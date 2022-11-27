HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Fire Crews from both the Hutchinson and Buhler Fire Departments were called to a structure fire early Monday morning in the 900 block of N. Obee Rd. According to Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer, the first arriving units encountered heavy fire coming from the roof of the structure at 910 N. Obee Rd just after 6 a.m. Monday. Crews made an aggressive attack from the outside of the structure until they knew they had enough water on the scene to do an interior attack. At that point, they were able to quickly get the fire under control.

