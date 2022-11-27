ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny, mild conditions throughout Long Island Monday before midweek rain

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says Long Island will see sunny skies and mild temperatures Monday before a chance of rain on Wednesday.

NOW: Cloudy and rainy afternoon going into the evening.

NEXT: STORM WATCH this evening. We're watching for heavy rain and gusty wind. A rumble of thunder is possible.

FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Another round of rain this evening then drying out after midnight, Breezy, lows in the mid-50s.

MONDAY: Clouds to start then partly to mostly sunny. Mild early, then chilly later in the day. Highs in the 50s by lunchtime. Lows in the upper-20s to low-30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler with highs in the upper-40s, lows in the upper-30s.

WEDNESDAY: Warm with rain expected in the evening. Breezy Wednesday afternoon and evening into Thursday morning. Highs near 61.

END OF THE WEEK: Breezy and chilly. A stray shower on Thursday morning, then dry.

