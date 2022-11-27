While the Jaugars win over the Baltimore Ravens was a huge statement over a heavily favored opponent, the team still sits at 4-7, and has plenty left to prove. As a team, the Jaguars have vastly improved their offensive performance, thanks to the recent surge of franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who put on a 3 touchdown encore with no turnovers against a tough Ravens defense. Defensively, the Jaguars defense held Lamar Jackson to 16-32 passing, constantly forcing the uber athletic quarterback out of the pocket and making him use his legs.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO