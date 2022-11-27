ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Weather Forecast: Nov. 28, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida will see cooler temperatures as we head into Monday evening, but we will quickly rebound into the 80s in some areas on Tuesday. There is an increased chance of rain on Wednesday afternoon.
ORLANDO, FL
Grinch cuts 1,400 feet of holiday lights on Florida town's pier

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - An unknown "Grinch" tried to steal holiday cheer in on Florida town. On Monday, Melbourne Beach's public works crews were doing their morning check of the historic town pier and discovered someone cut up their 1,400 feet of holiday lights. "Whoever did it knew how to do it to make them irreparable," said Tom Davis, the Melbourne Beach Public Works Director.
MELBOURNE BEACH, FL
Florida residents demand answers on Volusia County beach restoration

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - People in Volusia County are demanding answers. They've been asking about beach restoration efforts following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, but feel they get the run-around when they ask about it. Many stormed out of a heated meeting in New Smyrna Beach Tuesday night when they realized...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Florida homeowner says hurricanes triggered sinkholes in neighborhood

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Volusia County homeowner is worried after she says a sinkhole opened up in her front yard after the recent storms. Ciara Vetro owns a home in the Fawn Ridge subdivision off Enterprise Road in Orange City. She tells FOX 35 News that the hole first opened up after Hurricane Ian and became worse after Hurricane Nicole.
ORANGE CITY, FL
Helicopter footage of fire at fireworks store in Florida

Firefighters in Brevard County are attempting to contain a fire at a fireworks shop in West Melbourne. Crews late Monday afternoon responded to the fully-involved fire at Phantom Fireworks of Melbourne, located at 4433 W. New Haven Ave. and S. John Rodes Blvd. Fireworks could be seen shooting out of a large column of smoke as flames engulfed the building below.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Dunkin' to offer free coffee to Florida residents on Giving Tuesday

LAKE MARY, Fla. - On this Giving Tuesday, Dunkin' is raising a "cup of thanks" to Florida residents by offering one free medium hot or iced coffee to guests at participating locations. Dunkin' is giving away free coffee in appreciation of the state's resilience and support for one another following...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Lottery: Winning ticket worth $154K sold at Orlando store

ORLANDO, Fla. - One lucky Florida Lottery player won the top prize in Sunday night's Fantasy 5 drawing. The winning ticket worth more than $154,000 was sold at the Right Way Food store located at 6700 N Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando. The winning numbers are: 18-23-24-26-30 The winner has...
ORLANDO, FL
Florida football player shot by student at Seminole High School suing district, records show

SANFORD, Fla. - A former Seminole High School football player who was shot and injured by a student earlier this year is suing the school district, according to court records. Police say Jhavon McIntyre, 18, was shot three times by 16-year-old Da'raveius Smith on school grounds back in January. McIntyre was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital where he underwent surgery and has since recovered.
SANFORD, FL
Hurricane Ian flood damage payouts near $800M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The National Flood Insurance Program has paid more than $793 million to people who sustained damage in Hurricane Ian, as the total continues to steadily increase, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Monday. The program has received about 44,700 flood claims from the Category 4 hurricane, which...
FLORIDA STATE

