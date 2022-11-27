Fantastic 'Blueberry Biscuit Dessert' Is Like Summer In a Pan

We could eat that for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

We all wish that summer could last all year. It does for those lucky enough to live in a tropical climate. But if you live in a part of the world with seasons, we have to savor summer. Now with today’s new recipe, you can.

TikTok content creator @aquickspoonful shared her recipe for a Blueberry Biscuit Dessert. We’re in awe of how delightful this dish appears. We could eat that for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

View the original article to see embedded media.

When it comes to making quick desserts, we’re all about it. Desserts make the meal as far as we’re concerned. If you want to make your family happy, we suggest making the Blueberry Biscuit Dessert. It’s got the look of a blueberry biscuit meets a cake. That’s what we call a win/win. Plus, using pre-made blueberry biscuits and pre-made cake mix, a lot of the preparation is done for you. Follow her instructions, and you’ll be eating in no time.

The Blueberry Biscuit Dessert is a terrific find for anyone looking to bring the flavor of summer into the autumn. But how did the TikTok community respond to it? Let’s find out. User @Krystyn78 wrote, “That slow low ‘yes.’” @Brooke said, “Looks so good!” @ladybee asked, “HOW BIG IS THAT PAN? I GOTTA GO BUY ONE RIGHT NOW!” @coco_chanel_bria remarked, “EXCUSE ME, BLUEBERRY BISCUITS! Since when?” @Stacy Sims Stamps suggested, “I bet changing out the vanilla frosting with cream cheese would be awesome.”

Well, we all love the Blueberry Biscuit Dessert. It’ll make an appearance in our kitchen very soon. If you enjoyed the video and want more content, visit @aquickspoonful’s TikTok channel. You’ll love what you see.

For more Delishably updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !