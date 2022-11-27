ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
friars.com

No. 9 Women's Hockey To Host Merrimack In Two-Game Home Series

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The No. 9 women's hockey team will host Merrimack College for a two-game home series on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2:00 p.m. at Schneider Arena. Scouting the Friars. The Friars are currently 13-4-1 overall and 9-3-1 in Hockey East play....
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
friars.com

Men’s Basketball Falls to TCU, 75-62

FORTH WORTH, Texas - The Providence College men's basketball team was defeated by Texas Christian University (TCU), 75-62, on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas as part of the BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle. The Friars fell to 5-3 on the season. Sophomores Devin Carter (Miami, Fla.) and Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) each recorded a game-high 17 points. Freshman Jayden Pierre (Elizabeth, N.J.) chipped in with 13 points.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy