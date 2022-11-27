Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
The historic Bingham-Waggoner Home and Estate from 1850 is open to the public and hosts events including weddingsCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The 1887 historic Queen Anne designed home built for sisters, Mollie and Josephine HughesCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic Colonial Hotel of 1924 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri was popular back in the days of the 'healing springs'CJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
Related
Pedestrian involved in crash prior to death on southbound I-435 near 87th Street
According to the Kansas City Police Department, a pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday morning on southbound I-435 near 87th Street.
Pedestrian dies in fatal collision with cement truck on I-435 at Bannister Road
A pedestrian has died after being struck by cement truck at Interstate 435 and Bannister Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Man who died on Midtown sidewalk was KCMO’s 157th homicide victim, police say
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say a man who died on a Kansas City, Missouri, sidewalk Wednesday morning was the city’s 157th homicide victim. “Unfortunately, this would bring us to 157 homicide victims in Kansas City for 2022,” the police department’s public information officer told KCTV5 News. “Last year, this is where we were total for the year: 157 homicide victims. So, we’re on Nov. 29 here. So, unfortunately, I don’t know that we’re going to make it through another month of this year without surpassing last year’s total.”
WIBW
Drivers hospitalized when speeding truck causes 6-car pileup near Shawnee
SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck that had been going too fast on I-35 caused a 6-car pileup sending multiple drivers to the hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and Shawnee Mission Pkwy. with reports of a 6-vehicle collision.
KMBC.com
KCPD: Man hit, killed by cement truck crossing I-435 after wrecking vehicle Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All southbound lanes of I-435 were closed on the Missouri side of the state line Wednesday morning after a serious crash. Police said officers were called to I-435 at Bannister Road around 6:50 a.m. to investigate a fatal crash early Wednesday, reportedly involving a pedestrian.
KCTV 5
Police conducting death investigation in Midtown Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department reported officers are investigating a death Wednesday morning. Police stated the death investigation was from an incident at Broadway Boulevard and West Armour Road in Midtown. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
KCTV 5
Southbound I-435 at Bannister Road reopens after being closed due to fatal crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police stated a crash that closed all southbound lanes of I-435 traffic at Bannister Road was due to a fatality. The incident took place just after 6:50 a.m. Wednesday and reopened about 9 a.m. UPDATE 11:22 a.m.: KCPD said an investigation revealed that a black...
Man shot, killed at KCK apartment complex; 2 suspects in custody
A man found shot outside of the Forest Glen Estates apartment complex in Kansas City, Kansas, died at a hospital Tuesday.
Liberty police issue reminder after bobcat located in area
Liberty police remind people to avoid contact with all strange animals after a woman picked up a wild bobcat and it bit her.
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Anthony Hobson
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 35-year-old man has a warrant issued for his arrest following a sex offender registration violation. Hobson was last known to be living in homelessness in the Lawrence, Kansas, area. Officials stated he is a non-compliant registered sex offender in Douglas County, Kansas. Hobson has...
WIBW
Truck driver seriously injured Monday evening in Kansas City crash
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening in Wyandotte County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 5:15 p.m. on the ramp from northbound Interstate 435 to K-32 highway in Kansas City, Kan. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a...
KCTV 5
2 in custody after man is fatally shot in KCK on Tuesday afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department has two people in custody after a man was fatally shot this afternoon. The police department said officers went to the 500 block of N. 64th St. at about 1 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man outside...
One dead at Kansas City liquor store overnight
The Kansas City Police Department have a person in custody believed to be involved with an overnight homicide at a liquor store Tuesday.
Neighbors’ homes, cars struck in deadly triple shooting in Kansas City
A Kansas City woman and her grandson were forced to take cover in their home during a deadly shooting at 38th Street and Garfield Avenue.
KMBC.com
KCPD: 12-year-old who left home Monday found safe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Kansas City, Missouri police say Naombri has been found and is safe. Thank you to everyone who shared her information. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for help to find a young girl who ran away Monday night. Authorities are searching for...
Person of interest in custody in connection with overnight homicide
Police say they were called to a liquor store in the 4300 block of NE Antioch for an ambulance call just before midnight.
KCTV 5
Boy in KCK dies following shooting thought to be accidental
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A child has died following a shooting on Monday afternoon that is thought to have been accidental, according the KCKPD. The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said the shooting happened just after noon inside a residence along N. 123rd Street, south of Donahoo Road and McGurk Road.
Pedestrian dies in crash on US 40 Highway in Independence, Missouri
A pedestrian died in a crash Saturday evening on eastbound U.S. 40 Highway, near Washington Avenue, in Independence, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Shooting victim turns up at KC hospital Monday afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a shooting victim turned up at a hospital Monday afternoon. Authorities said officers were called at 2:11 p.m. to Research Medical Center after a man was dropped off with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim was in critical...
Comments / 2