Independence, MO

KCTV 5

Man who died on Midtown sidewalk was KCMO’s 157th homicide victim, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say a man who died on a Kansas City, Missouri, sidewalk Wednesday morning was the city’s 157th homicide victim. “Unfortunately, this would bring us to 157 homicide victims in Kansas City for 2022,” the police department’s public information officer told KCTV5 News. “Last year, this is where we were total for the year: 157 homicide victims. So, we’re on Nov. 29 here. So, unfortunately, I don’t know that we’re going to make it through another month of this year without surpassing last year’s total.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Drivers hospitalized when speeding truck causes 6-car pileup near Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck that had been going too fast on I-35 caused a 6-car pileup sending multiple drivers to the hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and Shawnee Mission Pkwy. with reports of a 6-vehicle collision.
SHAWNEE, KS
KCTV 5

Police conducting death investigation in Midtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department reported officers are investigating a death Wednesday morning. Police stated the death investigation was from an incident at Broadway Boulevard and West Armour Road in Midtown. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Anthony Hobson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 35-year-old man has a warrant issued for his arrest following a sex offender registration violation. Hobson was last known to be living in homelessness in the Lawrence, Kansas, area. Officials stated he is a non-compliant registered sex offender in Douglas County, Kansas. Hobson has...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Truck driver seriously injured Monday evening in Kansas City crash

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening in Wyandotte County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 5:15 p.m. on the ramp from northbound Interstate 435 to K-32 highway in Kansas City, Kan. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

KCPD: 12-year-old who left home Monday found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Kansas City, Missouri police say Naombri has been found and is safe. Thank you to everyone who shared her information. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for help to find a young girl who ran away Monday night. Authorities are searching for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Boy in KCK dies following shooting thought to be accidental

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A child has died following a shooting on Monday afternoon that is thought to have been accidental, according the KCKPD. The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said the shooting happened just after noon inside a residence along N. 123rd Street, south of Donahoo Road and McGurk Road.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Shooting victim turns up at KC hospital Monday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a shooting victim turned up at a hospital Monday afternoon. Authorities said officers were called at 2:11 p.m. to Research Medical Center after a man was dropped off with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim was in critical...
KANSAS CITY, MO

