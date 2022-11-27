Read full article on original website
Orlando weather forecast: Warm, sunny day ahead in Central Florida before next cold front moves in
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low:63 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 82 degrees | Rain: Increased chances on Wednesday afternoon and early evening. We can expect slightly warmer temperatures on Wednesday ahead of an approaching cold front. Rain chances will begin to increase as we head into the afternoon hours. BEACHES:. Winds...
Weather Forecast: Nov. 28, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see cooler temperatures as we head into Monday evening, but we will quickly rebound into the 80s in some areas on Tuesday. There is an increased chance of rain on Wednesday afternoon.
Grinch cuts 1,400 feet of holiday lights on Florida town's pier
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - An unknown "Grinch" tried to steal holiday cheer in on Florida town. On Monday, Melbourne Beach's public works crews were doing their morning check of the historic town pier and discovered someone cut up their 1,400 feet of holiday lights. "Whoever did it knew how to do it to make them irreparable," said Tom Davis, the Melbourne Beach Public Works Director.
Florida residents demand answers on Volusia County beach restoration
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - People in Volusia County are demanding answers. They've been asking about beach restoration efforts following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, but feel they get the run-around when they ask about it. Many stormed out of a heated meeting in New Smyrna Beach Tuesday night when they realized...
Florida homeowner says hurricanes triggered sinkholes in neighborhood
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Volusia County homeowner is worried after she says a sinkhole opened up in her front yard after the recent storms. Ciara Vetro owns a home in the Fawn Ridge subdivision off Enterprise Road in Orange City. She tells FOX 35 News that the hole first opened up after Hurricane Ian and became worse after Hurricane Nicole.
Holiday Lights: This Orlando home in Baldwin Park has more than 80K lights
Looking to see some of the best Christmas houses in Orlando? The McBride Family has more than 80,000 lights, snowfall, lighted tunnels, a Florida Santa, and a bunch of inflatables. Address: 4564 New Broad Street, Orlando, FL 32814.
Holiday Lights: Melbourne home depicts New England Christmas
What started in 2015 as a few small bushes adorned in lights has now grown into a full-yard display featuring hundreds of lights depicting a New England Christmas. Address: 2408 Country Club Rd., Melbourne, FL 32901.
Phantom Fireworks fire: Photos, videos show explosion at West Melbourne fireworks store
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A massive fire was sparked at a fireworks store in Melbourne, Florida on Monday after a driver crashed into the business. We're now learning how that SUV ended up in the building. The West Melbourne Police Department said the fire was located at Phantom Fireworks at 4433...
Brevard County sees third possible migrant boat wash ashore in just two months
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - Three makeshift boats that likely carried migrants have washed up in Brevard County in the past couple of months. While it's not uncommon to see it in south Florida, it's much rarer that far up the coast. In Melbourne Beach, the most recent boat has been...
Video shows fireworks exploding after SUV crashes into Phantom Fireworks store in Florida
A large fire has sparked at Phantom Fireworks in West Melbourne, Florida, sending a column of smoke – and the occasional firework – into the air. Video showed several fire departments and ladder trucks pouring water onto the fireworks business.
RIP Rudolph: Bear takes on inflatable Christmas reindeer at Lake Tahoe home
ZEPHYR COVE, Nevada - One bear clearly has no Christmas spirit this year. David Lester from Zephyr Cove, Nevada woke up Saturday to find his Christmas decorations in disarray — and the culprit was caught on camera. Lester’s security camera caught the incident on video, which shows a bear...
Frontier, Spirit offer round-trip deals from Orlando International Airport this December
ORLANDO, Fla. - If you're looking to travel this holiday season, both Frontier and Spirit airlines are offering non-stop, round-trip deals for travel to and from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) this December. Flight options include service to popular international destinations and tourist cities across the United States. According to...
Mystery debris found along beach in Daytona Beach Shores
Officials are working to learn more information about mystery items discovered at a Volusia County beach last week. Captain Tamra Malphurs with Volusia County Beach Safety said the items were found in the 2800 block of Daytona Beach Shores.
Helicopter footage of fire at fireworks store in Florida
Firefighters in Brevard County are attempting to contain a fire at a fireworks shop in West Melbourne. Crews late Monday afternoon responded to the fully-involved fire at Phantom Fireworks of Melbourne, located at 4433 W. New Haven Ave. and S. John Rodes Blvd. Fireworks could be seen shooting out of a large column of smoke as flames engulfed the building below.
Dunkin' to offer free coffee to Florida residents on Giving Tuesday
LAKE MARY, Fla. - On this Giving Tuesday, Dunkin' is raising a "cup of thanks" to Florida residents by offering one free medium hot or iced coffee to guests at participating locations. Dunkin' is giving away free coffee in appreciation of the state's resilience and support for one another following...
SpaceX launch of Japanese moon mission from Florida to produce sonic boom
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Weeks after NASA launched its Space Launch System, sending the Orion spacecraft on the Artemis 1 mission around the moon, SpaceX is scheduled to launch two missions to the moon this week. A Falcon 9 rocket will lift off with a lander and a small NASA spacecraft, both bound for the moon.
Florida Lottery: Winning ticket worth $154K sold at Orlando store
ORLANDO, Fla. - One lucky Florida Lottery player won the top prize in Sunday night's Fantasy 5 drawing. The winning ticket worth more than $154,000 was sold at the Right Way Food store located at 6700 N Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando. The winning numbers are: 18-23-24-26-30 The winner has...
Phantom Fireworks fire: Officials identify man killed in fire in Melbourne fireworks blaze
Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that a 53-year-old man died after he rear-ended a vehicle and drove through the front window of Phantom Fireworks in West Melbourne, Florida, which started a fire that quickly engulfed the business. According to FHP's report, the driver, later identified as John Marcano, of West Melbourne,...
Florida football player shot by student at Seminole High School suing district, records show
SANFORD, Fla. - A former Seminole High School football player who was shot and injured by a student earlier this year is suing the school district, according to court records. Police say Jhavon McIntyre, 18, was shot three times by 16-year-old Da'raveius Smith on school grounds back in January. McIntyre was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital where he underwent surgery and has since recovered.
Hurricane Ian flood damage payouts near $800M
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The National Flood Insurance Program has paid more than $793 million to people who sustained damage in Hurricane Ian, as the total continues to steadily increase, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Monday. The program has received about 44,700 flood claims from the Category 4 hurricane, which...
