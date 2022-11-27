Read full article on original website
Middleburg man arrested Thanksgiving evening for strangulation, resisting arrest, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
FDLE still investigating April officer-involved shooting in Orange ParkZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Vintage Market Days set for Clay County Fairgrounds beginning Friday, through weekendDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
$3,500 to $4,000 For Florida Residents Behind On Rent Or UtilitiesC. HeslopFlorida State
Fleming Island Golden Eagles top All County football team with 18 playersAnthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
SkySports
Lamar Jackson: Baltimore Ravens quarterback deletes profane tweet after loss to Jacksonville Jaguars
Lamar Jackson tweeted - and then deleted - a profane response to a social-media critic after the Baltimore Ravens lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The Ravens fell to a 28-27 defeat late on to the Jaguars, with Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker coming up short on an NFL-record 67-yard field-goal attempt at the last second.
Wbaltv.com
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh addresses loss to Jaguars, Lamar Jackson's tweet
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Coming off aheartbreaking loss in the final minutes of Sunday's game, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh addressed the game and how quarterback Lamar Jackson responded on Twitter. In Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, kicker Justin Tucker had a chance to win it for...
Why Lions Should Fear Jaguars RB Travis Etienne
Read more on why the Detroit Lions should fear running back Travis Etienne in their Week 13 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson blasts fan on Twitter after Ravens stumble
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Lamar Jackson didn't seem to handle losing to Jacksonville very well. He certainly didn't want anyone blaming him for Baltimore's 28-27 setback to the Jaguars that ended with Justin Tucker missing a 67-yard field goal. Jackson blasted a fan on Twitter for suggesting the Ravens...
numberfire.com
Jaguars "feel good" about Travis Etienne's (foot) chances of playing in Week 13
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (foot) is uncertain to play in Week 13's game against the Detroit Lions. Etienne's status for Sunday in up in the air after he left Week 12's win over Baltimore early with a foot injury. However, Doug Pederson says he "feels good" about Etienne's chances of playing against the Lions. The Jaguars intend to work Etienne back slowly in practice this week.
‘This Is a Week-to-Week Business’: Following Up the Ravens Win Is the Jaguars’ Next Test
While the Jaugars win over the Baltimore Ravens was a huge statement over a heavily favored opponent, the team still sits at 4-7, and has plenty left to prove. As a team, the Jaguars have vastly improved their offensive performance, thanks to the recent surge of franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who put on a 3 touchdown encore with no turnovers against a tough Ravens defense. Defensively, the Jaguars defense held Lamar Jackson to 16-32 passing, constantly forcing the uber athletic quarterback out of the pocket and making him use his legs.
Jacksonville Jaguars take part in Unboxing Day to help causes important to them
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In an NFL tradition, the Jaguars will customized their own cleats to represent the cause they are supporting, for “My Cause My Cleats” campaign. Over 50 Jaguar players are participating in the campaign and will be wearing those cleats in their week 13 game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 4.
Updated NFL playoff picture after Steelers beat Colts: Eagles, Chiefs in control; Giants, Jets in wild card mix
The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Indianapolis Colts, 24-17, on Monday Night Football to conclude Week 12 in the NFL. As of right now, all four NFC East teams are on course to qualify for the playoffs. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per NFL PR: “Each of the...
Week 13: Ravens Vs. Broncos Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction
Ravens are favored by 8.5 (SI Sportsbook) Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore) Spanish Radio: La Mera Mera 1050 AM & WTTZ 93.5 FM (Tico Sports) The Ravens are 7-6 in regular season play vs. Denver, including a 5-1 mark in Baltimore. Under coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore is 4-3 against the Broncos during the regular season, posting a 3-1 mark at home. These teams last met at M&T Bank Stadium in 2018, with the Ravens winning 27-14.
