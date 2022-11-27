Read full article on original website
Vehicle into Butler Township Gas Line Leads To Serious Injury
At least one person was seriously injured as a result of a vehicle crash and fire on Fairground Hill Road Wednesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 1 p.m. for a vehicle that hit a gas line near the Family Bowlaway. Crews from Butler...
Two People Recovering From Rt. 422 Accident
Two people are recovering after a crash last weekend in Butler Township. The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday on Route 422 eastbound near the Mercer Road overpass. Butler Township police say 20-year-old Nicholas Bello of Chicora hydroplaned and collided into a vehicle driven by 85-year-old William Mizerak of...
Child Critically Injured In Pedestrian Vehicle Crash
Route 228 was shut down for hours after a child was hit by a vehicle Tuesday. According to dispatchers, the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. near the new Sheetz across from the Mars Middle School. The initial call said a child was on the ground and in critical condition. The...
No Injuries In Connoquenessing Crash
No one was injured in a vehicle accident in Connoquenessing Township Sunday morning. The two vehicle accident happened on Shannon Road just before 10 a.m. Police say 25-year-old Alex Bauer of Butler was driving west when he went into the other lane while making a turn. His vehicle then collided...
Car Crashes Into Armstrong County Beer Distributor
No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into a business in neighboring Armstrong County last week. According to State Police, 20-year-old Carley Rosenberger of Ford City was traveling on River Road in Parks Township just before 4am on Thursday (November 24th) when she allegedly crashed into River Road Six Pack.
Cranberry Twp. Names New Snowplow
With winter storms just around the corner, travelers in southern Butler County will receive help clearing roads from a newly-named piece of equipment. Cranberry Township recently announced the results of their contest earlier this year to name a plow. The name “Control+Salt+Delete” and graphic was chosen by residents from among...
One Person Taken To The Hospital After School Bus Crash
Crews responded to a crash this morning in Butler Township involving a school bus. The accident happened just after 7 a.m. on North Duffy Road near the entrance to Target. Crews on scene say a vehicle rear-ended a school bus, which did have students on board. Dispatchers say that one...
House Damaged In Weekend Fire
A house in the Prospect area was damaged in a fire that happened over the weekend. Multiple crews were called to a home in the 700 block of Unionville Road Saturday around 12:30 p.m. Firefighters from Prospect were the first to arrive on the scene and found smoke coming from...
PennDOT’s ‘Paint The Plow’ Contest Returns
A regional art contest that helps raise safety awareness during the winter is making its return. PennDOT’s ‘Paint the Plow’ contest is back following a two-year hiatus. The competition gives students at area high schools a chance to paint a PennDOT snow plow following this year’s theme of “Put down the device in snow and ice.”
Gas Prices Drop Slightly In Butler
Gas prices have dropped slightly both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, declined by two cents over the past week to reach $3.95 per gallon.
Butler Collaborative For Families Holding Holiday Huddle
The public is invited to attend a holiday gathering later this week that spotlights the efforts of a local group. The Butler Collaborative for Families has planned their annual Holiday Huddle for Thursday from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at Monarch Place. In addition to enjoying delicious food, those planning to...
Winners Of Christmas Parade Released
Thousands gathered in downtown Butler Saturday night to kick off the holiday season. The annual Spirit of Christmas Parade drew a big crowd for the City of Butler’s only nighttime parade. Over 60 entries participated, ranging from youth sports teams to local businesses. The Parade will also soon be...
Library To Celebrate Narnia This Weekend
The Butler Area Public Library welcomes community members to visit the classic world of C.S. Lewis this weekend. The library will host a Trip Through Narnia on Saturday featuring games, a story, and crafts along with refreshments. Families can sign up for a tour of Narnia from 1 to 3...
Friends Of Jeep Bantam Assc. Announce Nearly $19K In Awards
A local festival is continuing its tradition of giving back to the community through charitable donations. Coinciding with Giving Tuesday, the Friends of the Bantam Jeep Association announced financial gifts to 24 different local groups. The donations range from $500 to $2,000 and in total combine for nearly $19,000 this...
