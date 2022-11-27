Read full article on original website
spmetrowire.com
Worzalla raises nearly $50K for United Way of Portage County
Worzalla raised nearly $50,000 for the United Way of Portage County’s Live United, Give United campaign. Money raised for the campaign will go to United Way programs that help Portage County families in need. “Worzalla associates know that when we all come together, we can have a great impact...
spmetrowire.com
What can I do about slow mail delivery, delays?
Residents across the area say they’re still experiencing mail delays even after months of lodging complaints. Bryan Reeves, the lead customer relations coordinator of the United States Postal Service-Wisconsin District, said the postal service does take mail complaints very seriously but added they’ve only recently onboarded “several” new employees who are still becoming accustomed to their jobs.
Salvation Army of the Fox Cities needs 300 more donors for popular holiday program
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – With inflation pinching the pockets of people all around northeast Wisconsin, one local nonprofit says they are having trouble finding donors for a popular holiday program. Officials with the Salvation Army of the Fox Cities told Local 5 News that they need about 300 more donors for their ‘Adopt a Family’ […]
wausharaargus.com
Wautoma Solar Project update - December 2022
Pile driving and electrical cable installation continues across several project areas at Alliant Energy’s Wautoma Solar site. Approximately 55% of all piles and nearly all of the underground direct current (DC) cable have been installed to date. In a milestone for the site, the project team has begun installing...
WBAY Green Bay
Emergency alert over Green Bay gas leak caused widespread concern
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A gas leak on the east side of Green Bay put people throughout Brown County and even in neighboring Outagamie County on alert due to an apparent glitch in the emergency management’s alert system. According to the police department, the gas leak came from...
spmetrowire.com
STATE OF WISCONSIN VILLAGE OF PLOVER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
STATE OF WISCONSIN VILLAGE OF PLOVER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at an election to be held in the Village of Plover on the first Tuesday of April, 2023, being the 4 th day of said month, the following offices are to be elected:. ONE VILLAGE PRESIDENT, for the term...
waupacanow.com
Concerns raised over mining proposal
The Iola Car Show and Faulks Bros. Construction Inc. have teamed up with a proposal to use a portion of the car show grounds for nonmetallic mining. The plan has made some area residents upset with the idea and their concerns include the environmental impact, public health, air quality, groundwater, road conditions and the negative impact on the quality of life.
94.3 Jack FM
Appleton Contractor Faces Fines After History of Unsafe Working Conditions
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An Appleton contractor with a long history of exposing employees to dangerous fall hazards is facing additional penalties and fines, OSHA inspectors say. Hector Able Hernandez, the operator of Town City Construction, now faces $349 thousand in fines after inspectors observed roofing workers at heights...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wood burner causes fire in Almond
ALMOND, WI (WSAU-WAOW) Firefighters put out a shed fire that was started by a nearby outdoor wood burner in Almond on Monday morning. A homeowner reported the fire in their shed. When firefighters arrived, they quickly extinguished the fire before it spread to any other structures. The shed is a total loss.
WSAW
Two animals dead in Antigo trailer fire
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - At 2:16 p.m., the City of Antigo Fire Department responded to a trailer home engulfed in flames at 1601 10th Ave. in the City of Antigo. Heavy smoke and flames were visible upon the arrival of the first units. The lone occupant of the structure was...
spmetrowire.com
Stevens Point Area YMCA Foundation announces new board
The Stevens Point Area YMCA Foundation recently welcomed Kim Angell and Dr. Christopher “Kit” Swiecki to the YMCA Foundation Board of Trustees. They join current Board members: Bill Bushman, Dan Newhouse, Dan Revai, Joe M. Kinsella, Joseph Jarabek, Katie Young, Kathryn Goel, Liz Kammer, Mary Ann Nigbor, Melissa Goetter, Rachael Gadbois, and Tim Borchardt. Sue Koehl, Chairperson of the YMCA Board of Directors, serves as an Ex Officio member. Bob Taylor, Jay Warner Sr., Jerry O’Brien, E. George May, and Marg Coker-Nelson serve as Director Emeritus.
Recycling Today
Sonoco announces shutdown of tube, core operations at Wisconsin facility
Sonoco has confirmed it will discontinue its tube and core operations at its Wisconsin Rapids facility, a decision it says was driven by inflation and “excess machine and facility capacity” throughout the organization. According to a report from the Wisconsin Rapids Tribune, Christy Thompson, global marketing and communications...
spmetrowire.com
Letter: Columnist wrong about voter knowledge
Mr. Kontos, in response to your recent column on the fall referenda questions and how uneducated the public is on these issues (Column: The democratic abdication of responsibility, Nov. 27) I can only say this. Au contraire mon frère. Or, just the opposite is true. Not only did the...
wapl.com
Town of Oshkosh proposes substantial tax levy increase
TOWN OF OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Town Board will vote tonight (Monday) on a 32% increase in its property tax levy. The town is looking to purchase a new fire truck, which will cost $743,000. The fire truck that will be replaced in 27-years old. If approved, the levy increase...
spmetrowire.com
Mother honors daughter’s memory through pictures of special campers
Not many people can capture the transformation from sadness to smiles, but that’s exactly what Carmen Duran is able to do. As a volunteer photographer at Camp HOPE, a camp for grieving children and their families, she is able to witness and photograph unforgettable camp memories. “Kids come to...
onfocus.news
Kittens Found in Box by Highway 97 Get Second Chance
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Three tiny kittens found in a box along HWY 97 are on the path to a better life, thanks to a vigilant postal worker and Marshfield Area Pet Shelter (MAPS). “Do you believe in miracles? We do! We see them every day and we were...
Trio breathes new life into Wausau icon Hiawatha
A Wausau bar and grill that closed in September after nearly 50 years in business will reopen this month as Hiawatha Sports Bar, thanks to the efforts of three longtime friends who see enormous potential in the iconic spot. Kris Mcmahon said he and his two best friends, Bobby Reed...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Alert issued for missing veteran with relatives in Waupaca County
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A U.S. veteran from Madison is missing, and a Green Alert was issued for counties in WBAY’s viewing area because he has relatives in Waupaca County. Michael Segich, 43, left his home Monday evening. His mother saw him at 10 p.m. He hasn’t been heard from since, and his family and law enforcement have concerns for his well-being.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Responds to Computer Scam Call
The Marshfield Police Department received a report of a scam regarding fixing a computer. The Department received the call on Friday. The caller stated an unknown individual called him requesting over $1,000 in various department store gift cards to fix his computer. The resident allowed the individual remote access to his computer, which the officer later turned off.
