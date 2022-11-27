FORTH WORTH, Texas - The Providence College men's basketball team was defeated by Texas Christian University (TCU), 75-62, on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas as part of the BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle. The Friars fell to 5-3 on the season. Sophomores Devin Carter (Miami, Fla.) and Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) each recorded a game-high 17 points. Freshman Jayden Pierre (Elizabeth, N.J.) chipped in with 13 points.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO