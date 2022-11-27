ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

FOX Sports

Lamar Jackson blasts fan on Twitter after Ravens stumble

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Lamar Jackson didn't seem to handle losing to Jacksonville very well. He certainly didn't want anyone blaming him for Baltimore's 28-27 setback to the Jaguars that ended with Justin Tucker missing a 67-yard field goal. Jackson blasted a fan on Twitter for suggesting the Ravens...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Jaguars "feel good" about Travis Etienne's (foot) chances of playing in Week 13

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (foot) is uncertain to play in Week 13's game against the Detroit Lions. Etienne's status for Sunday in up in the air after he left Week 12's win over Baltimore early with a foot injury. However, Doug Pederson says he "feels good" about Etienne's chances of playing against the Lions. The Jaguars intend to work Etienne back slowly in practice this week.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
JaguarReport

‘This Is a Week-to-Week Business’: Following Up the Ravens Win Is the Jaguars’ Next Test

While the Jaugars win over the Baltimore Ravens was a huge statement over a heavily favored opponent, the team still sits at 4-7, and has plenty left to prove. As a team, the Jaguars have vastly improved their offensive performance, thanks to the recent surge of franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who put on a 3 touchdown encore with no turnovers against a tough Ravens defense. Defensively, the Jaguars defense held Lamar Jackson to 16-32 passing, constantly forcing the uber athletic quarterback out of the pocket and making him use his legs.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RavenCountry

Week 13: Ravens Vs. Broncos Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

Ravens are favored by 8.5 (SI Sportsbook) Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore) Spanish Radio: La Mera Mera 1050 AM & WTTZ 93.5 FM (Tico Sports) The Ravens are 7-6 in regular season play vs. Denver, including a 5-1 mark in Baltimore. Under coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore is 4-3 against the Broncos during the regular season, posting a 3-1 mark at home. These teams last met at M&T Bank Stadium in 2018, with the Ravens winning 27-14.
BALTIMORE, MD

