2024 as the Canadian tries to beat a U.S. team that has lost only once since the matches began in 1994. Weir becomes the first International captain to lead his team...
WTOP
1 injured by small blast at Ukrainian embassy in Madrid
MADRID (AP) — Spanish police are investigating reports of a small blast at the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid on Wednesday, the Interior Ministry said. In a statement to media, the ministry said police were told an employee at the embassy was slightly injured while handling a letter. Ukrainian Foreign...
WTOP
Tokyo court: Lack of law for same-sex union unconstitutional
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s lack of law to protect the rights of same-sex couples to marry and become families violates the constitution, the Tokyo District Court ruled Wednesday in a closely watched case in a country still largely bound by traditional gender roles and family values. The court,...
Comments / 0