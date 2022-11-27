NFL Games on TV Today (Sunday, Nov. 27)

Here's a quick look at the NFL games on today, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 with TV channels, tonight's start times and more information.

Week 12 of the NFL season has already brought us three games on Thanksgiving, but thanks to every team playing, that means that there will be 12 games on Sunday, Nov. 27.

And it's a good thing there are a lot of games because there don't seem to be many quality games — at least on paper.

Related: Expert Picks for Every Week 12 NFL Game

There are no divisional games, and only one matchup this week features two winning teams — Bengals-Titans — although recent weeks have shown that you don't need two good teams to have a good game.

So if you're wondering " What NFL games are on today? " know this: There are 12 scheduled for today, Sunday, Nov. 27.

Note: Games are ordered by start time. All times are ET. Live stream NFL games on fuboTV ( Start your free trial ).

NFL Games on TV Today

Denver at Carolina, 1 p.m. on FOX/live stream on fuboTV

These three-win teams entered the season with higher hopes and will have one of their best remaining opportunities to score a win. The Panthers are giving Sam Darnold another chance to start in what will be his first game action of the season, although he may really be auditioning for other teams before he hits free agency.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1 p.m. on FOX/live stream on fuboTV

This is the Browns' final game before Deshaun Watson's suspension ends, and they'll need a win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Tampa Bay is coming off a win in Germany and a bye and has a chance to extend its winning streak to a season-best three games.

Baltimore at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. on CBS/live stream on fuboTV

Baltimore's four-game winning streak is tied for the best in the league, and Lamar Jackson will have an interesting challenge on the road against an upstart defense. Jacksonville is coming off of a bye and hung around with the Chiefs the week before by forcing three turnovers.

Houston at Miami, 1 p.m. on CBS/live stream on fuboTV

After five straight losses, the Texans have benched second-year QB Davis Mills and are turning to former Texas high school legend Kyle Allen. That seems unlikely to make a major difference with the AFC East-leading Dolphins clicking on all cylinders and winning four straight games.

Chicago at New York Jets , 1 p.m. on FOX/live stream on fuboTV

Between the second season of HBO's "White Lotus" coming out and Zach Wilson getting benched, this is a great time to be Mike White. The former WKU QB made three solid starts last season and will debut in 2022 against a banged-up Justin Fields (if he even plays).

Cincinnati at Tennessee , 1 p.m. on CBS/live stream on fuboTV

This is the only game of the day between teams with winning records, but it could easily be a playoff preview. These teams met in January in last season's playoffs when the Bengals spoiled the No. 1 seed Titans' Super Bowl hopes.

Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m. on FOX/live stream on fuboTV

The Commanders currently hold the NFC's No. 7 seed, and the Falcons are just one game behind. With head-to-head record being the first playoff tiebreaker, this game has massive postseason implications.

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. on CBS/live stream on fuboTV

After consecutive narrow losses to playoff-caliber teams, the Chargers badly need to bounce back with a road win to avoid falling below .500. The Cardinals seem mostly out of the race, but mounting losses could end up costing head coach Kliff Kingsbury his job.

Las Vegas at Seattle , 4:05 p.m. on CBS/live stream on fuboTV

This has the making of a high-scoring game, with the Seahawks struggling to stop the run and the Raiders unable to defend the pass. This could be a big game for fantasy owners of Josh Jacobs and Geno Smith.

Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City , 4:25 p.m. on FOX/live stream on fuboTV

It's disappointing that these recent Super Bowl champions can't make for a more entertaining game, but that will happen when the Rams are on their third-string quarterback. This game has the biggest line of the week at 15.5 points.

New Orleans at San Francisco , 4:25 p.m. on FOX/live stream on fuboTV

These former NFC West rivals have played evenly lately, splitting their last eight games since 2010. This could be another close game, with the Saints bouncing back with a big win over the Rams last week.

Green Bay at Philadelphia , 8:20 p.m. ( SNF ) on NBC/live stream on fuboTV

If Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are going to make a playoff run, they need to start beating quality teams like the Eagles. Perhaps breakout rookie Christian Watson, who has five touchdowns over the past two games, could be a big part of that turnaround.

How to Watch the NFL This Season

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network RedZone . FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market. fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, and connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.