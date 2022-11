Michigan and Michigan State were well-represented as the Big Ten released its coach and players of the year awards on Tuesday afternoon. Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, who led the team to a 12-0 finish and a berth in the Big Ten Championship, was named both the Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year and Dave McClain Coach of the year as voted on by Big Ten coaches and media members.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO